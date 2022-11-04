If you’re sick of the color or print of your couch, you can use a throw blanket to give it a new lease on life.

Which black throw blanket is best?

Thanks to their versatility and a hue that goes with anything, you can use black throw blankets in many ways. They’re great for covering chairs and couches to hide tired fabrics or draping over the backs or arms of couches for easy access when you’re cold. You can even use them as bedspreads over the top of sheets or comforters.

Regardless of how you intend to use your throw blanket, narrowing down your options can be tough. If you’re looking for a stylish and cozy blanket, the Chanasya Knitted Super Soft Throw Blanket is a top choice.

What to know before you buy a black throw blanket

Material

You can buy throw blankets in a range of materials. Some of the most common are microfiber, cotton, wool and acrylic yarn.

Microfiber: Made from synthetic microfiber material, these blankets are incredibly cozy and super-soft. They’re easy to wash and dry quickly. They’re also usually among the most affordable throws available. That said, some people prefer to buy natural materials over synthetics due to their environmental impact.

Cotton: There's a huge variation in cotton throws made from woven cotton or knitted cotton yarn. Some are smooth and lightweight, and others are thick and soft, such as those made of cotton flannel. High-quality pure cotton throws can be pricey.

Wool: If you're looking for a warm blanket made from a natural material, wool is a good choice, though it's often expensive. Like cotton, wool blankets can be woven or knitted, so their look and feel can vary widely.

Acrylic yarn: If you like the look of knitted blankets but don't want to spend out on wool or avoid it for other reasons, throws made from acrylic yarn are ideal. They come in a range of knit types, from fine to chunky, and can either be smooth or textured, for instance, with a cable knit or herringbone pattern.

Size

The standard size for a throw blanket is 50 inches by 60 inches. This is big enough to cover most loveseats or drape over armchairs, covering all the way down the sides. It’s also big enough to cover the bottom of a full or queen bed.

However, although this might be considered standard throw size, you can also find throw blankets in other sizes. Some come in “throw XL” size with a length of 70 inches or 80 inches, while others adhere to standard bedding sizes, such as queen and king. There’s no single correct size for a throw, so think about how you want to use it to work out the best size for you.

What to look for in a quality black throw blanket

Weight

Some throws are extremely lightweight and best for covering furniture or as blankets on mild days. Others are thick and cozy, making them ideal for snuggling up under when it’s cold out.

Knit size

If you choose a knitted throw, consider the knit size. Do you want a smooth fine knit, a mid-size knit with some texture or a rustic chunky knit? You can find all these options and everything in between.

Edging

While most black throw blankets have basic hems, others have more traditional edging styles, such as tassels or fringe.

Ease of cleaning

Youâ€™ll inevitably spill something on your throw, or it will get dirty from use, so easy cleaning is important. Ideally, choose one that’s machine-washable and quick-drying or suitable for tumble drying.

How much you can expect to spend on a black throw blanket

You can find basic microfiber throws for around $10, while high-end hand-knitted ones can cost upward of $200.

Black throw blanket FAQ

Why are they called throw blankets?

A. Throw blankets are so-called because they’re designed to be thrown over couches or chairs to cover them. However, throw blankets are versatile enough that they’re often used differently, so don’t let this restrict you. It’s absolutely fine to use a throw as a blanket while you snuggle on the couch or as an additional layer to cover yourself in bed.

What are the softest blanket materials?

A. If you’re looking for the softest possible blanket, microfiber is a strong contender. It has a texture somewhere between fleece and velvet and feels exceptionally soft against the skin. It also washes well and retains this softness over time.

Some cotton and acrylic yarns are very soft, as is chenille. Wool blankets can feel soft, but they can also feel scratchy and it can be hard to tell without getting your hands on them before you buy.

Whatâ€™s the best black throw blanket to buy?

Top black throw blanket

Chanasya Knitted Super-Soft Throw Blanket

What you need to know: This medium-knit blanket feels extremely soft to the touch, making it great for cozying up underneath.

What youâ€™ll love: It has a textured pattern to the knit, which brings depth to its appearance. The tassels on either end give it a classic look. It measures 50 inches by 65 inches, making it large enough to cover couches or beds.

What you should consider: It can shed somewhat, so it’s a good idea to wash it before use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top black throw blanket for the money

Utopia Bedding Fleece Throw Blanket

What you need to know: Super soft and cozy, this is great for covering couches or wrapping around yourself.

What youâ€™ll love: You can choose from a wide range of sizes, including standard 50-inch by 60-inch throw size, XL throw size and bed sizes from twin to king. The hems are neatly stitched and reinforced.

What you should consider: It’s fairly lightweight, so it’s not the warmest option.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Cheer Collection Knitted Decorative Throw Blanket

What you need to know: With its eye-catching chunky knit, this is an attractive throw for couches and beds.

What youâ€™ll love: It feels heavy, comforting and warm despite the loose knit. It’s a good size, measuring 50 inches by 60 inches. The acrylic yarn is soft to the touch. It has a cool, contemporary style.

What you should consider: A handful of users found snags and other quality issues, but these seem to be anomalies rather than the norm.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

