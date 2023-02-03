Make your money go further at Wayfair’s Big Furniture Sale

The American consumer has not regained confidence in spending just yet. Despite the seasonal boost, retail sales figures declined over the last 2 months of 2022, paving the way for a potentially slower economy in 2023. For Wayfair, this could actually be great news, because from now through Feb. 6, the online furniture and home goods retailer is having a massive sale. During the event, you can get everything from sofas to mattresses at up to 50% off (or more), which means your money can go twice as far.

Best buys at Wayfair’s Big Furniture Sale

Three Posts Freda 4-Piece Living Room Set

If you need to redo your living room, now is the time. This stately four-piece set includes a sofa, a loveseat, a wing chair, an ottoman and nine throw pillows. The foam-filled cushions provide comfort and the rolled arms offer elegance. Currently, this set is on sale for 55% off. Sold by Wayfair

Sealy Cool 12-Inch Medium Memory Foam Mattress with Copper Chill Technology

The layered foam construction of this Sealy foam mattress gives you body-hugging support. It’s a medium-soft gel-infused mattress that’s breathable and offers enhanced cooling. Currently, you can get this mattress for a dreamy 62% off. Sold by Wayfair

Everly Quinn Binghamton Upholstered Armchair

Some furniture fades into the background, while other pieces leap to the front to define the room. This vibrant armchair is a room-defining piece. It will make any room pop with an exuberant mood. Today, you can get this attention-getting item for an unbeatable 71% off. Sold by Wayfair

Sand & Stable Briana Freestanding Single Bathroom Vanity

The bathroom is one of the most-used rooms in your home. It should look nice. This simple vanity gives your bathroom a clean, inviting feel. It has a neutral finish to fit any decor and a backsplash to protect walls. Right now it’s available for 52% off. Sold by Wayfair

Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser

If you’re looking to add a splash of modern appeal to your home, this six-drawer, mid-century double dresser is a solid choice. It features splayed tapered legs, a warm palette and a minimalist design. You can buy it during Wayfair’s Big Furniture Sale for 57% off. Sold by Wayfair

Harriet Bee Cvyatko Standard Bunk Bed

With detachable guardrails, a built-in ladder and a clean design, this set of bunk beds is a space-saving option for your kids’ bedroom. If you prefer, this set can be split apart and configured as two separate beds. Today, this bunk bed is on sale for 56% off. Sold by Wayfair

Birch Lane Django Upholstered Armchair

For something a little different, consider this upholstered armchair with a nautical stripe design and nailhead trim. It has a solid wood frame for durability and there are no tools needed for assembly. This model is currently on sale for 63% off. Sold by Wayfair

Sand & Stable Brecken Freestanding Single Bathroom Vanity

If you want to give your bathroom an elegant look, this 24-inch single vanity can accomplish that. It features a polymarble sink on top and two soft-close doors. There’s also shelf space beneath the cabinet for various toiletries. You can get this vanity for 57% off. Sold by Wayfair

Gracie Oaks Coridon 33-Inch 2-Door Accent Cabinet

This beautifully designed rustic accent cabinet makes an excellent storage space for just about anything you want to hide, from extra plates to pillows. It has an adjustable shelf, exposed hardware and a quaint barn door design. It’s on sale right now for 63% off. Sold by Wayfair

Serta Jameson Armless Tufted Convertible Sleeper Futon Sofa

If space is tight, it’s important to have furniture that pulls double- or triple-duty. This slim sofa converts into a lounger and a bed, making it a highly versatile piece of furniture for a small home or apartment. At Wayfair’s Big Furniture Sale, you can purchase this multifunctional sofa for 56% off. Sold by Wayfair

Foundstone Gwen 46-Inch Console Table

Sparse and rustic, this console table is compact enough to fit in a tight space but features a clean, open design so it appears spacious. It has a lower shelf so it can hold additional items, such as books or other large decor. Right now it’s available for 60% off. Sold by Wayfair

Novogratz Bushwick Metal Platform Bed

This metal bed adds a modern coziness to your bedroom. It has round finials on the headboard and footboard posts and is available in a variety of colors, ranging from gold to sea blue. You can purchase this item for anywhere from 50% to 56% off, depending on the color. Sold by Wayfair

