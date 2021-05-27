In most cases, you should reapply your sunscreen every two hours. It’s especially important to reapply if you’re sweating or swimming.

Sunscreen for sensitive skin

We all know how important it is to wear sunscreen every time we venture out in the sun. Not only does it protect against skin cancer and sunburn, it also helps prevent the signs of premature aging like wrinkles and dark spots.

If you have sensitive skin, finding a sunscreen that won’t irritate it can be a real challenge. The wrong formula can cause redness, itching and dryness and even clog your pores and cause acne. However, if you choose the right one, you can get all the sun protection you need without worrying about skin irritation or breakouts.

Read this list for some of the best sunscreens for sensitive skin to keep your skin safe all summer long.

What is the best sunscreen for sensitive skin?

A mineral-based sunscreen is usually the safest bet when you have sensitive skin. Commonly used sunscreen chemicals like octisalate, homosalate, octinoxate, avobenzone and oxybenzone are known to irritate the skin. Formulas that use the minerals zinc oxide and/or titanium dioxide to physically block the sun’s damaging rays are less likely to cause irritation.

It helps to choose a fragrance-free sunscreen because artificial fragrances can be highly irritating to the skin. You may also want to opt for an oil-free formula so you don’t have to worry about clogged pores that can lead to breakouts. On the other hand, if your skin is naturally dry, using a sunscreen that contains hydrating ingredients like ceramides can help soothe and nourish the skin.

Best sunscreens for sensitive skin

La Roche-Posay Anthelios 60 Melt-In Sunscreen Milk SPF 60

This fast-absorbing sunscreen is both dermatologist- and allergy-tested, making it a great option for sensitive skin. The formula doesn’t contain oxybenzone, a known irritant. It’s oil-free, fragrance-free and water-resistant for up to 80 minutes.

Blue Lizard Australian Sunscreen for Sensitive Skin SPF 30+

This sunscreen doesn’t contain any active chemical ingredients and instead uses the mineral zinc oxide to physically block UVA and UVB rays. It’s water-resistant for up to 40 minutes and doesn’t contain any parabens or artificial fragrances. The bottle also boasts a unique technology that turns it blue when exposed to harmful UV rays as a reminder to practice sun safety.

CeraVe Hydrating Mineral Face Sunscreen SPF 30

Featuring both zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, this mineral-based sunscreen is oxybenzone-, paraben-, fragrance-, chemical-, filter- and oil-free. It’s allergy tested to demonstrate a low risk of irritation, making it suitable for children and adults with sensitive skin. It contains essential ceramides to help restore the skin’s protective barrier and lock in moisture.

Coppertone Pure & Simple SPF 50 Lotion

This gentle, dermatologically tested mineral sunscreen uses naturally sourced zinc oxide to block UV rays. It also contains natural botanicals, including tea leaf and sea kelp, to help soothe the skin. It provides protection in the water for up to 80 minutes.

Aveeno Positively Mineral Sensitive Skin Daily Sunscreen Lotion for Face SPF 50

Another excellent face sunscreen for sensitive skin, this formula contains 100% zinc oxide to provide broad spectrum sun protection. It also features vitamin E and oats to help soothe the skin and is free of potentially irritating ingredients like parabens, phthalates and dyes.

EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 46

Boasting a dermatologist-recommended formula, this face sunscreen features zinc oxide to provide broad spectrum coverage against UVA and UVB rays. It’s oil-free, so you don’t have to worry about it clogging pores and causing breakouts. It’s available in tinted and untinted formulas.

Kiehl’s Super Fluid Daily UV Defense Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 50+

Kiehl’s is a trusted skincare brand, and this broad spectrum sunscreen is another standout product from the line. It provides protection against UVA and UVB rays and guards against pollution and other environmental stressors. The formula is also lightweight and noncomedogenic, so it’s not likely to cause breakouts.

MDSolarSciences Mineral Moisture Defense SPF 50

If you’re tired of sunscreen that leaves behind a white cast, this non-whitening formula is an excellent option for sensitive skin. It’s mineral-based, so it doesn’t contain any oxybenzone or octinoxate that might irritate the skin. It blends in quickly to lock in moisture and help keep your skin healthy.

Supergoop! Mattescreen Sunscreen SPF 40

This 100% mineral sunscreen can mattify your skin and help your pores appear smaller. It contains argan oil to help hydrate and smooth the skin, but the formula still absorbs easily and doesn’t leave behind a greasy residue. It works extremely well as a makeup primer.

Alba Botanica Sensitive Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30

This fragrance-free sunscreen doesn’t contain any oxybenzone or octinoxate and features 100% vegetarian ingredients. It has a smooth, non-greasy finish and is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes. It also features botanicals like aloe leaf juice and chamomile to help soothe the skin.

COOLA Full Spectrum 360° Sun Silk Drops Organic Sunscreen SPF 30

Offering a lightweight formula, this facial sunscreen can protect against sun and pollution damage to keep your skin looking and feeling good. It features hyaluronic acid to lock in moisture and neroli flower extract to help calm the skin. It’s vegan, cruelty-free and gluten-free.

Sun Bum Original SPF 50 Sunscreen Lotion

This dermatologist-tested sunscreen doesn’t contain any octinoxate or oxybenzone, so it’s a perfect fit for sensitive skin. It’s chock full of vitamin E, a powerful antioxidant that helps soothe the skin. The formula is also gluten-, paraben- and cruelty-free.

Avène Mineral Tinted Compact SPF 50

Want to make reapplying your sunscreen throughout the day a little easier? This tinted cream-to-powder mineral sunscreen allows you to reapply without ruining your makeup. It offers a non-greasy, matte finish and is noncomedogenic to prevent breakouts. It’s also water-resistant for up to 40 minutes.

