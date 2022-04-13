Which blood pressure monitor with extra-large cuff is best?

If you need to monitor your blood pressure, it’s imperative to have the proper equipment to measure accurately. Not having a cuff that fits appropriately will lead to inaccurate results, which can be life-threatening. Some blood pressure monitors can use extra-large cuffs purchased after the fact, but buying the monitor and cuff together is simpler and more cost-effective.

The best combination is the Life Source Upper-Arm Blood Pressure Monitor With Extra-Large Cuff. It fits biceps up to 23.6 inches in circumference.

What to know before you buy a blood pressure monitor with extra-large cuff

Automatic vs. manual

Most blood pressure monitors outside of a doctor’s office are automatic, constricting and taking readings at the touch of a button. This is because it’s surprisingly complex to get an accurate reading using a manual monitor. They take more accurate readings, but it takes significant training and practice for medical staff to be able to use them correctly. Unless you have the training, always choose an automatic monitor.

Cuff size

Most cuffs included with a blood pressure monitor are one-size-fits-all, which is typically too small for those with extra-large arms. Most product descriptions state the circumferences the included cuff is sized for — simply measure your bicep and compare.

Extra-large cuffs usually fit biceps up to 17-18 inches in circumference, though some go as large as 24 inches. If your arm is larger than this , you may need to search harder for specialty medical gear.

What to look for in a quality blood pressure monitor with extra-large cuff

Speed

Taking a blood pressure reading can be uncomfortable, which is why searching for one that requires less time is preferred. The best typically need 20 seconds or less to get a reading while the worst can take more than a minute.

Alerts

It can be difficult to understand what all the numbers mean on a blood pressure monitor. That’s why some include alert systems that explicitly tell you if your blood pressure is too high or low. More advanced monitors also check your heartbeat and alert you if they detect an irregular beat. Don’t rely solely on your monitor, though — if it gives you an alert, always double-check with your doctor as soon as possible.

Multi-user

Some blood pressure monitors can save and track the results of more than one user at once.

How much you can expect to spend on a blood pressure monitor with extra-large cuff

Basic blood pressure monitors with extra-large cuffs can cost as little as $20-$40, though most cost $50-$80. More feature-rich models can cost $100 or more.

Blood pressure monitor with extra-large cuff FAQ

What are the best practices for getting accurate readings?

A. Here’s what to do:

Read and carefully follow your monitor’s instructions.

your monitor’s instructions. Sit in a backed chair with your feet firmly on the ground and your arms by your side.

with your feet firmly on the ground and your arms by your side. Don’t exercise or consume cigarettes or coffee within 30 minutes of your planned reading.

or consume cigarettes or coffee within 30 minutes of your planned reading. Take your readings as close to the same time as possible each day.

as close to the same time as possible each day. Take three readings one minute apart from the others for an average.

Are at-home blood pressure monitors less reliable than those found in doctors’ offices?

A. It’s difficult to generalize as there are so many blood pressure monitors. The best way to gauge reliability is by comparing a reading from your at-home monitor to a reading taken by your doctor. At-home and doctors’ office monitors both need to be calibrated every few years to ensure they’re still giving accurate results, meaning both have the opportunity to be unreliable.

What’s the best blood pressure monitor with extra-large cuff to buy?

Top blood pressure monitor with extra-large cuff

Life Source Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor With Extra-Large Cuff

What you need to know: This has one of the largest included cuffs.

What you’ll love: Its cuff fits bicep circumferences of 16.5-23.6 inches and its accuracy has been clinically validated. It can store up to 60 readings and has a five-year warranty on the monitor and a two-year warranty on the cuff.

What you should consider: It doesn’t read and display as many data points as other monitors. Amazon doesn’t allow returns of this monitor, so make sure your arm and the cuff sizes line up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Staples

Top blood pressure monitor with extra-large cuff for the money

Yuwell Blood Pressure Monitor With Extra-Large Upper Arm Cuff

What you need to know: This is good for those who need to keep a more casual eye on their blood pressure.

What you’ll love: The included cuff fits bicep circumferences of 8.8-17.7 inches. It takes a huge variety of readings and reads them out with an American-accent voice. It can store up to 99 readings and is certified by the Food and Drug Administration.

What you should consider: A few consumers had issues with readings that were higher than they should be, with follow-up readings showing a more accurate result.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Lazle Blood Pressure Monitor

What you need to know: This is easy to use and packed with data points.

What you’ll love: The included cuff fits bicep circumferences of 8-17 inches. The large LCD screen is backlit for easy reading in any light and it only takes 30 seconds for a reading to be taken. It can also store separate readings for two people.

What you should consider: A few consumers reported readings that were slightly higher than what was accurate. Others had issues with the buttons not responding on occasion.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

