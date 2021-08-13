Skip to content
KFOR.com Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Coronavirus
In Your Corner
Great State
Washington
Pay It 4ward
A Place to Call Home
National
Oklahoma Politics
Instagram
Digital Original
Flashpoint
Kids with Courage
A Heart 4 Kids
Tulsa Race Massacre
United Voice
Oklahoma Media Center
Your Local Election HQ
Olympics
Top Stories
Third dose of COVID-19 vaccine available for Oklahomans who are immunocompromised
“Please join us in preventing these human rights abuses,” The Village city council denies new contract with Oklahoma County jail, asks other municipalities to do the same
‘We were struggling with technology,’ Oklahoma’s outdated system caused problems during COVID’s spike last fall, what happens next?
Winter weather projections: What’s predicted for where you live
Weather
Forecast
Oklahoma Weather Radar
Oklahoma City Weather Radar
Weather Warnings
Oklahoma Weather Watches & Warnings Map
Closings and Delays
🛣️ KFOR Live Traffic map
Junior Meteorologist
Wild Weather Flashback
KFOR App Center
📺 Watch
📺 Watch KFOR News Live
📡 KFOR Live Events 2
🛣️ KFOR Interactive Traffic map
📹 Video Center
Newsfeed Now
In-Studio
Sports
College
OSU
OU
Thunder
High School Scores
Tokyo Olympics
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
High School Athlete of the Week
Big 12 Football
Newsletter
Links
Links seen on TV
Program Schedule
Community Calendar
4 Seniors
Horoscopes
BestReviews
Lottery
Mr. Food Test Kitchen
Recipes
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
What’s Right With Our Schools
Proud to Serve
Clear The Shelters
Sponsored
KFOR / KAUT Pet Photo of the Day Submission
Contests
Today in Oklahoma
More
Contact Us
Experts
About Us
Meet the KFOR Team
Program Schedule
Programming
KFOR Station History
Antenna TV Schedule
KFOR App Center
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help and Information
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Newsletter sign-up
KFOR Mobile App
App Center
Experts
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work With Us
Search
Search
Search
Parenting
Summer’s almost over, don’t miss these deals on back-to-school essentials for K-12
Close
You have been added to KFOR Morning Headlines Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
KFOR Morning Headlines
SIGN UP