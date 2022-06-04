Which beach shower curtain is best?

A beach theme adds whimsy to a bathroom, creating an instant spa-like vibe. It’s simple to bring the beach indoors, whether you live right on the water or are landlocked but love beach imagery. Soft colors such as light blues and beiges fit with many bathroom designs, and beach themes can make you feel relaxed and cozy. When you’re looking for an affordable, high quality beach shower curtain, Avanti Antigua Shower Curtain is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a beach shower curtain

Solid colors vs. patterns

A fun beach shower curtain with shells, starfish and maybe even images of kids’ beach toys is a straight line to beach fun in your bathroom, and is ideal for a seaside home or vacation home. If you’d like to introduce a beach feel to your bathroom without beach images, consider a subtle, light greenish-blue or sand-colored solid shower curtain instead.

Fabric vs. vinyl

It may be tempting to opt for a vinyl shower curtain, particularly if you’re buying your beachy shower curtain for a seaside home. Vinyl offers many features that make it worthy of recommendation, including the capacity to give it a quick scrub without having to take it down. But vinyl shower curtains are more difficult to get thoroughly clean in all their nooks and folds. In humid environments, you may want to opt for a fabric shower curtain that you can clean more thoroughly by tossing it in the washing machine. Consider your lifestyle and the average humidity of your home when making the choice between fabric and vinyl.

Grommets vs. hooks

The two main mechanisms for hanging your shower curtain are grommets that are pre-installed right into the shower curtain, and a shower curtain with slits through which hooks fit easily. Grommets can be eye-catching and protect the shower curtain from direct exposure to hooks, which can rust over time and stain the shower curtain. However, putting up shower curtains with grommets can sometimes be more challenging, and works best with a shower curtain rod that isn’t affixed to the wall. Consider ease of installation when making your choice.

What to look for in a quality beach shower curtain

Classic or modern

Consider the overall vibe of your home decor. Is it traditional? More modern? You’ll want the decor of your bathroom, including the shower curtain, to match the overall vibe. If you lean to kitschy and fun decor, you can lean into that with a beach shower curtain full of fun images. If the rest of your home is modern and sleek, stick to clean, simple, beach-inspired lines.

Abstract or image-based

A sleek, minimalistic home may be best served with a beach shower curtain that evokes the seaside with abstract shapes or even just solid colors.

How much you can expect to spend on beach shower curtain

You can find a good, durable beach shower curtain for around $15-$20. More upscale, thicker fabrics and embroidered shower curtains can run in the $50-$80 range.

Beach shower curtain FAQ

Can fabric shower curtains be placed without a liner?

A. While it’s technically possible to put up a fabric beach shower curtain without a plastic liner, it’s not recommended. Exposure to moisture from the shower will quickly deteriorate your shower curtain, dramatically reducing its life, to say nothing of allowing water to seep through it and wet the rest of your bathroom. If you really want to forego a liner, opt instead for a decorative vinyl beach shower curtain, which essentially is two shower curtains in one.

Are all shower curtains the same size?

A. The short answer is that the overwhelming majority of shower curtains come in a standard size that fits most showers. If you have an oversized (or smaller) shower, be sure to measure the opening and source a non-standard-sized shower curtain.

What’s the best beach shower curtain to buy?

Top beach shower curtain

Avanti Antigua Shower Curtain

What you need to know: The Avanti line of housewares is a respected brand, and for good reason. High-quality and eye-catching designs make this a great brand to choose.

What you’ll love: Offering beach motifs that still feel classic and cool, this shower curtain adds a touch of the beach to your bathroom decor without feeling overpowering.

What you should consider: Some users mentioned the quality of the hook openings was inconsistent.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top beach shower curtain for the money

Home by Saturday Knight Ltd. Ocean Watercolor Scales Shower Curtain

What you need to know: Inexpensive and bright, this shower curtain adds a splash of color without drowning out the rest of your decor.

What you’ll love: For the price, you’ll love the quality of this shower curtain. It’s not quite abstract, but it’s not covered in oversized sand dollars either, so it does a great job of adding a subtle beach look.

What you should consider: This shower curtain can feel thin. If you’re looking for a light-blocking shower curtain, you may want to consider a different choice.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Hoooottle Abstract Blue Sea and Beach Summer Waves Shower Curtain

What you need to know: Add a beach vibe with this abstract shower curtain that evokes the seashore.

What you’ll love: The beautiful 3-D optical illusion gives this shower curtain dimension and drama.

What you should consider: Some users reported disappointment in the fact that this is a printed shower curtain, not actually several layers of fabric, the way it looks in some photos.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

