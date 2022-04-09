What is the best Logitech webcam?

With the global COVID-19 pandemic, the economic focus has shifted from office-bound workers to employees working from home. For those who don’t have a laptop with a built-in camera, a webcam is the next best option.

But where do you start looking if you need one? Logitech has been manufacturing computer accessories and peripherals for a long time and knows a thing or two about webcams. So, for the best video and audio quality, check out the Logitech BRIO Ultra HD Webcam.

What to know before you buy a Logitech webcam

Video resolution

The quality of the video stream will be relative to what that camera captures. Webcams are generally available with either 720p, 1080p or 4K recording quality. Consider which video resolution is best suited for your situation. You will need an internet connection fast enough to handle the webcam’s output resolution.

Microphone capabilities

Next to the video resolution quality, another key aspect of the webcam is the microphone. Without it, other people in a video call won’t be able to hear you talk. The quality of the microphone is also important, as any popping or scratching sounds will distract from the discussions.

Mounting and placement

Most users like to mount their webcam on top of their monitor for the best viewing angle. This is done through the attached bracket or clip supplied with the webcam. Some cameras are available on small tripods for use on a desk. Consider which type of mounting or placement you prefer and make sure that everything is in view.

What to look for in a quality Logitech webcam

High-definition video calling

While a video resolution of 720p has been the standard for a long time, the most common resolution now is 1080p and higher. This gives you high-definition visuals, and the participants in a meeting can see you clearly. A good-quality webcam will also be able to adjust the resolution according to your internet connection, making sure that you are visible at all times.

Noise-canceling microphone

Whether it is a dog barking or a vacuum cleaner in the background, a good-quality webcam microphone will have noise-canceling technology. This allows for minimal audio distractions when on a call and ensures all the meeting guests can hear you perfectly.

Additional software

A good-quality webcam will be shipped with software (either on a disk or downloadable) that will allow you to blur your surroundings, replace the background with something else or adjust the contrast and brightness.

How much you can expect to spend on a Logitech webcam

Webcams are available in a variety of configurations, and the average price will depend on the device’s capabilities. An entry-level webcam can retail for $30-$50, while a 4K webcam can sell for as much as $200.

Logitech webcam FAQ

Can you use a Logitech webcam to record YouTube videos?

A. Yes, and in most cases, it will be perfect for that. A webcam isn’t just used for video conferencing, as it can record videos on your hard drive as well. Through the additional software, you can record your daily musings and upload them to any video-sharing platform.

Will a Logitech webcam work with a PC and Mac?

A. Most webcams are capable of functioning with Windows-based computers and Apple’s Mac machines. It is important to check the specifications of the webcam.

What’s the best Logitech webcam to buy?

Top Logitech webcam

Logitech BRIO 4K webcam

What you need to know: A top-of-the-line webcam that records in 4K brilliance.

What you’ll love: In a sleek, matte black enclosure, the BRIO 4K webcam features the highest resolution video-capturing, high-dynamic range and autofocus. With the built-in Right Light 3 software, the webcam adjusts the recording contrast and brightness based on the surrounding environment. It can be digitally zoomed up to five times, and you have the choice of three different fields of view. It has two omnidirectional microphones, and the included USB cable is 7.2 feet in length.

What you should consider: The camera itself can’t swivel from side to side, as panning is done through the included software. You will also need bandwidth capable of streaming 4K video.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Logitech webcam for the money

Logitech C270 HD Webcam

What you need to know: A no-frills webcam that delivers on what it promises.

What you’ll love: One of the more affordable Logitech webcams, this model is only capable of capturing video at a maximum resolution of 720p. It features two hinges that can be adjusted to the perfect angle and clips onto your computer monitor. It uses a USB 2.0 port and is also capable of capturing still images at a resolution of 3 megapixels.

What you should consider: It doesn’t have an autofocus function, so you’ll need to make sure that you remain in focus at all times.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Logitech HD Pro Webcam C920x

What you need to know: An affordable HD webcam that is perfect in any condition.

What you’ll love: With a clip at the top and an angled foot at the bottom, the C920x fits onto the computer monitor securely. It has a maximum video resolution of 1080p and features built-in software that adjusts the lighting according to the surroundings. It has two omnidirectional and noise-canceling microphones, a five-element lens and autofocus.

What you should consider: You can’t replace your background with the included software. If that is something you want to do, you’ll need third-party software.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

