Which orange shower curtain is best?

One of the biggest bathroom essentials to buy is a shower curtain. If you want to buy a shower curtain that fits in well with the rest of your bathroom design, getting a colored shower curtain is a great option. For those with orange themes, there are several orange shower curtains that would work great. Choosing the right shower curtain for your bathroom is a difficult decision, but No Hooks Needed Shower Curtain with Snap-in PEVA Liner Set is a great choice, because it’s vibrant and durable.

What to know before you buy an orange shower curtain

Designs or patterns

Before anything else, choosing if you want a design or pattern on the shower curtain is one of the first big decisions to make. There are several basic patterns as well as more complex artwork on shower curtains now. However, there are also still plain orange shower curtains for purchase as well if you are looking for something simpler.

Materials used

There are several different materials used for shower curtains today, with the most common being plastic or polyester. These have the most water resistance and can be easily cleaned. Other shower curtains are made of cotton, hemp or possibly hybrid fabrics. These may also have some level water resistance while coming in more appealing textures.

Curtain dimensions

A major feature to pay attention to is the actual length and width of the shower curtains. While many curtains come in multiple sizes, others have one size meant to cover the most common bath or shower size. If you have a shower stall or an oblong tub, make sure to pay attention to the dimensions listed before making a purchase.

What to look for in a quality orange shower curtain

Ease of cleaning

Shower curtains will eventually accumulate a small amount of scum or even mildew over time. So, being able to properly and easily clean the curtain is a major concern. Many shower curtains are machine washable and do not require significant maintenance, while others must be washed or soaked by hand which will take a lot more personal time to handle.

Billowing prevention features

A major issue that almost everyone faces with shower curtains from time to time is when it billows out in the middle of a shower. Most higher quality shower curtains have addressed this issue by installing small weights or even suction cups to the bottom of the curtain to prevent this from happening.

Anti-rust metal rings

Another small issue that may arise in some shower curtains is having metal hooks or rings that rust due to prolonged exposure to water and moisture. Many shower curtains now come with anti-rust metal rings that have the same strength and durability as metal rings but have the same waterproof capabilities of plastic ones.

How much can you expect to spend on an orange shower curtain?

Orange shower curtains are relatively affordable with most products costing between $15-$30.

Orange shower curtain FAQ

How can I clean shower curtains that are not machine washable?

A. If your shower curtain is not machine washable, soaking it in a vinegar solution or spraying it down with a bathroom cleaner will be suitable ways to remove grime or mildew.

Can I adjust the size of the shower curtain?

A. While the first choice should always be finding the shower curtain closest to the size of your tub or shower, you can make adjustments to a shower curtain by carefully cutting it to a more appropriate size.

What’s the best orange shower curtain to buy?

Top orange shower curtain

No Hooks Needed Shower Curtain with Snap-in PEVA Liner Set

What you need to know: This orange shower curtain is well-designed, durable and is made of a polyester blend.

What you’ll love: The biggest upside for the shower curtain is the detachable inner lining that will help keep water from spilling out of the tub when running. The curtain also does not require shower hooks and connects directly onto the rod.

What you should consider: The sheer window may be a plus to some users, but many may think it exposes too much of the shower.

Where to buy: Amazon

Top orange shower curtain for the money

BH Home Polyester Fabric Water Resistant Shower Curtain Liner

What you need to know: This is a basic orange shower curtain made of water-resistant polyester.

What you’ll love: The shower curtain also comes with an interior water-resistant liner that prevents water from leaking out. The curtain is also completely machine washable for easier cleaning.

What you should consider: Some users have reported that the curtain is too thin and slightly transparent.

Where to buy: Amazon

Worth checking out

Lifeel Orange Shower Curtains

What you need to know: This is a uniquely designed shower curtain made of polyester and vinyl to protect itself from water damage.

What you’ll love: The shower curtain has a pattern made of oranges and leaves on it for an added spice to your orange color theme. The curtain comes built with rust-proof metal grommets for added durability.

What you should consider: Some users have reported that the oranges are slightly pixelated when looked at up close.

Where to buy: Amazon

Waffle Shower Curtain with Stainless Steel Hooks

What you need to know: This orange shower curtain is designed with a waffle texture on it that may appeal to those looking for more depth to their bathroom.

What you’ll love: The polyester fabric and anti-rust metal grommets ensure that there will be no water damage to any part of the shower curtain. The shower curtain also comes in multiple sizes to better fit any style of shower.

What you should consider: The included hooks are made of plastic and may lack durability over time.

Where to buy: Amazon

Creative Home Ideas Ombre Set Shower Curtain

What you need to know: This shower curtain comes with a sunset-style color transition of orange over the entire side.

What you’ll love: The curtain also comes in a few different sizes to provide more options for users. The shower curtain comes with metal rust-resistant shower hooks and is completely machine washable.

What you should consider: Some users have reported that the holes are not evenly spaced, which may cause it not to lay naturally across the shower rod.

Where to buy: Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Tom Price writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.