In order to access all the features of the Wyze Scale X, you must use the scale with bare feet.

Is the Wyze Scale X worth it?

With fitness awareness on the rise, more and more companies are getting into the fitness tracking market. Just last month, Google announced it would be releasing its first smartwatch. And recently, Wyze, the smart home startup, has released an upgraded version of its popular Wyze Scale: the Wyze Scale X.

This smart scale is the company’s most advanced model yet. It is not only packed with useful features, such as a battery that lasts almost two years, but it has a variety of modes and measurements that make it a top choice when shopping for a comprehensive smart fitness-tracking device.

Why fitness tracking is important

If you want to have optimum financial health, you need to monitor income, spending, investments and more. If you don’t, you won’t have a clue of how your money is performing, what you can safely spend or when you get into trouble with your budget.

The same can be said for tracking your health: monitoring your fitness is essential. With a quality tracking device, you know how your body is performing and what it is capable of. More importantly, you get an early warning that lets you know if anything has changed, so you know when to see a doctor. In fact, some doctors recommend purchasing an Apple watch for precisely that reason. It is not a medical tool that is intended to diagnose. Instead, it provides a baseline, so a person gets an early notice if any key biometrics change.

What is Wyze?

The three founders of Wyze, Yun Zhang, Dave Crosby and Dongsheng Song, used to work at Amazon headquarters in Seattle. Over the course of their employment, they noticed that many smart home gadgets weren’t all that intelligent, and they were not affordably priced. Zhang, Crosby and Song left Amazon to change that. The company began with two founding values: create products that are “too good to be true” and be friends with its users. These two principles have driven Wyze to create products that strive to outperform name brand options yet are available at a fraction of the cost.

What is the Wyze Scale X?

The Wyze Scale X is an upgraded version of the company’s Wyze Scale. Basically, it is a comprehensive fitness monitoring system that recognizes up to eight users and allows them to track 13 body composition measurements. The Wyze Scale X has different modes that let you use the scale to weigh your luggage, your pet, your baby and more. You can also sync the scale to popular fitness apps, such as Apple Health, Google Health and more, to track your fitness in a familiar environment.

What does the Wyze Scale X monitor?

The Wyze Scale X is more than a scale. When you step on it, the device circulates a small electric current through your body. This charge can estimate bone mass, body water percentage, body fat percentage, lean body mass, muscle mass, visceral fat and more by performing a bioelectric impedance analysis. It can also make calculations that give you information, such as metabolic age, muscle mass percentage and BMI.

It is important to realize that all home-use smart scales, including the Wyze Scale X, are to be used for reference only. They are not professional-grade medical instruments designed to diagnose or treat you. The purpose is to provide a baseline so you know if measurements start consistently trending in one direction or another.

Wyze Scale X vs. Wyze Scale

The Wyze Scale X is an upgrade from the company’s original Wyze Scale. If you are interested in specifics, the Wyze Scale X has updated heart rate monitoring technology and a longer battery life — up to four months longer. The Wyze Scale X also has additional modes, so you can better tailor the scale to your needs. And lastly, the more streamlined look is available in either black or white.

Wyze scale cautions

Since the Wyze Scale X circulates a weak electric charge through your body when you step on it, certain features are not to be used by individuals with a pacemaker or pregnant women. However, you can still use the scale if you disable the charge by selecting the Pregnancy/Weight-Only mode.

While anyone can use the scale to measure their weight, it cannot estimate body composition for people under 10 years old or over 100 years old. And, to receive an accurate weight measurement, the scale must be used on a hard, level surface — it will not work as intended on carpets or rugs.

How much is the Wyze Scale X?

Arguably, the best feature of the Wyze Scale X is its price. You can purchase this model on Amazon for just $39.98.

Other Wyze fitness tracking products

Wyze Smart Scale

This is the original Wyze Smart Scale. It has a shorter battery life and doesn’t have different operating modes. However, it still measures and monitors a dozen different elements, and, since it is an older model, it is available for a lower price than the Wyze Scale X.

Sold by Amazon

Wyze Cam Smart Scale S

The Wyze Scale S is a step up from the Wyze Scale. It features a pregnancy mode to shut off the electric current and operate strictly as a scale and comes in either black or white. However, the battery life is shorter than the Scale X.

Sold by Amazon

WYZE Smartwatch

If you want a Wyze product that you can use along with the scale, this smartwatch adds a few important metrics to the mix. With this device, you can monitor your blood oxygen, steps, sleep, menstrual health and more. It is waterproof and dustproof, and the watch face can be customized to your liking.

Sold by Amazon

Body composition scales from other companies

Garmin Index S2 Smart Scale

This high-end smart scale provides several measurements, like weight, weight trend, body fat percentage, and skeletal muscle mass. You can sync the data with your Garmin Connect account for a more comprehensive overview of your fitness level.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Withings BodyPlus Wi-Fi Smart Scale

Withings smart scale measures weight, body fat, water percentage and more. It is compatible with Apple Watch and over 100 health apps, and a progress graph is displayed right on the scale. The average battery life is 18 months.

Sold by Amazon

Omron Body Composition Scale

Omron’s body composition scale includes a hand grip for better conductivity. It measures and tracks seven fitness indicators for up to four people and has a maximum weight capacity of 330 pounds.

Sold by Amazon and Staples

Taylor Glass Body Composition Scale

This scale has a unique look that makes it easier for users to know where to place their feet. It tracks the typical measurements for up to 10 people in normal and athlete modes. The display is large and easy to read from a distance.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Etekcity Smart Fitness Scale

This scale doesn’t use electrodes. Instead, it employs a specially coated surface so it can measure your body composition no matter where you stand. The screen displays seven measurements and operates with a rechargeable battery, so there are no additional costs.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

GoFit Body Composition Scale

The GoFit body composition scale measures your weight and can calculate body fat, muscle mass, bone mass and water percentage. It also offers a calorie analysis. It has storage for up to 10 users.

Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

