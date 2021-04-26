Which Ninja blender is best for smoothies?

While ice cubes keep a smoothie cold and frothy and add volume (without adding calories), you do not need ice cubes to make a smoothie.

The best Ninja blender for smoothies

Since they can be made with such a wide variety of ingredients, smoothies are an excellent way to slip some extra fruit, veggies and protein into your diet. However, you must be careful because a single store-bought smoothie may contain close to double the amount of sugar that the American Heart Association recommends for maximum daily intake. To ensure your smoothies are as healthy as you think they are, you need to make them yourself.

Ninja currently manufactures several types of blenders. While all may receive high marks in certain areas, not every blender has the features necessary for making the best, creamiest smoothies. In this article, we will take a closer look at which Ninja blenders are best for making smoothies.

Qualities of an exceptional smoothie

No matter which type you prefer, a fantastic smoothie has three essential qualities: beneficial ingredients, delicious flavor and a smooth and creamy texture. The Ninja blender best for making smoothies can take all of those different ingredients and whirl them into a thick, creamy consistency with no chunks or stringy plant fibers.

Ninja blender features that are best for making smoothies

Power: For a blender, power is expressed in watts. If you want to add ice and frozen fruits to your smoothie, it’s best to look for a model with at least 1,000 watts.

Blending function: The blades of a blender aren’t as sharp as the blades of a food processor. Plus, a blender tends to have a more powerful motor. To get the best consistency, your Ninja unit must have a blending function.

Vacuum blending: Ninja units with a vacuum blending feature have a vacuum seal that keeps beverages fresh for up to 48 hours.

Total Crushing blades: A Ninja blender with Total Crushing blades is specifically designed to pulverize ice in a matter of seconds.

SmartTorque: The SmartTorque feature is designed to handle heavy loads that occur when creating thick creams found in smoothie bowl recipes.

Auto-iQ: This push-button technology allows you to utilize pre-programmed settings to pulse, pause and blend to produce a chunk-free smoothie with a thick, creamy texture.

The best Ninja blenders for smoothies

Best all-in-one unit

Ninja Professional Plus Kitchen System with Auto-iQ

What you need to know: If you want a system that does it all – from food processing to blending – this is the Ninja system to get.

What you’ll love: You can make single-serve smoothies or 72-ounce pitchers. This system has the Total Crushing blades for snow-like smoothies. As an added benefit, it also functions as a food processor.

What you should consider: This is the highest-priced item in Ninja’s product line.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy and Kohl’s

Best dedicated blender

Ninja Foodi Cold & Hot Blender

What you need to know: Whether you want smoothies, soups or sauces, this cold and hot blender is ideally suited for the task.

What you’ll love: Besides the 1400-peak-watt motor and Total Crushing blades, this blender features a heating unit that can boil liquids in mere minutes.

What you should consider: This higher-end unit is not suitable for food processing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Best Buy

Best smoothie bowl maker

Ninja Foodi Smoothie Bowl Maker and Nutrient Extractor

What you need to know: If you crave those thick, custard-like smoothie bowls, this Ninja product will make you very happy.

What you’ll love: The SmartTorque feature allows you to effortlessly power through dense ingredients to make exceptionally thick smoothie bowls. The nutrient extraction feature helps you get the maximum nutrition out of every fruit and vegetable.

What you should consider: While this unit can make drinkable smoothies, it doesn’t feature the Total Crushing blades, so it is best for smoothie bowls.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond and Best Buy

Best smoothie maker

Ninja Professional Plus Blender with Auto-iQ

What you need to know: If you are only interested in making frozen drinks, this value-packed Ninja model is the best item you can buy.

What you’ll love: This blender features three one-touch Auto-iQ programs that are designed to mix up the perfect smoothies, frozen drinks or ice cream.

What you should consider: This unit does one thing: It makes excellent frozen treats. If you want variety, another Ninja model would be better.

Where to buy: Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond and Best Buy

Budget option

Ninja Nutri Pro Compact Personal Blender

What you need to know: For individuals looking for a budget option, this single-serve model will fit your needs.

What you’ll love: The manual pulse allows you to crush ice, seeds, skins, stems and frozen ingredients to create a smoothie to your desired consistency. The twist-on lid is perfect for making a morning commute smoothie.

What you should consider: Since this is the budget model, the process is manual (not automated), and the unit has less power than the other models in our shortlist.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Best Buy and Home Depot

