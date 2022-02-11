Are Samsung or LG microwaves best?

Many people know LG and Samsung for their high-quality personal electronics and televisions. But both companies also have a reputation for manufacturing some of the best household appliances on the market. This is especially true for their kitchen appliances, which utilize high-tech designs to create durable appliances at a reasonable price point. Microwaves are an essential part of a fully stocked kitchen, and both LG and Samsung offer an array of microwaves equipped with state-of-the-art cooking technology. Both companies carry various models too, including over-the-range microwaves and standard countertop microwaves models.

While both companies have microwaves that will satisfy your needs, Samsung’s products have all the newest bells and whistles and have a price tag to match. LG microwaves are less expensive but may lack some of the special features found in Samsung products.

Samsung microwaves

Since the 1970s, Samsung has created products that represent high-quality, cutting-edge technology. Their microwaves are no exception. They offer over the range and countertop microwaves ranging from 1.1-2.1 cubic feet. Their microwaves also have several color options including silver, black and white.

All Samsung microwaves offer multiple cooking settings, an easy to clean interior and simple installation. They are an ideal choice for anybody looking to add a new appliance to their kitchen. If you want to upgrade your entire kitchen, Samsung offers package bundles with refrigerators, ovens and dishwashers.

They range in price depending on size, features, installation method and power level. You can find a Samsung microwave between $160-$500.

These microwaves are available at Amazon and Home Depot.

Samsung microwaves pros

Samsung has various different microwave sizes, making it easy to find one that works for your home setup. They also have state-of-the-art sensor technology, making it easier to cook your food evenly. The WiFi connectivity allows you to operate your microwave from a distance and also hooks up your Samsung microwave to several different smart devices. And if you need more than one microwave, there are package deals available.

Samsung microwaves cons

There are very few convection microwaves models available, which some users may miss. And despite offering similar features and performance as other competitors, Samsung’s microwaves cost more.

Top Samsung microwaves

Samsung MG11T5018CC Countertop Oven Capacity Element Countertop Grill Microwave

From grilling to baking and defrosting, this compact microwave can do it all. It comes with 37 cooking presets so you can cook your food quickly and easily.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Smart Slim Over-the-Range Microwave with Wi-Fi and Voice Control

Use a smartphone, or even your voice, to remotely control this Samsung premiere microwave. It’s slim, sleek and effective, and has ample ventilation to remove odors and grease spots.

Where to buy: Sold at Home Depot

Samsung Countertop Microwave with Sensor Cook, 1.4 Cubic Feet

A sleek, countertop microwave equipped with Sensor Cook technology for precision cooking.

Where to buy: Sold at Home Depot

LG microwaves

LG offers over the range and countertop microwaves in an array of sizes, from 0.9 to 2.2 cubic feet. With 21 different products to choose from, LG manufactures microwaves for every type of customer, from the hungry college student to the semi-professional home chef.

All of their products feature Smart Inverter technology, which allows for precise temperature control that previous microwaves could not handle. This technology, combined with LG’s patented EasyClean interiors, simplifies the cooking process and ensures evenly cooked food and easy clean up.

Unlike some of its top competitors, LG microwaves come equipped with a convection technology feature, so you can use it just as you would a standard oven. While this feature is only available in their premium products, it is a game changing option if you find yourself short on space. Similar to Samsung, these range in price depending on size, features, installation type and power. You can expect to spend between $160-$800 on an LG microwave.

LG microwaves are available at Amazon and Home Depot.

LG microwaves pros

LG offers plenty of high-quality, budget-conscious options. It has convection technology available in premium models. If you prefer to use an over-the-range model, LG makes sure their microwaves have full ventilation. And should you have a specific finish or color in mind, their microwaves come in several designs and finishes.

LG microwaves cons

There aren’t any bundled deals available, and many of their microwaves lack some of the advanced features available from other brands.

Top LG microwaves

LG Electronics LMC2075ST NeoChef Countertop Microwave, 2 Cubic Feet

If you need a large microwave with a sleek stainless steel design and plenty of cooking options, this is your best bet. It promises to cook your food all the way through without cold pockets or overcooked edges.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

LG Studio LSMC3086SS Convection Over-the-Range Microwave Oven with Sensor Cook, 1.7 Cubic Feet

LG’s premium microwave comes equipped with Sensor Cooking technology that allows you to reheat, bake and even roast with precision.

Where to buy: Sold at Home Depot

LG NeoChef 1,000-Watt Countertop Microwave, 0.9 Cubic Feet

This compact stainless steel microwave is designed to fit in any space without compromising cooking power. It packs a powerful punch and has an EasyClean surface, making spills and cleanup a breeze.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Should you get a Samsung or an LG microwave?

It depends on your needs, desires and budget. While both Samsung makes high-performing microwaves with Wi-Fi connectivity and voice enabled technology, they are more expensive. If that’s within your price range, and something you want in your kitchen setup, a Samsung is likely the best choice. However, the more affordable price point and convection technology that comes with LG microwaves certainly gives their products an edge.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ben Shear writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.