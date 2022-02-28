Which electric wine opener is best?

If you drink wine, you probably already know how much of a struggle opening a wine bottle can be. Manual wine keys may be great for waitstaff and other individuals proficient in their use, but for everyone else, they can be a headache.

Electric wine openers make removing a cork a simple, effortless task for anyone. Some models, such as the Ozeri Nouveaux II, even come with extra accessories like a wine pourer, stopper and foil cutter, so you’ll have everything you need to open, serve and store your wine.

What to know before you buy an electric wine opener

Power source

Electric wine openers are battery-powered, so you don’t have to be tethered to a wall when using one. Some models feature a built-in rechargeable battery. Others use replaceable AA or AAA batteries.

Rechargeable models either connect directly to a plug or come with a charging dock. These electric wine openers will save you money over time, but some may find them inconvenient. If you don’t remember to charge them, you can wind up with a dead battery when needing to open a bottle.

Wine openers that use replaceable batteries are easier to store, since you won’t have to worry about an additional plug or large dock. However, you’ll need to remember to keep extra batteries on hand, just in case the ones inside your wine opener die.

Size

The size of an electric wine opener matters for two reasons. Most importantly, it affects how easy it is to hold when removing a cork. Models that are overly large and thick can be unwieldy. They also tend to be heavier, which adds to the inconvenience. Second, the size dictates where it can be stored. Smaller models can easily be stored in a drawer, while larger models may need to be kept on top of a counter or bar at all times.

Noise

Many people use electric wine openers around guests, sometimes in elegant dinner party settings. To ensure your wine opener doesn’t detract from the ambiance or create a disturbance, opt for one that doesn’t create much noise when extracting corks.

Features to look for in a quality, electric wine opener

Controls

The controls on an electric wine opener are very basic, consisting of just an up button and a down button. They should be placed so that your fingers naturally lie on them when gripping the wine opener, and they should also be comfortable on the skin and easy to press.

Finish

Electric wine openers come in a range of finishes so you can match them with your other bar accessories or kitchen appliances. The most common finishes are black and silver. However, you can also find them in rose gold, champagne, copper and even some vibrant colors like bright blue or red.

Indicator lights

Indicator lights are helpful for knowing the status of your electric wine opener. Depending on the model, they may alert you when you have a low battery, have docked or plugged in your machine correctly and when the screw is moving.

Accessories

Electric wine openers may come with several accessories that make opening or serving wine more convenient. The most popular are wine pourers, stoppers and foil cutters. Some models also include a vacuum sealer that allows you to keep an opened bottle of wine fresher for longer.

How much can you expect to spend on an electric wine opener

Electric wine openers are usually very affordable, ranging in price from $10-$30. Those towards the higher end of the price spectrum often include accessories.

Electric wine opener FAQs

Can I use an electric wine opener to open a champagne bottle?

A. Neither electric nor manual wine openers should ever be used on bottles with pressurized contents. Pressurized bottles are designed to be opened using only your hand. Simply remove the cage and foil, making sure not to point the top of the bottle at yourself or anyone else as you do so. Then, pull slightly on the cork, and it should pop right off.

Are electric wine openers easier to use than manual wine openers?

A. Yes. Electric wine openers are easier to use than manual models. This is because electric versions don’t require any hand or wrist strength. Also, unlike with a manual opener, they don’t require any previous experience or practice to seamlessly open a bottle without struggling.

What’s the best electric wine opener to buy?

Top electric wine opener

Ozeri Nouveaux II Electric Wine Opener

What you need to know: This elegantly curved model removes corks quickly and has a clear shell that allows you to see the action.

What you’ll love: It can open up to 100 bottles on a single charge. A fast-charge feature means you’ll never have to wait more than a couple of minutes to pop open a bottle, even if the unit has a completely dead battery.

What you should consider: It lacks a docking station. Instead, this model recharges via a direct cable connection.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Wayfair and Macy’s.

Top electric wine opener for the money

Oster Cordless Electric Wine Bottle Opener

What you need to know: A sleek model with a thinner design than many others, this wine opener looks great sitting on your kitchen counter and is a better fit for those with small hands.

What you’ll love: A power indicator light confirms that you’ve placed the opener on the base for charging correctly. Plus, it features a soft, rubberized grip for comfort and has a well-placed control switch.

What you should consider: Its battery doesn’t last as long as others.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond.

Worth checking out

Secura Electric Wine Opener

What you need to know: The Secure Electric Wine Opener uncorks a bottle in as little as six seconds with almost no effort on your part.

What you’ll love: Its stainless steel shell matches high-end home appliances, so it should blend in seamlessly with most kitchens. It also offers universal voltage acceptance for use anywhere in the world.

What you should consider: Some units have been known to fail after the one-year mark.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

