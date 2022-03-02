Which Osprey backpack is best?

Osprey produces the best high-end technical backpacks in the outdoor gear market. They offer a large selection of capable packs perfect for going on a strenuous technical hike, a weekend camping trip or even for carrying items on your daily commute.

Whatever the use, rest assured that each Osprey backpack is designed with outdoor adventures in mind. One of their best offerings is the Osprey Farpoint 55 which is a 55-liter backpack with plenty of supply room for multi-day hikes and overnight camping trips. It also features a removable daypack, making it ideal for the most versatile outdoor adventurers.

What to know before you buy an Osprey backpack

Size

Backpack sizes are measured in liters. However, this usually only applies to larger packs used for camping, hiking and other multi-day outdoor treks. Smaller packs tend to skip this measurement because they generally all fall in the same size range. Osprey backpacks range from 55 liters up to 105 liters, allowing you to carry anywhere from 50-80 pounds of gear. Deciding which liter range to purchase from depends on the length of your trip, the specificity of the gear you’ll be using and your own physical size and capabilities.

Another consideration should be your waist size. Osprey offers waist straps ranging from 24-55 inches. Before ordering your pack, you should measure your waist to ensure you’re ordering the correct strap length.

Materials

Osprey uses Nylon as the main material for backpacks. Their special crosshatch weaves keep your bag from ripping when you snag it on a pesky branch. They also protect from rain and snow, which is a necessary benefit for every outdoor enthusiast. Furthermore, Osprey utilizes mesh to line straps and back panels to keep you cool during hot weather. After all, there’s nothing worse than feeling a pool of sweat on your back during a long hike.

Design

There are a wide variety of backpack designs from Osprey that are specific to different technical and daily activities. If you’re in the market for a bag to support your back on a long trek, look for the Exos 48 backpack with an aluminum frame. If you’re on a casual day hike and just need a lightweight pack to hold some snacks and basic tools, the Daylite Plus Pack is a great option. If you’re a skier or snowboarder, their backcountry series packs have dry compartments and sturdy straps for your board. Osprey even offers a selection of luggage backpacks, which are designed to fit in an airplane’s overhead compartment. Check out the Best Reviews list of the best Osprey backpacks which feature a variety of styles and designs.

What to look for in a quality Osprey backpack

Comfort

Comfortable Osprey backpacks are not hard to come by. In fact, they’re designed with comfort in mind. The adjustability of their packs is one of the main reasons why they’re the most comfortable packs in the outdoor gear market. Osprey utilizes multiple trademarked features that you can’t find anywhere else, such as the Fit-on-the-Fly hipbelt which allows users to quickly extend or reposition the waist harness. This feature works in conjunction with their Anti-Gravity back system — a unique sprung lumbar support for heavier carries.

Volume

Quality Osprey backpacks offer a ton of added volume. This allows hikers to carry extra gear inside the pack rather than strapping everything to the exterior. Remember, backpacks are measured in liters, so look for a volume size beyond 55 liters for maximum potential. This size is enough to get you through a camping trip that lasts multiple days. Plus, with their patented Anti-Gravity suspension system, the added weight won’t be as noticeable.

Frame

Frames are the internal support system that is designed to support your back while carrying a heavy load. On larger volume packs, Osprey uses aluminum frames that are lightweight and offer a very rigid support. This type of frame is ideal for travelers looking for the most support available. They also offer peripheral frames, which is an internal wire that runs throughout the pack that pushes the weight towards your torso. Osprey frames are lined with soft foam material topped with mesh to keep your back comfortable and cool.

How much you can expect to spend on an Osprey backpack

Osprey backpacks cost anywhere from $23 for lightweight daypacks to $200 for heavier, multi-day backpacks.

Osprey backpack FAQ

Why are Osprey backpacks better than other brands?

A. Osprey has innovated on a handful of designs, which are now trademarked. This means that features like the Anti-Gravity suspension, Airscape foam back padding and BioForm waist straps can only be found on Osprey backpacks.

How long will Osprey backpacks last?

A. Osprey offers a lifetime guarantee on all their backpacks. Even if your product is a decade old, they will repair it for free and bring it back to its former glory. What’s even better is that if they can’t repair the pack, they promise to totally replace it.

What’s the best Osprey backpack to buy?

Top Osprey backpack

Osprey Farpoint 55

What you need to know: This full-sized, 55-liter backpack can hold up to 50 pounds of gear on the inside alone.

What you’ll love: The coolest feature of the Farpoint is the additional daypack that’s attached to the exterior. This 2-in-1 backpack allows you to remove the smaller pack for a quick day hike while leaving your main pack safely back at camp. It also has some cool features like a laptop and tablet sleeve as well as a lockable zipper to keep your items safe and secure.

What you should consider: The added volume means this pack won’t be eligible as a carry-on bag.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Backcountry and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top Osprey backpack for the money

Osprey Ultralight stuff pack

What you need to know: This inexpensive backpack is small, lightweight and comes in a variety of colors making it great for everyday use.

What you’ll love: The Ultralight comes with multiple exterior pockets including a mesh pocket for a water bottle. Osprey uses their nylon ripstop fabric to prevent this pack from tearing during daily wear and tear.

What you should consider: Some of the grey and black color options don’t match the colors on the website.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Backcountry and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

Osprey Exos 48

What you need to know: The Exos 48 is Osprey’s aluminum-framed backpack that not only provides ultimate back support but features their trademarked ExoForm hipbelt for added comfort.

What you’ll love: One of the most convenient features of the Exos is its hydration reservoir storage system that allows you to store up to 3 liters of water using your own water sleeve.

What you should consider: Ensure you’re taking all the correct measurements before purchasing this pack because the sizing is very particular.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Backcountry

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Beliles writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.