Skip to content
KFOR.com Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Classrooms & COVID-19
Coronavirus
In Your Corner
Great State
National
Washington
Pay It 4ward
A Place to Call Home
4 Seniors
Flashpoint
Oklahoma Politics
Digital Original
Special Reports
Border Report
United Voice
Oklahoma Media Center
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Officials searching for inmate who walked away from correctional center
Jenner says transgender girls in women’s sports is ‘unfair’
Employers, insurers push to make virtual visits regular care
Woman gives birth on Delta flight to Honolulu
Weather
Forecast
Oklahoma Weather Radar
Oklahoma City Weather Radar
Weather Warnings
Oklahoma Weather Watches & Warnings Map
Closings and Delays
KFOR Interactive Traffic map
Junior Meteorologist
Wild Weather Flashback
📺 Watch
📺 Watch KFOR News Live
📡 KFOR Live Events 2
🛣️ KFOR Interactive Traffic map
Newsfeed Now
📹 Video Center
Sports
College
OSU
OU
Thunder
High School Scores
Olympics
The Big Game
NFL Draft
Silver Star Nation
High School Athlete of the Week
Big 12 Football
All 12 Courtside
Links
Links seen on TV
Program Schedule
Community Calendar
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Horoscopes
Shout Out to Scouts
Lottery
Mr. Food Test Kitchen
Recipes
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
What’s Right With Our Schools
Proud to Serve
Clear The Shelters
Remarkable Women
Superheroes in Scrubs
Sponsored
KFOR / KAUT Pet Photo of the Day Submission
Contests
BestReviews
Experts
More
Contact Us
About Us
Meet the KFOR Team
Program Schedule
Programming
KFOR Station History
Antenna TV Schedule
KFOR App Center
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help and Information
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Newsletter sign-up
KFOR Mobile App
Newsletter
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work With Us
Search
Search
Search
Mattresses & Pillows
The best full XL mattress
Latest Video
Authorities search for Oklahoma man missing since March
Video
Fists flying after drone flies over Tiger King park
Video
IN YOUR CORNER: Contractor accused of pattern of crime
Video
State health leaders say over 110,000 people at least two weeks overdue for second vaccine dose
Video
Store clerk's father speaks about his son's death while on the job
Video
100 years and volumes of ghost stories. The Blackwell Library remains a source of civic pride
Video
Oklahoma man arrested in 2018 for unreturned video game rental from 1997
Video
Hearing for former Oklahoma state senator's law license reinstatement concludes
Video
Oklahoma County Jail Trust Chair resigns after activists ask for resignation at Friday meeting
Video
Former Oklahoma doctor found guilty on 1 count of 2nd-degree murder
Video
Oklahoma City leaders say COVID-19 pandemic conditions are improving as mask mandate expires
Video
Satellite artificial intelligence could help monitor Oklahoma's high-risk dams
Video
Report: Oklahoma sees more children die in hot cars per capita than any other state
Video
FEMA gives News 4 update on Funeral Assistance Program’s progress
Video
More Local