Best Bose Bluetooth headphones

Which Bose Bluetooth headphones are best?

Bluetooth-connected headphones are perfect for listening to music anywhere at any time. Without the cumbersome wire, the headphones provide more mobility to the listener while still delivering the same level of sound quality.

Bose is one of the most recognizable brands of headphones in the industry that consistently delivers high-quality sound and products. The company has a massive selection of wireless headphones that each offer unique features and properties. However, finding the right pair of headphones from Bose can still be a difficult task.

Features to consider before buying Bose Bluetooth headphones

Bose provides several different features that offer different advantages and disadvantages depending on the situation.

Earbuds, on-ear headphones or over-ear headphones?

The biggest decision to make when buying a pair of Bluetooth headphones is between earbuds, on-ear headphones and over-ear headphones. Earbuds offer the most versatility and portability but also lack the same level of sound quality as their counterparts. Both on-ear and over-ear headphones provide better sound quality but are more cumbersome to take out of the house and are usually more expensive.

Battery life

For Bluetooth headphones, the battery life can make a significant difference in the ease of use. Most on-ear and over-ear headphones support a battery life anywhere between 8 and 35 hours on a single charge, making them easier to take on a trip without worrying about them dying. Earbuds usually have much shorter battery lives but also offer portable carrying cases with charging capabilities.

Durability

Another major factor to take into consideration is durability. For more active users, having headphones that are water-, sweat- and weather-resistant can make working out or hiking much easier without the worry of damage. Another major point comes from how well headphones can handle being dropped. Some headphones come with reinforced shells to handle high impact without breaking.

Audio quality

One of the most important features of any pair of headphones is the audio quality. Every pair of Bose headphones come equipped with top-of-the-line audio quality, though there are several offerings from the company that have even better sound. Some headphones also come with active noise-canceling technology to help users better focus on the music or podcast without the distraction of outside sounds.

The best Bose Bluetooth headphones

Best of the best Bose Bluetooth earbuds

Bose QuietComfort Noise-Canceling Earbuds

What you need to know: These wireless earbuds have top-of-the-line audio quality and a sturdy fit to make them perfect for nearly every potential user.

What you’ll love: The built-in noise-canceling features, alongside the easy-to-use-touch controls, improve the listening experience in loud and outdoor situations.

What you should consider: Some users report that the rubber tips to keep the earbuds secure can be uncomfortable for long periods of use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dell

Best bang for your buck Bose Bluetooth earbuds

Bose SoundSport Wireless Sports Earbuds

What you need to know: These are durable earbuds with solid sound quality and 6 hours of battery life for extended workouts or time away from a power source.

What you’ll love: The uniquely designed rubber tips ensure that the earbuds do not fall off during extremely active movements. They are sweat- and weather-resistant for easy outdoor use without risk of damage.

What you should consider: The wire connecting the earbuds can be cumbersome for a Bluetooth-connected device.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dell

Honorable mention

Bose Sport Earbuds

What you need to know: These are solid all-around earbuds with unique rubber tips designed specifically to not fall off during active workouts.

What you’ll love: You get extremely durable earbuds with water-, sweat- and weather-resistances for extreme workouts and outdoor use even in the rain. They are also equipped with a beamforming microphone to eliminate outside sounds when on a call.

What you should consider: The earbuds only offer 5 hours of battery life on a single charge, requiring a need for a power source more often than other earbuds.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dell

Best of the best Bose Bluetooth on/over-ear headphones

Bose Noise-Canceling Headphones 700

What you need to know: This model has top-of-the-line sound quality paired with near-perfect noise-canceling technology, making these the best headphones Bose has to offer.

What you’ll love: With over 20 hours of battery life on a single charge, these headphones can last for an entire day without interruption for long trips away from a power source or a full workday.

What you should consider: Some users report connectivity issues when trying to pair to some computers and specific mobile devices.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dell

Best bang for your buck Bose Bluetooth on/over-ear headphones

Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II

What you need to know: These are comfortable over-ear headphones with 15 hours of playtime on a single charge and high-quality equalization for great listening all day.

What you’ll love: The connection between two different Bluetooth devices at the same time allows for easy transitions between listening to music on a phone and answering a video call on a computer.

What you should consider: Despite being the most affordable on- or over-ear headphones that Bose offers, the device may still be outside of some people’s budgets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dell

Honorable mention

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

What you need to know: Equipped with high-quality sound and easy Bluetooth connectivity, these headphones are a great pair for almost any situation.

What you’ll love: With multiple levels of noise cancellation, these headphones can handle both the noisiest situations and quieter environments.

What you should consider: The sound crackles and distorts when pushed to maximum volume.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dell

