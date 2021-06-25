Jabra Elite 75t vs. Jabra Elite 85t

If you like to personalize your devices, some retailers offer free engraving when you purchase either the Jabra Elite 75t earbuds or the Jabra Elite 85t earbuds.

What’s the difference between Jabra Elite 75t and Jabra Elite 85t?

The wireless smart headphone market is currently experiencing phenomenal growth. Some trends analysts predict this will continue until 2026 when the devices will have an $8 billion share of the market.

Jabra has its foot planted firmly in the door, offering what some users claim are some of the best options currently available for wireless earbuds. The top two models the company has for everyday wear are the Jabra Elite 75t and the Jabra Elite 85t.

If you’re looking for a quick answer on which is better, the Elite 85t outperforms the Elite 75t in a number of areas. However, depending on your needs, there are other factors that may make the Elite 75t a better option for you.

Jabra Elite 75t

Jabra Elite 75t is a pair of wireless earbuds designed for comfort as well as performance. To create the ideal fit, Jabra scanned thousands of ears and used an algorithm to determine the best shape. Additionally, the Jabra Elite 75t earbuds come with three EarGel sizes so you can customize your fit.

Besides excelling in comfort, these high-end, in-ear headphones are packed with a number of features such as active noise cancellation, impressive battery life and an IP55 rating, which offers limited protection against both dust and water. For convenience and seamless performance, you get wireless charging as well as stable connectivity and speed with Bluetooth 5.0.

Jabra Elite 75t retails for $179.99 and is available at Amazon, Dell and Staples.

What you’ll love about Jabra Elite 75t

The Jabra Elite 75t features four-microphone call technology that can filter out disruptive noise around you to deliver clean and clear calls, no matter where you are.

The quick charge feature offers 60 minutes of power after just 15 minutes of charging.

Jabra Elite 75t earbuds are available in titanium black, black and gold beige.

When using the Jabra Sound+ app, individuals can customize the EQ to tweak the music as they desire.

This model features up to 28 hours of battery life.

The Jabra Elite 75t can link to Siri or Google Assistant for voice control.

The Jabra Elite 75t earbuds are available at a lower price than the Jabra Elite 85t earbuds.

What you should consider about Jabra Elite 75t

Jabra Elite 75t earbuds feature a closed design, which can add more pressure to the ears.

On its own, Jabra Elite 75t is an impressive product. However, when compared technology-wise to the 85t, it is a step down.

Jabra Elite 85t

As may be expected, the Jabra Elite 85t earbuds are very similar in wearability to the Jabra Elite 75t earbuds since the same research went into creating a comfortable in-ear fit that could be worn all day long. Where the models differ is in the technology, which elevates performance in some areas, while slightly diminishing it in others.

The Jabra Elite 85t earbuds feature two additional microphones for enhanced performance and employ a revolutionary way to use active noise cancellation, which goes beyond merely turning the feature on or off. The trade-off is that these in-ear headphones have a slightly shorter battery life and they are not as resilient to dust and water, so greater care must be taken when using them.

Jabra Elite 85t retails for $229.99 and is available at Amazon.

What you’ll love about Jabra Elite 85t

The Jabra Elite 85t earbuds feature six microphones for noise cancellation and added voice clarity.

Instead of on and off, the Elite 85t features 11 levels of sound that progress from full ANC to full HearThrough.

Jabra Elite 85t earbuds are available in titanium black, black, copper black, gray and gold beige.

The open design of the earbuds reduces audio pressure and makes them more comfortable to wear.

The Jabra Elite 85t earbuds are designed to cancel both external noise and internal noise, such as chewing.

This model features up to 25 hours of battery life.

Jabra Elite 85t features Alexa Built-in and works with Siri and Google Assistant.

What you should consider about Jabra Elite 85t

The Jabra Elite 85t earbuds are not as dust resistant or waterproof as the Jabra Elite 75t earbuds.

The Jabra Elite 85t earbuds cost more than the Jabra Elite 75t earbuds.

Should you get Jabra Elite 75t or Jabra Elite 85t?

If you want the best product, there’s no question that you should get the Jabra Elite 85t. This is the best wireless in-ear option that Jabra has to offer, and it features a revolutionary active noise cancellation technology that allows you to decide precisely how much ambient sound you want to let in. There are also two additional speakers that let you hear yourself better when on calls and can reduce noise that is coming from inside your ears as well as the environment.

On the other hand, if budget is a concern, you will save a bit of money by purchasing a pair of Jabra Elite 75t earbuds. It will still be a very high-quality item — some users state the comfort level makes them more desirable than the 85t model — but you will sacrifice some of the bells and whistles that the Elite 85t earbuds have.

