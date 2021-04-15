Skip to content
KFOR.com Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Classrooms & COVID-19
Coronavirus
In Your Corner
Great State
National
Washington
Pay It 4ward
A Place to Call Home
4 Seniors
Flashpoint
Oklahoma Politics
Digital Original
Special Reports
Border Report
United Voice
Oklahoma Media Center
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Oklahoma City tag agents charging appointment fees for renewing driver’s licenses
Video
Video: Driver smashes through traffic arm, jumps Florida drawbridge
Former Vice President Mike Pence received pacemaker, full recovery expected
US expels Russian diplomats, imposes sanctions for hacking
Live
Weather
Forecast
KFOR Interactive Radar
Maps & Radar
Weather Warnings
KFOR Weather Watches and Warnings Map
Closings and Delays
KFOR Interactive Traffic map
Nominate a Junior Meteorologist
Junior Meteorologist
Wild Weather Flashback
📺 Watch
📺 Watch KFOR News Live
📡 KFOR Live Events 2
🛣️ KFOR Interactive Traffic map
Newsfeed Now
📹 Video Center
Sports
College
OSU
OU
Thunder
High School Scores
Olympics
The Big Game
NFL Draft
Silver Star Nation
High School Athlete of the Week
Big 12 Football
All 12 Courtside
Links
Links seen on TV
Program Schedule
Community Calendar
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Horoscopes
Shout Out to Scouts
Lottery
Mr. Food Test Kitchen
Recipes
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
What’s Right With Our Schools
Proud to Serve
Clear The Shelters
Remarkable Women
Superheroes in Scrubs
Sponsored
KFOR / KAUT Pet Photo of the Day Submission
Contests
BestReviews
Experts
More
Contact Us
About Us
Meet the KFOR Team
Program Schedule
Programming
KFOR Station History
Antenna TV Schedule
KFOR App Center
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help and Information
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Newsletter sign-up
KFOR Mobile App
Newsletter
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work With Us
Search
Search
Search
Audio & Video Accessories
Best noise cancelling headphones for travel
Latest Video
Oklahoma City tag agents charging appointment fees for renewing driver's licenses
Video
Oklahoma man charged with arson in Del City apartment fire
Video
One killed, another injured in possible drive-by shooting
Video
Police investigating after two people shot, one fatally, in Northwest Oklahoma City
Video
Police searching for people involved in altercation at carnival in Oklahoma City
Video
Pay it 4Ward: Oklahoma City woman serves coffee and comfort in her mission to help homeless residents
Video
Another vendor speaks out against Redbud Balloon Festival, KFOR digs for a response, but no answer
Video
Why you may never see Epic Charter Schools' past 'learning fund' records
Video
4 Seniors: Strategies to fight toxic loneliness
Video
Four Oklahoma County Detention Officers charged with assaulting inmates
Video
Oklahoma City Asian District dental office staff concerned after act of vandalism
Video
The first high school champions for a first time sport in Oklahoma – E-Sports
Video
Controversial Oklahoma Senate transgender sports bill could cost state millions
Video
Oklahoma City medical marijuana lab's license revoked
Video
More Local