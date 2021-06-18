Skip to content
KFOR.com Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Coronavirus
In Your Corner
Great State
Washington
Pay It 4ward
A Place to Call Home
4 Seniors
National
Oklahoma Politics
Digital Original
Flashpoint
Kids with Courage
Border Report
A Heart 4 Kids
Tulsa Race Massacre
United Voice
Oklahoma Media Center
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Why is dental cosmetic surgery now considered the ‘new boob job’
Video
FedEx driver called hero for alerting family to burning home
Video
Here’s what we hope to see on sale for Prime Day 2021
Biden gave Putin a pair of custom aviator sunglasses
Weather
Forecast
Oklahoma Weather Radar
Oklahoma City Weather Radar
Weather Warnings
Oklahoma Weather Watches & Warnings Map
Closings and Delays
🛣️ KFOR Live Traffic map
Junior Meteorologist
Wild Weather Flashback
📺 Watch
📺 Watch KFOR News Live
📡 KFOR Live Events 2
🛣️ KFOR Interactive Traffic map
📹 Video Center
Newsfeed Now
In-Studio
Sports
College
OSU
OU
Thunder
High School Scores
Olympics
The Big Game
NFL Draft
Silver Star Nation
High School Athlete of the Week
Big 12 Football
All 12 Courtside
Indy 500
Links
Links seen on TV
Program Schedule
Community Calendar
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Horoscopes
Lottery
Mr. Food Test Kitchen
Recipes
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
What’s Right With Our Schools
Proud to Serve
Clear The Shelters
Sponsored
KFOR / KAUT Pet Photo of the Day Submission
Contests
Today in Oklahoma
KFOR App Center
More
Contact Us
Experts
About Us
Meet the KFOR Team
Program Schedule
Programming
KFOR Station History
Antenna TV Schedule
KFOR App Center
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help and Information
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Newsletter sign-up
KFOR Mobile App
Newsletter
Experts
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work With Us
Search
Search
Search
Laundering & Fabric Care
Best collapsible laundry basket
Latest Video
Oklahoma house sells for $100k at auction just days after catching fire
Video
Doctor testifies on driver's condition during examination after driving into Moore High School cross country team as trial continues
Video
Oklahoma family prays for recovery after woman critically injured in wreck
Video
Oklahoma City PD: Woman hit, killed by own car in metro parking lot
Video
Oklahoma health leaders monitoring, warning of Delta COVID-19 variant in OK
Video
KFOR taking part in Rokerthon attempt to break Guiness World Record
Video
SPIRIT OF OKLAHOMA HOPEFULLY RETURNING HOME
Video
OBN agents bust illegal marijuana grow operation
Video
Historic building collapses in downtown Eufaula
Video
Police investigating thefts from local gyms
Video
Two arrested after allegedly stealing from construction site
Video
Jury deliberates father's fate in child abuse, neglect case
Video
KFOR Founder's Day Volunteering Project
Video
Oklahoma City man arrested after young children found home alone
Video
More Local
Close
You have been added to Morning News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Morning News
SIGN UP