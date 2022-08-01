Take care of your hiking boots and increase their longevity by cleaning off mud and dirt, conditioning the leather and storing them in a safe place.

Which Merrell hiking boots are best?

For those who love the great outdoors, a quality pair of hiking boots helps you stay comfortable on the trails and protects your feet. The highest-quality boots combine materials that can resist tearing, are ventilated to reduce foot fatigue and offer support to your joints and feet. If you want a boot that provides arch support and can be worn with minimal break-in time, the Moab 2 Vent Hiking Shoe is the best.

What to know before you buy Merrell hiking boots

Size

Merrell makes hiking boots and shoes in full and half sizes for men, women and kids. Most also have wide-fit models with more space in the upper shoe. While sizing is listed in American sizes, Merrell includes a size conversion chart that shows the equivalent in U.K., European and Japanese sizes.

If you aren’t happy with the size or need to exchange your shoes, you can do so within 30 days. You may also want to take advantage of Merrell’s try-before-you-buy program to make sure you get the right size.

Durability

Merrell shoes are some of the most durable, one of the reasons the company makes such great hiking boots. If you’re going to be trekking through the woods and encountering things such as rocks and branches, it’s important your shoes do not break down too quickly.

Leather uppers are the most durable. Merrell hiking boots are all made with quality leather and some include breathable mesh webbing as well. Thick rubber soles are also important to make sure nothing punctures your boot. Merrell boots have a rubberized toe cap, since this is an area often prone to holes and tears.

Care

Hiking boots are used in rougher conditions than many other shoes. Merrell boots are made with materials that can be cleaned with soap and water. Conditioners and cleaners are good for dirt and mud embedded in the mesh parts.

What to look for in quality Merrell hiking boots

Fit

Making sure your boots fit is the number one thing you can do to stay comfortable on a hike. Look for boots that are the right length and width. Most have an adjustable lace closure to snug around the ankle. When measuring your foot, make sure you account for thick hiking socks. If your boots feel too tight, consider going up a half size or changing the type of socks you use.

Breathability

Consider if you want maximum airflow when hiking. Some of the most popular Merrell hiking boots and shoes have mesh and leather uppers that are breathable. Boots with a waterproof barrier are generally less breathable and hold heat.

Merrell offers many of its most popular styles with built-in ventilation. This includes the Moab 2 Hiking Shoe as well as the Moab 2 Mid Boot. Look for a boot with a mesh lining and upper. They are often labeled “Ventilated.”

Support

Think about how much support your foot needs. Most hiking boots have inserts that can be removed and replaced you wear the boots to ensure adequate arch support. This makes them more comfortable and prevents injuries. Ankle support is also important if you plan to hike in rocky or rough places.

How much you can expect to spend on Merrell hiking boots

They cost $50-$200. Larger boots are typically more expensive than hiking shoes. The price can also vary by color.

Merrell hiking boots FAQ

What is the difference between hiking boots and hiking shoes?

A. Hiking boots typically have higher ankle support to protect your joints when climbing over rocks, branches and other rough terrain. Hiking shoes do not extend over the ankle and are shaped similar to running or leisure shoes. However, they have more durable materials and arch support.

Are Merrell boots waterproof?

A. Some are. Look for those with a membrane to keep out moisture. Boots with mesh can still be waterproof as long as they have the added membrane. Thick rubber soles are also important to keep moisture out of the boot.

What are the best Merrell hiking boots to buy?

Top Merrell hiking boots

Moab 2 Vent Hiking Shoe

What you need to know: You can hit the trails right away in these popular hiking boots that don’t require a break-in period.

What you’ll love: They’re lightweight and perfect for day hikes. They have a ventilated shoe form made of leather and mesh. This is also a good shoe for those with wide feet, since every size is also offered wide.

What you should consider: This shoe does not provide significant ankle support.

Top Merrell hiking boots

Top Merrell hiking boots for the money

Siren Sport 3 Hiking Shoe

What you need to know: A flexible rubber sole makes these perfect for trail running.

What you’ll love: The upper is made of leather and breathable mesh. There are four on-trend colors, half sizes and wide fits. The included insert works for those with arch issues or those who want extra support. They are casual enough for everyday wear and durable enough for trails.

What you should consider: There isn’t much support in the ankle for rough terrain.

Top Merrell hiking boots for the money

Worth checking out

Moab 2 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boot

What you need to know: These boots provide ankle support and stability even in wet conditions.

What you’ll love: The leather-and-mesh upper lets moderate airflow in, but the waterproof membrane keeps moisture out. A removable insert with a reinforced heel offers medium support. Along with the protective toe cap, this makes this boot ideal for backcountry rugged hiking.

What you should consider: The price varies by color and size.

Worth checking out

