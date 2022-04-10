Lighting & Mirrors

Skip to content
KFOR.com Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City
74°
Oklahoma City
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local
Coronavirus
In Your Corner
Great State
Washington
Pay It 4ward
Health
U.S. & World
Russia and Ukraine War
Oklahoma Politics
Insurrection
Instagram
Digital Original
Flash Point
A Heart 4 Kids
United Voice
Kids with Courage
Oklahoma Media Center
Your Local Election HQ
Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon
Entertainment
Don’t Miss
Automotive News
Top Stories
Tulsa cop killer found guilty of murder
Complainant ‘thrilled’ by private wall guilty pleas
Video
Person shot at metro area apartment complex
OKCPD trying to ID man who sucker-punched boy
Weather
Forecast
Oklahoma Weather Radar
Oklahoma City Weather Radar
Oklahoma Weather Watches & Warnings Map
Weather Warnings
Closings and Delays
4Warn Weather Stories
🛣️ KFOR Live Traffic map
Junior Meteorologist
KFOR App Center
📺 Watch
📺 Watch KFOR News Live
📡 KFOR Live Events
🛣️ KFOR Interactive Traffic map
📹 Video Center
In Studio Guests
Sports
College
OSU
OU
Thunder
High School Scores
Olympics
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
Masters Report
High School Athlete of the Week
Big 12 Football
Links
Links seen on TV
Program Schedule
In-Studio
4 Seniors
ShapED My Life
Remarkable Women
Horoscopes
Lottery
Mr. Food Test Kitchen
Recipes
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
What’s Right With Our Schools
Rise & Shine Mail Call
Proud to Serve
Clear The Shelters
Hispanic Heritage Month
Sponsored
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Today in Oklahoma
Contests
Press Releases
About
Contact Us
About Us
Meet the KFOR Team
Program Schedule
Newsletter
Programming
KFOR Station History
Antenna TV Schedule
KFOR App Center
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help and Information
Nexstar Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Experts
Newsletters
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work With Us
OKC Memorial Marathon
Search
Please enter a search term.
Lighting & Mirrors
Best lighted medicine cabinet
Top Lighting & Mirrors Headlines
Close
You have been added to KFOR Breaking News Alerts Newsletter
Subscribe Now
KFOR Breaking News Alerts
Sign Up
Entertainment
‘Rust’ fined maximum amount for gun safety failures
Rapper A$AP Rocky arrested at airport: reports
Depp testifies Heard attacked him, he never hit back
‘Seinfeld’ mom Liz Sheridan dead at 93: reports
Oklahoma contestant appears on NBC’s Weakest Link
911 call: Man shot outside DaBaby’s mansion
Cuba Gooding Jr pleads guilty to forcible touching
What does Netflix’s new Double Thumbs Up do?
Gilbert Gottfried dies after long illness
Britney Spears announces she’s pregnant
These hit songs turn 20 years old in 2022
View All Entertainment
Don't Miss
Runner with 1 lung returning to Memorial Marathon
Memorial Marathon’s fireworks canceled, concert still …
OKC Natl. Memorial unveils latest for 2022 Marathon
Josh Abbott Band hosting concert before OKC marathon
Stitt, runners meet for training ahead of marathon