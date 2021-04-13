Skip to content
KFOR.com Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Classrooms & COVID-19
Coronavirus
In Your Corner
Great State
National
Washington
Pay It 4ward
A Place to Call Home
4 Seniors
Flashpoint
Oklahoma Politics
Digital Original
Special Reports
Border Report
United Voice
Oklahoma Media Center
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Expert says Chauvin was justified in pinning down George Floyd
Video
Moderna vaccine remains 90 percent effective after 6 months, company says
Oklahoma State Senate passes Transparency in Health Care Prices Act
Legislation to address utility bill price spikes due to winter storm filed in Oklahoma Senate
Weather
Forecast
KFOR Interactive Radar
Maps & Radar
Weather Warnings
KFOR Weather Watches and Warnings Map
Closings and Delays
KFOR Interactive Traffic map
Nominate a Junior Meteorologist
Junior Meteorologist
Wild Weather Flashback
📺 Watch
📺 Watch KFOR News Live
📡 KFOR Live Events 2
🛣️ KFOR Interactive Traffic map
Newsfeed Now
📹 Video Center
Sports
College
OSU
OU
Thunder
High School Scores
Olympics
The Big Game
NFL Draft
Silver Star Nation
High School Athlete of the Week
Big 12 Football
All 12 Courtside
Links
Links seen on TV
Program Schedule
Community Calendar
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Horoscopes
Shout Out to Scouts
Lottery
Mr. Food Test Kitchen
Recipes
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
What’s Right With Our Schools
Proud to Serve
Clear The Shelters
Remarkable Women
Superheroes in Scrubs
Sponsored
KFOR / KAUT Pet Photo of the Day Submission
Contests
BestReviews
Experts
More
Contact Us
About Us
Meet the KFOR Team
Program Schedule
Programming
KFOR Station History
Antenna TV Schedule
KFOR App Center
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help and Information
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Newsletter sign-up
KFOR Mobile App
Newsletter
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work With Us
Search
Search
Search
Blenders & Food Processors
Which blender should I get?
Latest Video
"It broke me," Mother injured in wreck that killed 2 children, other teen
Video
Experts: Pre-K enrollment drops across Oklahoma
Video
74-year-old woman files amended lawsuit against Oklahoma City Police claiming officers broke her arm during warrant service for son
Video
Grizzly bear brothers get first public checkup at Oklahoma City Zoo
Video
State of Oklahoma pauses use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine over blood clot concerns
Video
License revoked for northeast OKC marijuana testing lab
Video
OMMA files to have NE OKC marijuana lab’s license revoked after Fire Marshal shutdown
Video
Measure that speeds up process of issuing CDLs heads to Stitt's desk
Video
Moore man charged after making death threats online against several lawmakers, officials at nation's capitol
Video
Event helps children Read Across Oklahoma
Video
NCAA could move tournaments if anti-transgender bill passes
Video
US to pause Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to rare side effect
Video
83-year-old former Oklahoma lawmaker left with brain bleed after brutal attack
Video
Western Heights holds school board meeting three days after being placed on probation, plans return to in-person learning April 26
Video
More Local