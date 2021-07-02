The best hand blender

If food is stuck on a hand blender’s attachment, run the blender in a bowl of hot water for 30 seconds or less to loosen the debris.

Which hand blender is the best?

From blending creamy soups to mixing up tasty smoothies, a hand blender is definitely one of the most versatile tools you can have in your kitchen.

Unlike a countertop blender, you don’t have to bring your ingredients to a hand blender. Instead, you can place a hand blender in whatever cooking container you’re using, such as a mixing bowl or pot, for plenty of added versatility in the kitchen.

To help you understand the latest hand blender product developments, we’ve taken a fresh look at the trends and highlighted two new hand blenders from trusted brands and a long-standing favorite for your consideration.

Best hand blenders

1. KitchenAid’s 5-Speed: A longtime favorite of ours, this high-quality, multiuse hand blender is a big hit among experienced home chefs.

2. Hamilton Beach’s 2-Speed: A budget-friendly blender that can handle most light cooking chores. This is a newcomer to our shortlist, and we love it as a beginner option.

3. Braun’s MultiQuick: Another new entry on our list, this innovative hand blender provides many useful features and blends beautifully.

What you need to know before buying a hand blender

When you’re shopping for a hand blender, you should choose a model that’s powerful enough to blend your favorite recipes. Some hand blenders offer just 100 watts of power, while others have up to 800 watts. If you want a hand blender that can chop in addition to blending, look for a more powerful motor. If you’re just mixing up smoothies, a lower wattage hand blender can usually get the job done.

You should also consider how many speeds a hand blender offers. Lower-end models often have just low and high settings, but some models offer up to 15 variable speeds. For whisking, you’ll definitely want a hand blender with more than two speeds to make sure you don’t over mix.

You can also choose between corded or cordless models. Corded models are usually more powerful, though you need to use the hand blender near an outlet. You can use a cordless model anywhere in your kitchen because it features a rechargeable battery.

Nearly all hand blenders come with a container in which to mix or chop your ingredients. Some feature a simple cup-like container that works well for liquid ingredients. High-end models have a bowl similar to a food processor, so it works well for chopping in addition to mixing and blending. The included attachments vary from model to model, too. Most models usually have a whisk and/or blender attachment, but advanced hand blenders may come with a chopper, slicer, and/or grinder attachment, too.

You can find some hand blenders for under $25, but they won’t have many special features. For a more powerful model, expect to pay at least $50, though high-end hand blenders can cost as much as $200.

Hand blender FAQ

Q. Do I need a hand blender if I have a hand mixer?

A. A hand blender and a hand mixer aren’t necessarily suited for the same tasks, so you may need both depending on the recipes you usually prepare. A hand mixer is best for combining ingredients, such as mixing up cake mix, while a hand blender can chop, blend, and liquefy ingredients for smoothies, soups, and other recipes.

Q. What can I make with a hand blender?

A. You can use a hand blender to prepare a wide variety of recipes, including smoothies, soups, milkshakes, salsas, sauces, salad dressings, dips, pancake and waffle batter, cake and brownie batters, whipped cream and eggs.

In-depth reviews for best hand blenders

Best of the best

KitchenAid’s 5-Speed Hand Blender

What we like: Features a rubberized grip, so it feels comfortable in hand. Comes with a mixing/chopping cup, whisk, and chopper attachment. Includes a convenient storage case.

What we dislike: Pricier than other hand blenders on the market.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bang for your buck

Hamilton Beach’s 2-Speed Hand Blender

What we like: Features a durable stainless steel blade. Can handle hard ingredients with ease. Ergonomic handle allows for a secure grip.

What we dislike: Can sometimes overheat depending on the tasks it’s used for.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Braun’s MultiQuick Hand Blender

What we like: Features a bell-shaped top for more complete blending. Offers a TurboBoost function for extra power. Attachments easily click into place.

What we dislike: Some report that the plastic parts have a somewhat flimsy feel.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

