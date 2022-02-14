Which extra-wide shower curtain is best?

It seems most everywhere shower curtains are 72 by 72 inches. This standard size is mass-produced to meet the requirements of nearly ubiquitous 5-foot showers and bathtub fixtures. But what about the unique claw or alcove bathtub you might have in your bathroom? For these, you’ll need something much wider than 72 inches to ensure water doesn’t escape and damage your floors. You might also want a little more privacy.

If you need an extra-wide shower curtain, check out Barossa Design Store Extra Wide Waffle Weave Hotel Luxury Spa Shower Curtain. But depending on your interior decor and bathtub style, there might be other options you’ll want to consider first.

What to know before you buy an extra-wide shower curtain

What is an extra-wide shower curtain

Extra-wide shower curtains have an additional 3 feet or more in width so that they can cover more surface area around your bathtub. They have the same design as your standard shower curtain.

What bathtubs need an extra-wide shower curtain?

Any bathtub with more than one side exposed could benefit from an extra-wide shower curtain. These kinds of bathtubs are typically:

Freestanding tubs : Think of claw-foot tubs, rustic basins or modern solid-base tubs.

: Think of claw-foot tubs, rustic basins or modern solid-base tubs. Alcove tub: These are tucked into the wall and usually have three walls surrounding them, eliminating the need for an extra-wide shower curtain. But if the tub is tucked into just a corner, you’ll need a wider shower curtain.

These are tucked into the wall and usually have three walls surrounding them, eliminating the need for an extra-wide shower curtain. But if the tub is tucked into just a corner, you’ll need a wider shower curtain. Built-in or drop-in tubs: These are flush with a platform, deck or stairs leading up to them and drop into your bathroom floor. Many can be installed with more than one side exposed.

These are flush with a platform, deck or stairs leading up to them and drop into your bathroom floor. Many can be installed with more than one side exposed. Japanese style tub: These soaking tubs are for post-shower relaxation and are freestanding.

Depending on your home’s architecture, you might also find that standard 72-inch length curtains aren’t long enough to reach floor-to-ceiling bath fixtures. For these, try an extra-long shower curtain.

Curtain rods for extra-wide shower curtains

Any bathtub with more than one exposed side will require a special kind of curtain rod to install your extra-wide curtains. Depending on your tub, you will want one of the following:

Hoop curtain rod: Also called a u-shaped or rectangular curtain rod, these mount onto your ceiling (make sure you drill into a beam or use an anchor) with a single rod that comes down and hangs a ring over your tub. Your curtain goes around the full length of your tub in an oval.

Also called a u-shaped or rectangular curtain rod, these mount onto your ceiling (make sure you drill into a beam or use an anchor) with a single rod that comes down and hangs a ring over your tub. Your curtain goes around the full length of your tub in an oval. L-shaped : These bend at a right angle and mount to the wall. Use an L-shaped curtain rod if your bathtub is an alcove tub with two open-facing sides.

: These bend at a right angle and mount to the wall. Use an L-shaped curtain rod if your bathtub is an alcove tub with two open-facing sides. Three-sided: These options mount to the wall behind your tub to surround both ends and the long edge, all three of which would be exposed.

What to look for in a quality extra-wide shower curtain

Material

Shower curtains are usually made from the following materials, and which you choose comes down to what look you’re going for and whether or not you’re using a liner:

Cotton: These are plush and allow for a more luxurious bathroom decor — but they absorb water. Look out for treated cotton as these are more mildew- and mold-resistant. Either way, for added peace of mind, be sure to use a liner.

These are plush and allow for a more luxurious bathroom decor — but they absorb water. Look out for treated cotton as these are more mildew- and mold-resistant. Either way, for added peace of mind, be sure to use a liner. Vinyl: These are waterproof and cheap. You don’t need to wash it like cotton, but you will need to replace it as it gets mildewy.

These are waterproof and cheap. You don’t need to wash it like cotton, but you will need to replace it as it gets mildewy. Polyester: Polyester is also waterproof but is heavier than the other options, so make sure that the tension rod can bear the weight if you’re using one.

Curtain type

Shower curtains use grommets or eyelets for the most part. These are small circles at the top of the curtain that allow you to slide it directly on the bar or use hooks. You might also get a rod-pocket curtain if your shower curtain is cotton or polyester. These have sewn-in pockets at the top that slide onto the curtain rod. They’re a little more challenging to use as they bunch up and resist movement, but they’re a more sophisticated choice.

Design

When purchasing your extra-wide shower curtain, think about what design you want to compliment your decor. Solid colors are great for an austere and measured look in the modern or even European-style bathroom. On the other hand, patterns and graphics can add a little fun to dorm rooms or bathtime for little ones.

How much you can expect to spend on an extra-wide shower curtain

You can get a quality extra-wide shower curtain for between $20-$50.

Extra-wide shower curtain FAQ

Do I need to use a wider shower curtain if my tub has more than one exposed edge?

A. Extra-wide shower curtains are important for exposed bathtubs because they limit the water that escapes while you bathe. As this water pools and puddles, it can rot out the floorboards beneath your tiling and lead to excessive mold growth. You will want to pair your curtain with an extra-wide vinyl shower liner as well. You should replace this every six to 12 months to cut down on mold and mildew.

How wide should my shower curtain be?

A. If you have a freestanding tub and need to cover all four sides, you’ll want around 180 inches. For three sides, get one that is about 120 to 150 inches. For two sides, 108 inches should do.

What’s the best extra-wide shower curtain to buy?

Top extra-wide shower curtain

Barossa Design Store Extra Wide Waffle Weave Hotel Luxury Spa Shower Curtain

What you need to know: This curtain has a luxurious, thick cotton waffle knit for a bathroom designed to pamper.

What you’ll love: Available in 108 inches and 180 inches, this curtain has heavyweight 230 gsm fabric. You can choose from a variety of subdued, elegant colors. The cotton is treated to be water-repellant but does not smell like chemicals. It’s also machine washable.

What you should consider: Even though it’s cotton, you’ll want to consider purchasing a liner as well.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top extra-wide shower curtain for the money

Riyidecor Extra Wide Sage Green Shower Curtain

What you need to know: A lovely print of sage green eucalyptus and ferns creates a soothing atmosphere for your bathroom.

What you’ll love: This 108-wide curtain is polyester. Its illustrated decorative print is minimal and upscale. It comes with hooks for hanging and does not require a liner as it is waterproof.

What you should consider: Some users find the quality lacking, reporting that the grommets can rust and that a liner is necessary to preserve the fabric.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

KONZENT Extra Wide Fabric Shower

What you need to know: This simple shower curtain has a translucent top quarter panel so you can see out while maintaining privacy.

What you’ll love: Available in blue, beige, white and a leaf print, this polyester curtain comes with a removable inner liner for double the protection. It uses built-in grommets for installation and snaps on without removing the curtain rod. It’s waterproof, water-resistant and won’t wrinkle. A subtle glossy fabric pattern elevates the style from utilitarian to classy.

What you should consider: Because of all its features, this option is a little pricier than others.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Karl Daum writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.