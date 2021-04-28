Find reprise from the scorching summer heat by ensuring that you are cooling your home in an efficient and effective way.

Cool your home on a budget

If you’re wondering how to keep your home from heating up in the warmer months and you want to avoid a huge electric bill, it can be tempting to turn the air conditioner to a colder setting, but there are other options.

Here you’ll find the best cheap ways to cool your home to keep you comfortable in summer heat. Whether fans, air conditioners or free ideas, you can prep for the heat without it costing a fortune.

Cheap home cooling solutions

Fans

Dyson TP01 Pure Cool Tower

What you need to know: This powerful cooler comes from a trusted brand and is highly rated.

What you’ll love: An air conditioner that also cleans the air, this model also has a built-in fan and comes in multiple colors. It’s strong enough to cool up to 800 square feet.

What to consider: At about $400, this isn’t the cheapest fan, but it does provide a high degree of comfort.

Where to buy: Best Buy, Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Vornado 660 Air Circulator Fan

What you need to know: Highly rated fan for a low price.

What you’ll love: This product costs approximately $100 and can cool a room.

What to consider: Even with powerful cooling, it doesn’t have an air conditioner or swamp cooler’s capabilities.

Where to buy: Amazon, Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond

Swamp coolers

Honeywell Evaporative Tower Cooler

What you need to know: This is an affordable cooler that can help get you through the summer months.

What you’ll love: It’s portable and has a built-in fan and a humidifier option. It starts at the low price of around $130.

What to consider: It doesn’t cool a large area — only up to 120 square feet at a time.

Where to buy: Amazon and Best Buy

Hessaire MC37M Portable Evaporative Cooler

What you need to know: This swamp cooler is capable of cooling an entire apartment or most of the floor of a home, not just one room.

What you’ll love: This swamp cooler can bring cold air to 950 square feet at a time, and its weight is manageable so it can be moved. It also has a built-in fan and can be used outdoors.

What to consider: This cooler is still affordable, though maybe not for everyone. Although this product can be used outdoors, it’s corded and requires an outlet.

Where to buy: Amazon

Air conditioners

Black + Decker BPACT14WT Portable Air Conditioner

What you need to know: Cools 350 square feet at a time and comes at a reasonable price.

What you’ll love: This air conditioner works quickly when you need to cool a room, and it isn’t noisy.

What to consider: It’s more expensive than some options and is best for when you only want to cool a small amount of space.

Where to buy: Amazon

Whynter ARC-14S Dual-Hose Portable Air Conditioner

What you need to know: This is a superb all-in-one air cooler for your home.

What you’ll love: Cools 500 square feet at one time and also includes a fan and dehumidifier.

What to consider: This air conditioning unit is heavy at 80 pounds, so you won’t want to move it too often. The price is higher.

Where to buy: Amazon

Free ways to keep cool

While cheap ways to stay cool are great, maybe you’re looking for solutions that don’t cost any money. There are a few options for reducing heat in your home, and when coupled with an air cooling product, it can be quite effective.

Keep the blinds and curtains closed

You can reduce the temperature of your house if you close curtains and blinds. Doing so allows less direct sunlight inside, and in turn, it reduces the need to blast the AC.

Open windows

It’s best to do this in the cooler parts of the day — early morning or later at night — or the house can get hotter. It’s worth a try if the conditions are right, and it doesn’t cost a thing.

Other cooling options

If you only want to spend a little, you may want to purchase a cooling towel to help keep your body temperature from climbing during hot weather. In addition, miniature fans with misters are a good idea to carry with you.

If you’re concerned about staying cool while sleeping, try a cooling pillow. Tempur-Pedic Cloud Tempur-Cloud pillow can keep you from overheating.

Which cooling option is right for me?

First, think about your living situation. Note the size of your home and what sort of climate you live in. Are you often at home during the day?

If your home is small and you live in a relatively cool climate, you may be able to get by with just fans. However, if you live in the desert and your home’s square footage is extensive, an air conditioner or swamp cooler may be a better choice.

Alex Loredo writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.