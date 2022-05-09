Best tips for shopping on Amazon Prime Day

If you love getting the best deals, Amazon Prime Day is probably an important event in your calendar. It’s a great opportunity to get all kinds of products at discounted prices from Amazon. Not only can you get those things you’ve been wanting for yourself for a long time for a great price, but you can also save on getting gifts for others. Wondering about Prime Day 2022? Here’s everything you need to know so far.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual sales event held by Amazon for its Prime members. It was first held in 2015 to mark Amazon’s 20th anniversary and has been held each year since. Despite the name, Prime Day is no longer just one day — it’s a 48-hour event.

During this time, you can find discounts on products from almost every category. Some discounts are event-long, plus there are flash sales that last just hours or until the item in question has sold out. These often give the deepest price cuts.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon hasn’t revealed the dates of Prime Day 2022 yet, but it’s possible to make an educated guess based on information from previous years. It was held in July every year until 2020, either in the second or third week, sometime between Monday and Wednesday.

Usually, Amazon officially announces the dates of Prime Day around 2-3 weeks in advance of the event, so you may not get a confirmation for some time.

Do you need a Prime membership to take advantage of deals?

Yes, you do need Prime membership to be eligible to buy from the Prime Day sales. Prime membership costs $14.99 per month if you pay monthly or $139 for a year if you pay 12 months in one lump sum. If you’re a student, Prime costs $7.49 a month or $69 for a full year. New subscribers are eligible for a 30-day free trial, which you can take advantage of for the event.

What deals can you find on Prime Day?

You can find deals on products in basically every category on Prime Day, though some are more prevalent than others and offer deeper discounts. Tech is always popular, as is audio and video equipment, from headphones and stereos to television sets. Home and kitchen equipment is also a popular choice. Items that are nonessential but nice to have, such as multicookers and robot vacuums, are especially popular.

How to prepare for Amazon Prime Day

Prime Day might not be coming for a while, but it doesn’t hurt to be prepared. There are some things you can do before the event and others you should be ready to do before the time comes.

Sign up for a Prime account

Make sure you sign up for an Amazon Prime account before the big event. This will save you precious time on the day and could mean the difference between getting that incredible bargain and missing out.

However, you don’t have to sign up right away if you’re unlikely to use the benefits between now and then. It’s worth noting there’s a 30-day free trial for new users. If you only want the Prime Day discount, take advantage of the trial and be sure to cancel before you get charged.

Make sure your details are up to date

When you’re trying to buy a popular item in a flash sale, the time it takes to manually enter your credit card details and change your shipping address could cause you to lose out. Ahead of Prime Day, check that your Amazon account is up to date with your current details and payment method, and make any necessary changes.

Have an idea of what you want to buy

To stop yourself from floundering or ending up buying everything that looks like a good bargain, think about what you want to buy. This might be a specific item, such as Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones, or a general product type, such as wireless headphones.

Add any specific items you’re interested in into your shopping basket so you can quickly spot if their price drops, but there’s no guarantee that they’ll be included in the Prime Day sale. As such, it’s advisable to be flexible and consider other similar alternatives when you find a good deal.

Start early but keep checking

Popular products can sell out quickly, especially when heavily discounted, so you can find some of the best bargains by checking out the sale as soon as it goes live. However, there are also plenty of impressive flash sales during the event that may last for less than an hour.

You obviously can’t keep checking the latest flash sales for a full 48 hours, so be prepared to miss out on some, but it’s worth checking back now and then to see what’s happening.

Check prices on other sites

Many big retailers respond to Prime Day with discounts of their own, so it’s worth comparing prices before you buy. Of course, if you spend too long shopping around for cheaper deals, you could miss out. So, when you know it’s an exceptionally low price, it’s worth the risk of buying then and there, especially if it’s a flash sale.

Have a budget but be flexible

It’s worth setting yourself a budget so you don’t overspend, but don’t be so rigid with it that you miss an excellent deal over just $10-$20. If it’s a deal so good that you’re unlikely to see it again, have a small margin that you’re willing to go over by.

Should you wait until Prime Day to buy?

The fact is, while it’s possible to make an educated guess, there’s no way of knowing what will go on sale on Prime Day and how large the discounts will be. If you’re fairly flexible with what you want, it’s worth waiting for Prime Day to buy. For instance, if you know you want some high-end headphones but you don’t have a particular brand or model in mind. This way, you can snap up whatever offer is best.

On the other hand, when you know exactly what you want, it isn’t always best to wait. If you have a specific product in mind and you see it on sale between now and Prime Day, it’s up to you whether you want to gamble and see if it’s cheaper on Prime Day or just buy it. You might choose to hold off only to find the item you wanted is back to full price come Prime Day, and you either miss out or end up paying more than you wanted to.

Products likely to be on sale for Amazon Prime Day

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones

These top-quality wireless headphones are a worthwhile investment for music lovers. Since they’ve been out for a couple of years now, you can expect a Prime Day discount.

Sold by Amazon

Apple AirPods

While they’re among the best wireless earbuds around, they don’t come cheap at full price. Luckily, they’re often included in Prime Day sales.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Echo

Amazon regularly offers deep discounts on its smart home devices on Prime Day. The Echo is a smart speaker, virtual assistant and home hub with a premium speaker.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Glow

This interactive video device with a projected screen is designed to help kids bond with family members who don’t live nearby. It lets kids play games, read books and draw with the person on the other end of the line.

Sold by Amazon

Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Gamers will be pleased if this popular 2022 Pokemon game gets discounted as expected. It is only available for the Switch but comes in both digital and physical formats.

Sold by Amazon

Nintendo Switch OLED

Released in October last year, this will be the first Prime Day for the OLED version of the Switch with its larger, higher-definition screen. Don’t expect huge discounts but a little may be knocked off.

Sold by Amazon

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser

While you shouldn’t sleep on gum health, this could be your chance to upgrade from an older water flosser at a bargain price.

Sold by Amazon

23andMe Health and Ancestry Service

Anyone interested in their ancestry should look for deals on DNA tests, such as this one from 23andMe. This option gives you both health data and ancestry data.

Sold by Amazon

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum

Robot vacuums, including those from the popular brand Roomba, are often found with a significant discount. This model is Alexa-compatible and great for carpets and pet hair.

Sold by Amazon

Instant Pot Duo Plus

Older Instant Pot models are frequently found on offer. This nine-in-one multicooker is a great investment for anyone looking for quicker and easier ways to cook.

Sold by Amazon

