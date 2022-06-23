What is the best wine opener?

Although plenty of wines come with twist-off tops, no home or party is complete without a proper wine opener. Openers vary in size and structure, with electric openers typically being larger than manual wine keys. When selecting one, consider if your purpose is to use it at home or professionally. Bartenders and waitstaff require a smaller handheld opener that can be kept in their pocket or apron for easy access. Your home bar, however, can accommodate all that comes with a complete wine opener kit.

Best manual wine opener

Manual wine openers typically require physical effort to hold, twist and pull the cork from the bottle. The more compact an opener is, the more effort required for cork removal.

Top manual wine opener

Hicoup Professional Grade Natural Rosewood All-In-One Corkscrew

What you need to know: This is a standard hand wine opener used by professionals of all levels.

What you’ll love: Made of stainless steel, this durable corkscrew can remove natural and synthetic corks with a few turns of the wrist. It includes a small foil cutter to remove the cork’s outer covering and is designed to easily penetrate the cork to pull it from the bottle.

What you should consider: A few customers reported issues with the foil knife after multiple uses.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top manual wine opener for the money

Foho Luxury Wing Corkscrew Wine Opener

What you need to know: This stainless steel corkscrew has soft panels to grip for better handling.

What you’ll love: A stopper is included with the corkscrew that will keep any standard wine bottle fresh after opening. The top of the corkscrew is designed for an easy twist and also doubles as a bottle opener.

What you should consider: This design is bulky and not an ideal choice for waitstaff who need a pocket-sized wine key.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best electric wine opener

Electric wine openers make opening wine easier than a twist cap. They automatically drill into corks with the push of a button and pull them out in the same way.

Top electric wine opener

Cuisinart Vacuum Sealer Cordless Wine Opener

What you need to know: This electric opener is designed to easily remove corks with the press of a button.

What you’ll love: With a single charge, this opener can open 80 bottles and recharges quickly when placed on the charging port. It includes a separate foil cutter to remove the wrapping around the cork.

What you should consider: After using this corkscrew several times, a few customers reported issues with the cork not being removed entirely and breaking in the bottle.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top electric wine opener for the money

Oster Cordless Electric Wine Opener

What you need to know: It’s a cordless corkscrew designed for easy wine opening in seconds.

What you’ll love: This electric wine opener stays charged for six to eight hours or around 30 bottles. It comes with a foil cutter and recharging base approved for 110- to 120-watt voltage.

What you should consider: A couple of customers reported issues with this opener removing synthetic corks.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best wine opener kit

If you have a home bar, consider getting a wine kit to fit any wine needs fully. They come with an opener, a recharging device, stoppers to preserve wine and an aerator to help your wine breathe.

Top wine opener kit

Ivation Wine Gift Set

What you need to know: This upscale wine opener set comes with everything you need for white or red wine.

What you’ll love: The kit comes complete with an electric opener, a charging station, vacuum wine preserver, foil cutter, two stoppers and an aerator for total wine care. It is designed for a home bar setting and can remove up to 30 corks on a single charge.

What you should consider: A couple of customers reported having a cork get stuck inside the remover, ruining the opener.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top wine opener kit for the money

Smaier Corkscrew Wine Opener Set

What you need to know: This is a manual wine opener set with a push-pull handle for easy cork removal.

What you’ll love: With nine pieces, this extensive set includes the opener, foil cutter, aerator, two extra screws, a stopper, collar, pour spout and a box to keep it organized. The design requires minimal effort to use and comes with a two-year warranty.

What you should consider: A couple of people reported that it did not pierce the cork properly and pushed it inside the bottle.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

