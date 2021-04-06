Skip to content
KFOR.com Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Classrooms & COVID-19
Coronavirus
In Your Corner
Great State
National
Washington
Pay It 4ward
A Place to Call Home
4 Seniors
Flashpoint
Oklahoma Politics
Digital Original
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Special Reports
United Voice
Oklahoma Media Center
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Police: Woman identified after hit-and-run at Oklahoma Walmart
Molson Coors launches first certified-organic beer on National Beer Day
Facebook confirms data was stolen, doesn’t plan to notify the 533 million users
Virginia becomes first Southern state to legalize marijuana after Lt. Gov. breaks tie vote
Video
Weather
Forecast
KFOR Interactive Radar
Maps & Radar
Weather Warnings
KFOR Weather Watches and Warnings Map
Closings and Delays
KFOR Interactive Traffic map
Nominate a Junior Meteorologist
Junior Meteorologist
Wild Weather Flashback
📺 Watch
📺 Watch KFOR News Live
📡 KFOR Live Events 2
🛣️ KFOR Interactive Traffic map
Newsfeed Now
📹 Video Center
Sports
College
OSU
OU
Thunder
High School Scores
Olympics
The Big Game
NFL Draft
Silver Star Nation
High School Athlete of the Week
Big 12 Football
All 12 Courtside
Links
Links seen on TV
Program Schedule
Community Calendar
Horoscopes
Shout Out to Scouts
Lottery
Mr. Food Test Kitchen
Recipes
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
What’s Right With Our Schools
Proud to Serve
Clear The Shelters
Remarkable Women
Superheroes in Scrubs
Sponsored
KFOR / KAUT Pet Photo of the Day Submission
Contests
BestReviews
Experts
More
Contact Us
About Us
Meet the KFOR Team
Program Schedule
Programming
KFOR Station History
Antenna TV Schedule
KFOR App Center
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help and Information
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Newsletter sign-up
KFOR Mobile App
Newsletter
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work With Us
Search
Search
Search
Computer Accessories & Peripherals
The best computer reading glasses
Latest Video
Oklahoma school district celebrates cafeteria manager's accomplishment
Video
Oklahoma City mayor encourages everyone to get vaccinated
Video
OK House Rep makes controversial comparison of abortion to slavery
Video
Former Oklahoma State Department of Health employee suing over 'retaliation termination' for opposing discrimination
Video
Thousands receive COVID-19 vaccine during Oklahoma City Fairgrounds event, but plenty of vaccines remain
Video
String of lights in night sky leave Oklahoma City residents abuzz
Video
OSU students create new virtual reality COVID-19 training program
Video
Midwest City man and his horse shot, police searching for suspect
Video
Edmond elects its first Black Mayor
Video
New Oklahoma City film studio one step closer to full production inside old convention center
Video
Big to work, little to play; this Kay County wheat farmer is a master builder of tiny implements
Video
Mask mandate no longer in effect at Oklahoma County Courthouse complex
Video
Metro Tech navigates aircraft maintenance program through pandemic
Video
Police release surveillance and body cam video from hostage situation at jail
Video
More Local