Which cast-iron waffle maker is best?

If you dream of waking each morning to a crispy, golden waffle topped with rich, buttery maple syrup and fluffy clouds of whipped cream, it might be time to invest in a cast-iron waffle maker. These simple appliances help you create these exquisite breakfast treats any time of the day.

The Cuisinart Rotating Waffle Maker produces diner-quality, crispy, fluffy waffles in the comfort of your own kitchen.

What to know before you buy a cast-iron waffle maker

Electric vs. stovetop

Waffle makers come in two basic varieties: electric and stovetop.

Electric waffle makers offer more consistent and precise temperature control and are easy to operate. You need a handy outlet, though.

Stovetop waffle makers use a direct heat source for cooking. This makes them exceptional for campfires and backcountry breakfasts, but they are tricky to get right and require some practice to make a decent waffle.

Waffle quantity

Think carefully about how many hungry people will be crowding around the stove for waffles. Singles and couples can get away with a smaller waffle maker, but if you are cooking for a pack of children, you’ll want a bigger one.

Seasoning

Cast iron provides a durable non-stick surface. Check to see if the waffle maker you select has been pre-seasoned or if you need to season it before its first use.

What to look for in a quality cast-iron waffle maker

Easy to use

You don’t want using a waffle maker to be a challenge in the bleary-eyed morning kitchen. While some additional bells and whistles can be nice, simple operation is best. Your cast-iron waffle maker should be easy enough for a child to use.

Temperature controls

These help you determine how quickly or slowly you’d like to cook your waffle. The timing depends on whether you prefer a more crispy or chewy waffle, and you’ll need a simple gauge to help you.

Ready lights

If you open the waffle maker before the waffle is done, you’ll end up with a soggy, sticky mess. A “ready” light on top of the appliance takes the guesswork out of cooking time.

Stay-cool handles

Between the heat of the cast-iron plates and the steam created by cooking, some safety features are important. Look for stay-cool handles. These protect you from burns when your waffle is done.

Included accessories and recipes

Since each waffle iron is different, included accessories such as measuring cups and recipes tested to that specific appliance are helpful. At the very least, the instruction manual should include measurements for batter.

How much you can expect to spend on a cast-iron waffle maker

Expect to spend $15-$100 on a high-quality cast-iron waffle maker.

Cast-iron waffle maker FAQ

How do you season a cast-iron waffle maker?

A. As with all cast-iron cookware, your cast-iron waffle maker will need occasional seasoning to retain its non-stick surface.

Unplug: Make sure your waffle iron is unplugged before cleaning.

Make sure your waffle iron is unplugged before cleaning. Clean: Clean the waffle iron grid completely using a soft cloth.

Clean the waffle iron grid completely using a soft cloth. Scrub: For stubborn food, use a paste of baking soda and salt to gently scrub it away.

For stubborn food, use a paste of baking soda and salt to gently scrub it away. Dry: Let each grid dry completely.

Let each grid dry completely. Oil: When the waffle iron is dry, use a paper towel or soft cloth to apply canola oil to every surface on the cast-iron grid.

When the waffle iron is dry, use a paper towel or soft cloth to apply canola oil to every surface on the cast-iron grid. Heat: Plug the waffle maker in, close the lid and allow it to cook at its regular cooking temperature for 15 minutes.

Plug the waffle maker in, close the lid and allow it to cook at its regular cooking temperature for 15 minutes. Cool: Unplug the waffle iron and let it cool completely before storing.

If your waffle maker’s grids are removable, you can season them as you would any other piece of cast-iron cookware. Wash, dry and oil as above, then place in a 200-degree oven with the grids face down for 40 minutes. Cool completely before storage.

Are waffle makers safe for children to use?

A. As long as the waffle maker has safety features such as stay-cool handles, it should be safe for them to use. Always supervise the youngest chefs in your family while they use it.

What’s the best cast-iron waffle maker to buy?

Top cast-iron waffle maker

Cuisinart Rotating Waffle Maker

What you need to know: The classic style of this rotating waffle maker produces deep, crispy waffles.

What you’ll love: It has a timer to indicate when your waffles are done. This is perfect for people who love deep grooves in their waffles. Use the included measuring cup for perfect waffles every time. The handle folds for easy storage.

What you should consider: It’s tall, so it’s not a good option for those with limited space in the cabinet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Macy’s, Kohl’s and Home Depot

Top cast-iron waffle maker for the money

Hamilton Beach 4-Slice Nonstick Belgian Waffle Maker

What you need to know: Use this one for Saturday waffles for a crowd.

What you’ll love: It makes tons of waffles in just five minutes, then easily stores and latches closed. The operation is simple enough for even the youngest family members to make breakfast.

What you should consider: There is no temperature control, making it tough for people who like extra-crispy waffles.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Worth checking out

Oster Belgian Waffle Maker

What you need to know: This simple machine is easy to use and affordable.

What you’ll love: The cast-iron nonstick plate releases waffles easily and cleans up in a snap. The outside is stainless steel and highly durable. One control adjusts the temperature, and the handle stays cool.

What you should consider: There are no fancy features, and it takes up a lot of space on the counter.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

