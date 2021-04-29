Does my Dyson vacuum have a HEPA filter?

HEPA filters can help people who suffer from hay fever, dust allergies, and other environmental allergies, but you can also find some excellent non-HEPA vacuum filters.

Do Dyson vacuums have HEPA filters?

When buying a vacuum cleaner, the filter isn’t necessarily the first thing you consider, but it can make more of a difference than you imagine, especially for people with allergies. You might have heard of HEPA filters and be wondering if your current Dyson vacuum has one. Or perhaps you’re in the market for a Dyson and want to know if it will have a HEPA filter.

What are HEPA filters?

HEPA is short for high-efficiency particulate air. HEPA filters are mechanical filters capable of filtering and trapping 99.97% of all particles of 0.3 microns or larger in diameter. Bear in mind that a single human hair has a diameter of roughly 70 microns, so a particle of 0..3 microns is microscopically small.

HEPA filters are common in vacuum cleaners, allowing them to trap all the tiny dust particles, pollen particles, mold spores and so on, rather than vent them back out into the air through the vacuum’s exhaust port.

Who benefits from HEPA filters?

Most people prefer to live in homes that are as clean as possible, but HEPA filters come into their own for people with allergies to substances such as dust, pollen and pet dander. These substances can fall to the floor and linger in your carpet, where they can get kicked back into the air by movement, causing issues for people with these types of allergies. Vacuum cleaners with HEPA filters trap and contain these substances, taking them out of the environment so that they can’t trigger allergies.

Do all Dyson vacuums have HEPA filters?

Not all Dysons have HEPA filters, but many do. You might specifically be looking for a Dyson vacuum cleaner with a HEPA filter or wondering if yours has a HEPA filter. Still, it’s worth noting that Dyson filters tend to be of top quality, even if they aren’t HEPA filters. Below, we’ll touch on some popular Dyson vacuums that have HEPA filters.

Upright vacuums

The Dyson Ball range of upright vacuums contains several models. Some of the most popular options include the Dyson Ball Animal 2 and the Dyson Ball Multi-Floor 2, both of which contain HEPA filters. The Dyson Ball Animal 2 is designed for homes with pets, and the HEPA filter will help trap pet dander to avoid triggering allergies. The Dyson Ball Multi-Floor 2 is a more general option that works well on various floor types.

Stick vacuums

Stick vacuums are some of the most popular vacuum options on the market right now, especially with the advent of powerful cordless models. Many of Dyson’s stick vacuums — such as the Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner and the Dyson V7 Allergy Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner — feature HEPA filters.

Canister vacuums

Dyson only makes a handful of canister vacuums as part of its Big Ball range. As with other Dyson vacuums, some do, and some don’t have HEPA filters, so you’ll need to check your specific model. The standard Dyson Big Ball Canister Vacuum features a HEPA filter.

Does my Dyson vacuum have a HEPA filter?

If you’re still unsure whether your specific Dyson vacuum cleaner has a HEPA filter, you can look at the filter itself to find out. All genuine HEPA filters must have a serial number and have their test results printed on them.

The test results should indicate that the filter traps 99.97% or more particles measuring 0.3 microns in diameters. If the filter doesn’t have test results printed on it or indicates that it traps less than 99.97% on 0.3-micron particles, it isn’t a HEPA filter.

What is whole machine filtration?

You might notice on the packaging or in the product description that your Dyson vacuum includes whole machine filtration, but what does this mean? This is just Dyson’s fancy way of saying that the filtration system is of high quality and has a pressurized rubber gasket to prevent the trapped particles from leaking back out of the vacuum and into your home.

How many filters do Dyson vacuums have?

Some Dyson vacuums have just one filter — HEPA or otherwise — while others have two filters: a pre-motor filter and a post-motor filter. Having two separate filters allows less chance of some particles slipping through the net. The pre-motor filter helps prevent the motor from getting clogged with dust, while the post-motor filter captures any rogue particles that got through the first filter.

Do I need to change the filters in my Dyson vacuum?

This depends on which Dyson vacuum you own. Most Dyson vacuum cleaners have lifetime filters that you remove, wash and replace in the machine, but some have filters that need intermittent replacing. You can buy replacement filters for Dyson vacuums, which help models that have filters with finite life spans. Check your Dyson vacuum’s user manual to find out how often to clean or replace the filters.

