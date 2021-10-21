Trash Cans & Recycling Bins

Skip to content
KFOR.com Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City
87°
Oklahoma City
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local
In Your Corner
Great State
Pay It 4ward
Health
U.S. & World
Oklahoma Politics
Washington
Insurrection
Flash Point
Technology
Coronavirus
United Voice
Oklahoma Media Center
Your Local Election HQ
Don’t Miss
Automotive News
Top Stories
Taco Bells around US sell out of Mexican pizza
Why Memorial Day was moved to a Monday
WHO: Monkeypox won’t turn into pandemic
Extras needed for Sylvester Stallone series in OKC
Weather
Forecast
Oklahoma Weather Radar
Oklahoma City Weather Radar
Oklahoma Weather Watches & Warnings Map
Weather Warnings
Closings and Delays
4Warn Weather Stories
🛣️ KFOR Live Traffic map
KFOR App Center
📺 Watch
📺 Watch KFOR News Live
📡 KFOR Live Events
🛣️ KFOR Interactive Traffic map
📹 Video Center
In Studio Guests
Sports
College
OSU
OU
Thunder
High School Scores
Silver Star Nation
High School Athlete of the Week
Big 12 Football
Top Stories
Sooners Beat Texas To Win Big 12 Baseball Tournament
Top Stories
Oklahoma Legend Johnny Bench At the Bricktown Ballpark …
Video
Top Stories
LIVE: Marcus Ericsson wins 2022 Indy 500
Video
Cowboys Force Second Game, Texas Wins to Make Title …
Sooners Sweep Central Florida for Sixth Straight …
Sooners Advance to Big 12 Baseball Tournament Championship …
Newsletters
Links
Links seen on TV
Program Schedule
Instagram
4 Seniors
OKC Memorial Marathon
ShapED My Life
Lottery
Mr. Food Test Kitchen
Recipes
What’s Right With Our Schools
Rise & Shine Mail Call
Proud to Serve
Clear The Shelters
Sponsored
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Today in Oklahoma
Contests
Press Releases
About
Contact Us
About Us
Meet the KFOR Team
KFOR Station History
Program Schedule
Antenna TV Schedule
Programming
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help and Information
Nexstar Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work With Us
Experts
Search
Please enter a search term.
Trash Cans & Recycling Bins
This home composter will make scraps worth saving
Top Trash Cans & Recycling Bins Headlines
Best trash can with a lid
Best kitchen trash can
Best metal trash can
Close
You have been added to KFOR Breaking News Alerts Newsletter
Subscribe Now
KFOR Breaking News Alerts
Sign Up
Entertainment
The Rock’s daughter reveals new wrestling name
‘Wizard of Oz’ dress auction blocked by judge: Here’s …
Depeche Mode keyboardist, Andy Fletcher dead at 60
Reports: Actor Ray Liotta dies at 67
Heard testifies, wants Depp to ‘leave me alone’
Depp retakes witness stand in libel suit
CBS pulls season finale featuring a mass shooting
Women sue Netflix for doc revealing their secret
How to watch $2 movies this summer in theaters
Depp, Heard trial ending: What we’ve heard so far
Ex-‘Idol’ contestant gets bond after fatal DUI
View All Entertainment