Best Honeywell tower fan

Which Honeywell tower fan is best?

Tower fans are some of the best tools to beat the heat of the summer. These fans are simple in design, but great in energy efficiency, making them a useful addition to any home or office. By providing a continuous stream of cool air to a room, tower fans not only help improve air circulation but also keep rooms cool in places where traditional AC units can’t.

Things to keep in mind when buying a Honeywell tower fan

There are two types of tower fans: standard and bladeless. In standard tower fans, an electric motor spins the tower and the blades, creating a gentle breeze. Air moves rapidly through the tower and then out its primary vents, propelled through the blades to direct airflow.

Bladeless tower fans have asymmetrically aligned blades usually located within the pedestal, through which air is pulled before it travels up through a tunnel at the base of the fan, propelling a stream of air through the middle slit. Bladeless tower fans are also often much quieter than traditional tower fans. While these are popular models, Honeywell only sells traditional fans with blades.

Electronic controls

Electronic controls are usually paired with a remote control to help control fan speed, oscillation and time, and they are convenient to have in both bedroom and office spaces. This allows you to control a fan from across the room.

Noise level

The noise level of fans varies depending on the type of fan. If you are looking for an inconspicuous device, look into fans with lower decibel ratings.

Air fresheners

Some newer models of fans have air fresheners that provide a gentle scent along with their cool breeze. The strength of the scent can also be usually controlled by a dial or knob on the console. Additionally, many fans have the ability to either turn the scent on or off.

Additional features

Many tower fan units now have several other features that can make them useful all year round. Fans can double as humidifiers, air purifiers or heaters, making them multi-purpose appliances. Some even have LCD displays, adding style to your room and home decor.

Top Honeywell tower fans

Best of the best Honeywell tower fan

Honeywell QuietSet Whole Room Tower Fan-Black

Our take: With eight distinct tower speeds, the Honeywell QuetSet tower fan is the most versatile fan in Honeywell’s line, featuring quiet set technology that allows users to control both air flow speed and the sound level of said speeds.

What we like: This fan has an intuitive touchpad control panel with five lighting selections, making it perfect to fit the atmosphere and aesthetic of any room or office. It also comes with remote control for easy adjustment from afar.

What we dislike: Even on its lowest setting, some users have reported that the lighting features are too bright for bedrooms at night.

Best bang for your buck Honeywell tower fan

Honeywell HTF210B Quiet Set Personal Table Fan

Our take: This mini oscillating tower fan is perfect for placement on any desk or nightstand to provide a gentle and quiet cool breeze during work or while sleeping.

What we like: Standing at 13 inches, it is both easily portable, compact, and quiet. With four different levels of both sound and power, you can adjust it to suit your needs.

What we dislike: Because of its size, certain customers may want to find larger fans to cool larger rooms such as living rooms and large home offices.

Honorable mentions

Honeywell White Comfort Control Tower Fan

Our take: Despite being an older model in Honeywell’s comfort control line, this tower fan still provides solid comfort and airflow at three different speeds and oscillations, and for a cheaper price.

What we like: It has a timer which you can set to different times for cooling areas over long periods of time. Additionally, its push-button controls are easy to operate.

What we dislike: Some users have reported that the fan is less durable than other Honeywell fans, and may dent or scratch if tipped over onto hard surfaces.

Honeywell Fresh Breeze Tower Fan with Remote Control

Our take: The Fresh Breeze tower fan features a programmable thermostat on an LCD electronic display to reach your ideal temperature.

What we like: This fan includes a remote control with a flashlight for nighttime use and a washable filter that is easy to clean, keeping the air fresh and crisp.

What we dislike: This fan is only available in black.

Honeywell TurboTower Tower Fan

Our take: A 2-in-1 fan that provides constant airflow from up to 40 feet away through two independently controlled fans. One fan oscillates 90 degrees left and right while the other oscillates 90 degrees up and down.

What we like: This fan creates a cross-flow from the high-velocity air output of a tower fan combined with the oscillating traditional fan to increase maximum cooling.

What we dislike: Standing at 31 inches, this fan is smaller than other tower fans.

Honeywell Dreamweaver Personal Fan with Pink Noise

Our take: Created specifically with sleep in mind, the Honeywell Dreamweaver combines a constant breeze with soothing pink noise to help you drift off to sleep.

What we like: It’s perfect on any nightstand, and this fan comes equipped with four dimmable light settings and three powerful fan speeds.

What we dislike: The pink noise feature may not be for everyone, with some reviews saying that it is either too loud or not loud enough.

