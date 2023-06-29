Get ahead of the heat by preparing your desk for a scorching summer

As global temperatures seem to fluctuate wildly over the last few seasons, it’s difficult to predict what this summer will be like. However, all indications point toward a scorching hot season, and you’ll need all the help you can get to stay cool.

But don’t think people who work in an office with air conditioning are immune to the sweltering heat. Generally, the building’s aircon is remotely controlled or one system spans several offices. That means there is often little consensus on what the ideal office temperature should be. While there are no workplace regulations for that, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recommends a general temperature between 68 and 76 degrees.

Be cool with staying cool

To avoid any office disputes that could end in a meeting with Human Resources, it’s much better to take matters into your own hands. This doesn’t involve hiding the remote controller or removing the batteries but rather ensuring your office or cubicle isn’t reliant on the corporation-controlled airflow or subject to the complaints of a Karen.

So while the others get hot under the collar, you should be cool with staying cool through plenty of gadgets. Especially when it comes to matters of uncomfortable and stifling temperatures, the form should give way to function. In other words, you might look a bit silly with a portable fan strapped to your neck, but at least you won’t be sweating onto your crisp work shirt or using your tie as a sweat sponge.

Best gadgets to help you stay cool in a hot office

Vornado Flippi V6 Personal Air Circulator Fan

For a cool breeze straight to your face, there is nothing better than a personal desk fan. This futuristic-looking gadget uses Vornado’s signature Vortex air circulation to move the air around you and has two speeds controlled with a dial at the bottom. The adjustable head can tilt and swivel and comes in various colors to match your desk.

Frogg Toggs Chilly Pad Instant Cooling Towel

With a quick dab of a cooling towel, you’ll instantly feel refreshed and ready to carry on with your work. These towels are made from hyper-evaporative polyvinyl that, when wet, starts to evaporate and cool yet is dry to the touch. This is perfect for cooling down quickly, as Frogg Toggs claims it can lower the immediate ambient temperature by 30 degrees.

Targus 17-inch Dual Fan Laptop Chill Mat

If you are getting hot, then imagine what is going on inside your laptop. During the summer, electronics can malfunction when the temperature rises, which is crucial to why you need a laptop cooling pad. This gadget is USB-powered and has two fans, and when you place your laptop on top, it blasts cool air into the vents. And since it takes up a USB port when most laptops only have one or two, it has four additional ports built into the side.

Ontel Arctic Air Pure Chill 2.0 Evaporative Air Cooler

This personal air cooler is small enough to sit on your desk comfortably. It has four cooling settings, soothing night light and dual cooling jets. It is also easy on electrical consumption, using only 8 to 10 watts of power. There is a compartment on the top that you fill with water and ice cubes, large enough for 10 hours of operation.

Cooluli Mini Desk Fridge

Staying hydrated is important when the temperatures start to rise, but you also don’t want to sip down lukewarm water. The best way to ensure your drinks and lunch remain cool and crisp is with a mini desk fridge such as this one. Its sleek design and availability in multiple colors will complement any desk, and it has the capacity to store a few bottles and a lunchbox easily.

Cofit Ventilated Seat Cushion with USB port

Keeping cool in a hot office isn’t just about drinking water or wiping your face with a wet cloth. Your seating area also gets hot, leading to sweating and general uncomfortability. This seat cushion is the perfect solution, as it has a 64-inch USB cable that powers four ventilation fans integrated into the soft foam cushion.

AquaOasis Cool Mist Humidifier

Depending on where you live, summers can be hot and extremely dry. When the humidity is low, you get desert-like conditions, which is never a good thing in your office. This humidifier has a half-a-gallon water tank with multiple misting options and a 360-degree rotating nozzle. By misting moisture into the air, your skin and nose are less likely to dry out, helping you to cool down faster.

