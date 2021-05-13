Skip to content
KFOR.com Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Classrooms & COVID-19
Coronavirus
In Your Corner
Great State
National
Washington
Pay It 4ward
A Place to Call Home
4 Seniors
Flashpoint
Oklahoma Politics
Digital Original
Special Reports
Border Report
United Voice
Oklahoma Media Center
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Vandals cause $10,000 in damage to home just days before family in need set to move in
Gallery
Do young kids still need to wear masks if their parents are vaccinated?
Country’s largest supermarket operator to continue requiring masks following new CDC guidance
Mother-son pair to cross same graduation stage at North Dakota university
Weather
Forecast
Oklahoma Weather Radar
Oklahoma City Weather Radar
Weather Warnings
Oklahoma Weather Watches & Warnings Map
Closings and Delays
🛣️ KFOR Live Traffic map
Junior Meteorologist
Wild Weather Flashback
📺 Watch
📺 Watch KFOR News Live
📡 KFOR Live Events 2
🛣️ KFOR Interactive Traffic map
📹 Video Center
Newsfeed Now
In-Studio
Sports
College
OSU
OU
Thunder
High School Scores
Olympics
The Big Game
NFL Draft
Silver Star Nation
High School Athlete of the Week
Big 12 Football
All 12 Courtside
Indy 500
Links
Links seen on TV
Program Schedule
Community Calendar
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Horoscopes
Lottery
Mr. Food Test Kitchen
Recipes
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
What’s Right With Our Schools
Proud to Serve
Clear The Shelters
Sponsored
KFOR / KAUT Pet Photo of the Day Submission
Contests
Today in Oklahoma
KFOR App Center
Experts
More
Contact Us
About Us
Meet the KFOR Team
Program Schedule
Programming
KFOR Station History
Antenna TV Schedule
KFOR App Center
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help and Information
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Newsletter sign-up
KFOR Mobile App
Newsletter
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work With Us
Search
Search
Search
Fishing
Which fishing line is best for catching fish?
Latest Video
Dino Safari at Oklahoma City Zoo
Video
Oklahoma City church providing vaccine pod and food giveaway
Video
Planned Oklahoma City EDM concert a no-go after nearby mental health facility raises concerns
Video
Police chase ends with colossal crash at SE 44th Street and High Avenue in Oklahoma City, everyone is expected to be OK
Video
Vaccines are now available to Oklahoma adolescents 12 to 15
Video
New law for cyclists to go into effect in November
Video
Police chase ends with crash, suspect in custody
Video
Two Edmond students sent to hospital after consuming medical marijuana edibles at school
Video
Oklahoma City Dodgers welcome fans back to stadium for home opener
Video
Police investigating shooting in southwest OKC
Video
Oklahoma City Police bodycam video of officer-involved shooting
Video
COVID kills five siblings, baby brother buys the farm
Video
Firefighters rescue man from garbage truck
Video
Bringing the heat with summer accessories
Video
More Local
Close
You have been added to Morning News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Morning News
SIGN UP