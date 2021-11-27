Best post-Black Friday deals on winter coats for the whole family

Black Friday may be over, but there are still deals to be had on winter clothing.

Don’t panic if you missed out on Black Friday sales. There are still plenty of great deals to be had, especially if you’re on the hunt for winter coats for yourself, your children or anyone in the family. You can find many styles and types on sale right now, even though winter is right around the corner. Whether you’re looking for winter coats for women, a men’s ski jacket, or puffer jackets for your little ones, we’ve gathered the best winter coat deals to save you serious money.

Women’s winter coats

Michael Kors Packable Down Puffer Coat: $120 off at Macy’s

This lightweight down jacket can keep you extremely warm this winter without weighing you down. Its construction and sporty look make it perfect for all of your favorite winter activities. Right now, the sale price makes it a can’t-miss option. Available at Macy’s.

Outdoor Research Snowcrew Jacket: $74 off at Backcountry

Hit the slopes in style this winter with this warm, comfortable ski jacket. It offers excellent protection from snow and wind and can get you noticed as you glide down your favorite runs. It’s a terrific value at this price too. Available at Backcountry.

Kenneth Cole Women’s Hooded Anorak Rain Coat: 50% off at Macy’s

If you are spending time outdoors in rougher winter weather, you’ll love the deal on this durable anorak jacket. It features a weatherproof design that holds up well in the rain and snow and has a comfortable hood to protect you from whipping winds. Right now, you can get it at a discount. Available at Macy’s.

Patagonia Frozen Range 3-in-1 Parka: $275 off at Backcountry

This super-warm parka is the perfect winter coat for anyone expecting to venture into frigid temperatures this winter. The longer hem offers protection and added warmth for your lower half, and its hood can keep your head warm too. Grab one while they’re on sale. Available at Backcountry.

Hurley Women’s Nylon Bomber Jacket: 50% off at Dick’s Sporting Goods

If you’re looking for a chic, lightweight jacket to wear this winter, this comfy bomber jacket is the one for you. Its fitted waist offers an extremely flattering fit while also keeping the wind and cold from getting inside your jacket, so you stay warm. In addition, it’s at an excellent discount right now, so it’s the perfect time to pick it up. Available at Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Calvin Klein Women’s Faux-Leather Trim Belted Wrap Coat: $240 off at Macy’s

This stylish overcoat has a polished look that’s perfect for wearing to the office, evenings out or other special occasions. Despite its sharp look, it can still keep you warm in chilly winter weather. Thanks to its sale price, it’s an even better value today. Available at Macy’s.

GUESS Faux-Leather-Trim Water-Resistant Double-Breasted Trench Coat: 50% off at Macy’s

Stay warm and dry in the rain this winter with this classic trench coat. It looks great with more dressed-up outfits, but it can work just as well over your favorite jeans and button-down. It’s not as bulky as other winter coats, too. Available at Macy’s.

Men’s winter coats

The North Face Saikuru Jacket: 65% off at Backcountry

If you’re planning to spend a lot of time outdoors this winter, this versatile puffer coat can help keep you warm. It’s especially comfortable for winter activities like shoveling snow or having a snowball fight with the kids. It compresses well, too, so you’ll have an easy time packing it for winter trips. Available at Backcountry.

Helly Hasen Straightline: $93 off at Backcountry

You’ll definitely stand out at the ski resort in this stylish, comfortable ski jacket. It can keep you warm and dry no matter how long you plan to stay on the slopes and won’t limit your mobility as you’re zipping down the mountain. You can get it right now for a great price. Available at Backcountry.

The North Face Sierra Down Anorak: 70% off at Backcountry

This rugged jacket delivers serious weatherproof protection for anyone who has to spend time outdoors in harsh winter weather. Its secure hood keeps your head and face warm and protects your ears against the wind. It can be an excellent option for hiking or hunting this winter. Available at Backcountry.

Columbia Rugged Path Parka: 29% off at Backcountry

This warm, comfortable parka has the traditional longer hem to keep you warm when the temperatures drop. Its protective hood can eliminate the need for a separate winter hat, too. If you pick one up today, you can get it for a great deal. Available at Backcountry.

Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Quilted Snorkel Bomber Jacket: 40% off at Dick’s Sporting Goods

If you aren’t a fan of bulky winter coats, this stylish bomber jacket is definitely worth considering. It has a fitted design that works well on most builds and features convenient pockets for all your must-haves. It’s perfect for pairing with your favorite casual outfits. Available at Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Classic Double-Breasted Peacoat: $185 off at Macy’s

Look like you just stepped off the pages of GQ with this sleek winter overcoat. It works especially well over a suit, but you can also wear it with your favorite sweater and jeans. Right now, you can score it for an excellent price. Available at Macy’s.

Cole Haan Men’s Button-Front Water Resistant Rain Coat: $110 off at Macy’s

This classic trench coat is an excellent option for wet winter weather and won’t cause you to overheat when driving in your heated car. You can wear it to work or just for an evening out, but it can keep warm and dry no matter where you’re going. Best of all, it’s available for a can’t-miss discount today. Available at Macy’s.

Kids’ coats

Boys’ 4-20 Under Armour Midweight Tuckerman Puffer Jacket: 43% off at Kohl’s

This quilted, insulated jacket can keep your child warm and toasty all winter long. It’s still lightweight enough to let them run and play with ease, though. If you grab one today, you can get it for a great price too. Available at Kohl’s.

Girls’ 4-16 Adidas Classic Puffer Jacket: 43% off at Kohl’s

With plenty of insulation for warmth, this puffer coat is perfect for kids who love to play out in the snow. Its short hem and lightweight design allow for plenty of mobility, so active children will find it seriously comfortable too. Available at Kohl’s.

Boys’ Columbia Lightning Lift Insulated Jacket: 35% off at Dick’s Sporting Goods

This versatile ski jacket is perfect for your little skier. It offers plenty of warmth and protection out on the slopes and also leaves your child looking great. It can make an excellent layering piece too. So pick one up today and score an excellent deal. Available at Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Girls’ Columbia Arctic Blast Insulated Jacket: 30% off at Dick’s Sporting Goods

With this comfy ski jacket, your child can stay warm during a long day on the slopes. It allows for plenty of freedom of movement, though, so she can maneuver down all her runs with ease. In addition, its price today makes it a can’t-miss deal. Available at Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Pet coats

Lands’ End Dog Squall Waterproof Jacket: 30% off at Kohl’s

Keep your pup warm on long walks this winter with this cute dog coat. It’s easy to put on and provides excellent protection against the elements. It’s a must-have for any pet owner who likes to go on outdoor adventures with their dog. Available at Kohl’s.

Frisco Aspen Insulated Quilted Dog Jacket: 20% off at Chewy

Even if your dog doesn’t venture outside in cold weather, you may want to pick up this adorable dog coat. Your pup might not need it to stay warm, but it’s perfect for photoshoots and other special occasions. Right now, you can grab it for a great price too. Available at Chewy.

