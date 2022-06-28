You can safely wear earrings in nine different parts of your ear.

Which cross earring is best?

Whether your religion aligns with the symbol of a cross or you simply like the look, cross earrings are a type of jewelry that never goes out of style. Cross earrings can be made in various styles and designs to go with any outfit and occasion. They are classy and simple, and can be subtle or bold depending on the outfit with which you chose to pair them.

When choosing a pair of cross earrings, consider the style of the earring, the material it is made of and the occasion or event you’ll be attending. If you are looking for a simple pair of earrings that are safe to wear in water and are hypoallergenic, the Tooliks’ Gold Cross Stud Earrings are the top choice.

What to know before you buy a cross earring

Style

Stud earrings: Cross stud earrings typically are made of pearl, diamond or gemstone and are simple in design. They feature material attached to a post that goes through the ear and is clamped with a small butterfly-like backing. These earrings can be worn at any event and with any style of outfit.

Hoop earrings: Hoop earrings are a statement piece and add flair to any outfit. They can come in many sizes and various levels of thickness. They clamp around the earlobe and often do not require any additional backing.

Dangly earrings: Dangly earrings are designed to hang below the earlobe and are attached by a hook. Dangly earrings can be made in drop style or chandelier. Drop style dangly earrings include a gemstone or other subtle material hanging from a bar, while a chandelier earring is fancier and has more material hanging off it.

Material

There are many choices of materials when choosing the best cross earring. Those looking to purchase these earrings can choose from diamonds, gold, sterling silver, pearl and gemstone. If you have sensitive ears, opt for a material that is hypoallergenic and high quality. Synthetic gemstones may come with a lower price tag, but they often have a higher risk of irritation.

Occasion

When choosing a pair of cross earrings, consider where you will be wearing them. If you are going to work or a professional event, consider styles that stay close to the face, such as drops or studs. Diamond and pearl are classy options to consider when attending a professional event. When you go out, consider wearing a hoop earring with added sparkle, size and thickness.

What to look for in a quality cross earring

Color

A quality pair of cross earrings will come in many different colors. Some outfits require earrings to be silver, while others call for gold and rose gold as the best match. Earrings are bought to be matched with an outfit, so having multiple color options at hand will provide you with an optimal earring match.

Hypoallergenic

If your ears are sensitive, opt for materials that are high quality or claim to be hypoallergenic in the product description. Avoid materials such as titanium, pure gold, sterling silver and surgical steel. The best earrings for sensitive ears are made out of partial gold, platinum and silver. The product description should list the percentage of each metal that is contained in the earring.

How much you can expect to spend on a cross earring

Cross earrings cost $10-$100 depending on the material used, earring style and the brand. An earring that is not hypoallergenic or made from quality material costs $10-25, while an earring suitable for sensitive ears and made of rare material costs around $30-$100.

Cross earring FAQ

How do you clean cross earrings?

A. To clean your earrings, take them out once every couple of months and wash them in lukewarm water. Use hand soap to make them shine and get any bacteria off before putting them back into your ears. However, bear in mind that doing this often could ruin the earrings.

How long can you keep cross earrings in?

A. You can damage your ears if you constantly keep a pair of earrings in, but there is no specific health risk that warns against this. If you just got your ears pierced, you should wait for six to eight weeks before taking out a pair of earrings. Check the product description to see if the earrings you are purchasing are safe to wear in water.

What’s the best cross earring to buy?

Top cross earring

Gold Cross Stud Earrings

What you need to know: These cross earrings are made with sterling silver, brass and are coated with 24-karat gold.

What you’ll love: The butterfly backs secure the earrings into the ear, and the silicon backs keep them in place. They come in a few different color options, are safe to wear in water and are hypoallergenic.

What you should consider: If you are not gentle when putting these earrings in your ears, their backs could break off.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cross earring for the money

Fettero Mini Cross Stud Earrings

What you need to know: These cross earrings work well with multiple outfits and are processed with anti-tarnishing materials.

What you’ll love: These earrings are made with high-quality materials and are safe for sensitive ears.

What you should consider: These earrings will lose their color and luster when immersed in ocean water or if perfume is sprayed on them.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Revolve 8 Other Reasons Holy Grail Earrings

What you need to know: The back closure to these earrings are secure, and the earrings can be paired with any style of outfit and worn on fancier occasions.

What you’ll love: These earrings are gold plated. They are safe for sensitive skin because they are hypoallergenic.

What you should consider: These earrings can make noise while they dangle, and the gold will turn silver if exposed to water.

Where to buy: Sold by Revolve

