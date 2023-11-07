The ‘Taylor Effect’ is real when it comes to fashion

In case you haven’t been paying attention, there’s nothing Taylor Swift can do wrong right now, and that includes setting trends that the rest of the world will happily follow. The singer was spotted on a date night with her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, sporting the latest brand of handbag that’s beloved by celebrities — and just like that, this bag is an absolute must-have.

It’s made by up-and-coming designer brand AUPEN, which has been spotted on the shoulders of none other than Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Karlie Kloss and Gabrielle Union lately. But since Swift was seen carrying AUPEN’s Nirvana Bag, a sleek black number with an asymmetrical silhouette, the brand’s profile has risen all the more. If you want to count yourself among the most stylish “It” girls around, you’re going to want to get one of these bags — and fast. We have a feeling that since Swift got on board, they might become harder to come by.

Now for the good news: AUPEN bags range from $180 to $340 — far more affordable than certain logo-covered designer bags that are also beloved by A-listers. So if a designer bag is on your wishlist this year, this may be a good entry-level number to try out.

AUPEN bags that are beloved by celebrities (and us)

AUPEN Nirvana

This is the actual bag that Swift owns and has been seen sporting now on multiple occasions. She wore it on her now-infamous date night with Kelce — but even before that, she was seen toting this bag back in August during Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley’s wedding weekend. It’s sleek and simple, made from vegan leather with gold detailing and a braided strap. The silhouette is asymmetrical, adding some visual interest.

AUPEN Purpose

If Swift isn’t your jam, how about Tracee Ellis Ross? She was seen wearing this bag, which is another simple, sleek style made from vegan leather but with a simpler strap. On this bag, the asymmetrical cut is on the bottom instead of the top, but it doesn’t make it any less striking.

AUPEN Purpose Ice

Selena Gomez was seen with this AUPEN bag, which is a bit flashier than the previous two on our list. It’s made of vegan leather but covered in silver studs, and a cascading curtain of gemstones overlaid on one side creates a glittering fringe effect.

AUPEN Lover

The Lover is a true everyday bag. Made from vegan leather, it’s versatile and easy to care for. Its design is sleek and casual, and it has an asymmetrical silhouette and a top that slouches to make it look just the right amount of lived in. This tote-sized bag is also big enough to carry anything you need with you throughout the day.

AUPEN Miracle

If you need the perfect nighttime bag, here it is. Sleek and refined with an eye-catching asymmetrical design, it’s covered with patterned silver studs and gems that create both texture and shine.

