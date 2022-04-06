Which smartwatches under $50 are best?

Smartwatches have exploded in popularity over the last few years. By having everything on your mobile phone available from your wrist, you can go about your day without ever having to remove it from your pocket.

These small devices are great for tracking activities and keeping on top of a healthy lifestyle, but they tend to be relatively pricey. Thankfully, there are some excellent models on the market for under $50, and the Donerton Smart Watch and Fitness Tracker is a great place to start.

What to know before you buy a smartwatch under $50

They have fewer features than other smartwatches

While more affordable smartwatches look like their brand-name counterparts, they often have fewer features. That doesn’t mean that they are necessarily inferior, but just be aware that you won’t get the same Samsung or Apple smartwatch capabilities in a smartwatch under $50.

Functionality is determined by supported apps

Your under-$50 smartwatch will still be packed with a lot of standard features, but some functionalities will be determined by which apps and processes they support. For example, more specialized apps like Nike Run Club and Garmin Connect might not be supported. It might also not be possible to use music apps like Spotify or Deezer.

Battery life and charging options

One of the biggest differences between affordable smartwatches and expensive ones is the battery life. Brand names use high-quality components and large-capacity batteries, so you might find that an affordable smartwatch doesn’t last as long. But with that said, the battery capacity is often tied to the number of functions the smartwatch uses. If the device has fewer features, a smaller battery is perfect. Most smartwatches charge through wireless or magnetic connections that should be included in the packaging.

What to look for in a quality smartwatch under $50

Large touchscreen for selections

You would be hard-pressed to find a smartwatch that doesn’t have a touchscreen. Without having to fiddle with buttons and knobs, a touchscreen makes it easy to select what you want. A good-quality smartwatch will have a large enough screen so that you don’t select options by mistake.

Compatible with multiple operating systems

To get the most out of your smartwatch, you should pair it with your mobile device. Luckily, this is one of the standard features that can be found across affordable and expensive models. Through the Bluetooth connection, you can see who is calling you, view any text messages and change music volume. However, the smartwatch must be compatible with your mobile device’s operating system for this to work. A good-quality smartwatch under $50 will be compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

Feature-packed for a better experience

Don’t think that just because the smartwatch is under $50 that you’ll get only one or two functions. It’s great if third-party apps are supported, but the built-in functions of an affordable smartwatch are often more than what you need. Built-in functions often include activity trackers, a heart rate monitor or a step counter. There are also built-in apps that can track your sleeping patterns and alert you if you have been sedentary for too long.

How much you can expect to spend on a smartwatch under $50

Basic smartwatches with a few features can retail for $20-$30. If you are looking for a smartwatch that is under $50 that can track your fitness routine and monitor your sleep, there are options available for $40-$45.

Smartwatch under $50 FAQ

What does IP68 waterproof mean?

A. The rating is a standard international rating to denote the waterproof capabilities of a device. In this case, IP68 means that the device is certified to be resistant to water at a maximum depth of 5 feet.

Can you change the watch face on a smartwatch under $50?

A. Yes, but that will largely depend on the smartwatch’s software. There are several models that allow you to design your own watch face or download creations from other people.

What’s the best smartwatch under $50 to buy?

Top smartwatch under $50

Donerton Smart Watch and Fitness Tracker

What you need to know: This smartwatch is perfect for those who want to track their fitness activities and heart rate.

What you’ll love: Made to the same design specifications as the Apple Watch, this smartwatch has a built-in heart rate monitor and an automatic sleep tracker that analyzes your sleeping patterns. It also has a fitness and activity tracker that supports eight sports. Connecting the device to your mobile phone will display any incoming calls, messages and social media notifications. It has a 1.4-inch color touchscreen and an IP68 waterproof rating.

What you should consider: You can cancel incoming phone calls, but you can’t answer and talk through the smartwatch.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top smartwatch under $50 for the money

Sudugo Smartwatch with Touchscreen

What you need to know: Experience superior activity tracking with this smartwatch that boasts 24 sport modes.

What you’ll love: Connecting this smartwatch to your phone, you’ll receive notifications of incoming calls, messages or in-app alerts. It has a 1.69-inch TFT LCD touchscreen and features a heart rate monitor and a sleep tracker. The battery takes 1.5 hours to charge and gives you about five days of power. It is compatible with iOS and Android devices.

What you should consider: You must connect the smartwatch to your mobile device through the dedicated GloryFit app.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Agptek Smartwatch

What you need to know: This rose gold smartwatch is stylish, sleek and packed with fitness features.

What you’ll love: Featuring a 1.3-inch round touchscreen, this smartwatch has a gold frame and a pastel pink strap. It features a variety of activity trackers like a pedometer, calories burned and distance run, but it also has a heart rate monitor and sleeping analysis functions. It is paired to a mobile device through Bluetooth in order to see notifications of incoming calls and messages. The smartwatch has a battery life of seven days and takes two hours to recharge. It comes with a magnetic charger and is rated as IP68 waterproof.

What you should consider: You can respond to any messages or incoming calls from this smartwatch.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

