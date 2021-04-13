There’s no reason why a camping trip has to mean subpar coffee. Plenty of coffee makers don’t need any electricity to make an incredible brew.

Best coffee makers to take on a camping trip

If you don’t truly wake up until you’ve had a cup of coffee, it’s natural you’d want to take a decent coffee maker into the wilderness on a camping trip. You may be wondering which coffee makers are best for camping.

Luckily, you can find a wide range of coffee makers that work well on camping trips. Many are also great for home use, which is essential if you don’t camp that often and don’t want to spend on something you’ll only use once or twice a year. Whether you usually drink espresso or filtered coffee, we have some excellent options to satisfy your coffee needs.

What makes a good camping coffee maker?

For a coffee maker to be suitable for camping, it must work without electricity. Although some people might have an electric hookup as part of their camping setup, this isn’t the norm. It must either sit on a camping stove or need nothing but boiling water, which you can heat on a camping stove in a separate camping kettle. Many people prefer to pack light when camping, so most of our favorite coffee makers for camping are relatively compact.

The best camping coffee makers

AeroPress Go Portable Travel Coffee Press

Not only is the AeroPress Go one of the most compact and convenient coffee makers for camping, it also makes excellent coffee once you get the hang of using it. Unlike the original AeroPress, this model comes with a travel mug that the other pieces fit inside of. Just add boiling water. Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath and Beyond

Coleman Camping Coffee Maker

Although it’s a bit bulky for those who like to travel light on camping trips, this coffee maker is a camping-friendly model most similar to an in-home drip coffee maker. It fits on most camping stoves and is the perfect option to make coffee for a crowd. Sold by Amazon

ESPRO P1 Travel French Press

An insulated travel French press, this compact coffee maker is ideal for taking camping. Just add hot water. It makes 12 ounces of coffee, so it’s best for one or two people. It keeps coffee hot, as well, so you can make extra to drink later. Sold by Amazon

Cook N Home 8-Cup Stainless Steel Stovetop Coffee Percolator

This coffee percolator might be designed for home use, but it works just as well on a camping stove. With a generous eight-cup capacity, this is suitable for large groups or a couple of coffee enthusiasts. Sold by Home Depot and Amazon

OXO BREW Venture Travel French Press

The French press is specifically designed for travel with a shatter-resistant carafe, so you don’t need to worry about breaking it. As long as you can boil water on a camping stove or over a campfire, you can use this coffee maker. Sold by Amazon

Primula Stainless Steel 6-Cup Stovetop Espresso Maker

This sleek stovetop espresso maker doesn’t make authentic espresso but does make concentrated coffee that comes very close. It makes six demitasse cups worth, but you can dilute it with water or hot milk. You can use it on any camping stove. Sold by Bed Bath and Beyond, Kohl’s, and Amazon

Bialetti Moka Express 06799 3-Cup Espresso Machine

The three espresso cup capacity makes this espresso machine ideal for one to three individuals (depending on how much coffee you consume) and is compact enough for those who like to pack light. Sold Amazon

Wacaco Minipresso

With a fully-manual operation, you just need to add boiling water and press one button to make a shot of espresso. This option is ideal for anyone who can’t imagine doing without espresso, even on a camping trip. Sold by Amazon

GSI Outdoors Ultralight Java Drip

Those who like to travel as light as possible will love this coffee maker. It’s effectively a reusable coffee filter on a frame that clips to any mug. Fill it with ground coffee and pour water over for a basic but delicious cup of drip coffee. Sold by Amazon

Stanley Adventure All-in-One Boil + Brewer

Thanks to its multipurpose design, this coffee maker lets you take fewer things camping. You can use it like a French press to brew coffee and use it to boil the water for your coffee first. Plus, when you’re done, it acts as a general cooking pot, too. Sold by Amazon

Farberware Classic Yosemite Stainless Steel Coffee Percolator

This eight-cup percolator makes it easy to make coffee for your whole camping party. You can use it on any camping stove, and it’s also suitable for home use once you return from the wild. Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath and Beyond

Brim 6 Cup Moka Maker

An updated version of a classic stovetop espresso maker, this coffee maker produces strong moka coffee. It has a six-cup yield, but bear in mind these are six small demitasse cups rather than standard 8-ounce cups. Just add ground coffee and water, and heat it on your camping stove. Sold by Amazon

Mountain Mojo Collapsible Coffee Dripper

If you’re a fan of drip coffee and you prefer to pack as little as possible when camping, this is an excellent coffee maker choice. Just boil some water on a camping stove or campfire, pour it over ground coffee in this dripper, and let the coffee drip into the mug below. Sold by Amazon

COLETTI Bozeman Coffee Pot

This sturdy stainless steel coffee percolator will last for years of camping trips. It has a decent nine-cup capacity and makes it easy to brew coffee for the whole group. Sold by Amazon

