Which gas grill under $300 is best?

With spring and summer right around the corner, it’s a great time to get your barbecue set up. A quality gas grill is more convenient, cleaner and more versatile than a charcoal grill and many great options cost less than $300. While you won’t find many high-end features on these affordable gas grills, most of them come from highly reliable manufacturers and are engineered for long-lasting efficiency. The Char-Broil Performance 4-Burner Gas Grill tops the list.

What to know before you buy a gas grill under $300

Pick a reliable manufacturer

Avoid sketchy off-brands or throwaway no-name manufacturers. There are plenty of fantastic and reasonably priced options from relative leaders in the grilling field.

You won’t find a ton of premium features

Budget-oriented grills tend to not have a ton of advanced technology or novel functions, so don’t get your hopes up for Wi-Fi smart home connectivity. But, they don’t have to be completely bare-bones appliances, either. Most at least have wheels for easy transport around the patio. Some offer burners in the side tables while others offer brackets for propane tank storage and even cabinets for holding tools and other cooking supplies.

Propane vs. natural gas

Nearly all gas grills are built to run on propane, but if you have a natural gas line on your patio you can also convert most gas grills to use natural gas. To do so, you’ll need the appropriate conversion kit.

What to look for in a quality gas grill under $300

Enough burners and cooking space

Entry-level grills usually have a surface area of roughly 400-500 square inches, which is enough to feed burgers, dogs and BBQ chicken to a decently large group of people. If you do plan on entertaining and filling your grill, consider that three burners might not quite be hot enough for a completely full load of meat. Luckily, demanding grillmasters can find highly effective four- and five-burner models at good prices.

Piezoelectric ignition

There’s no reason you should have to light your backyard grill with a stick lighter in 2022. Make sure the grill you select has a built-in ignition.

How much you can expect to spend on a gas grill under $300

For the full $300 you can get a surprisingly capable and long-lasting grill. To get something that works well without major design flaws or defects, expect to spend roughly $120 at minimum.

Gas grill under $300 FAQ

Are portable gas grills worth it?

A. If you absolutely need to grill in the park or at a tailgate party, a portable grill is a great choice. Keep in mind, though, that no grills designed for portability will come close to competing with a full-size gas grill. Nonetheless, there are some great portable gas grills to choose from.

Portable Charcoal Grill

As long as you’re willing to keep it clean and deal with some minor quirks, it’s surprisingly effective for a remarkably low price.

Sold by Amazon

Pit Boss Grills 75275

It’s a durable, two-burner stainless-steel model that comes from a reliable manufacturer and is designed to sit on a sturdy table.

Sold by Amazon

Cuisinart CGG180

If you’re looking for a portable grill that has an integrated stand and is easy to transport without making a mess, this is the one for you.

Sold by Amazon

What are the best grilling accessories?

A. There are a couple of broad varieties of accessories worth considering for a grill. There are quite a few tools that will make the process easier and there’s also a handful of accessories designed to keep your new grill in peak condition for as long as possible.

Homenote Under Grill Mat

A grill mat is a must-have if you want to preserve a concrete or wooden patio or any other kind of surface underneath your grill. It can also help minimize corrosion in conjunction with a grill cover if you live in a humid climate.

Sold by Amazon

Char-Broil Grill Cover

A quality grill cover keeps moisture, ultraviolet rays, pests and other foreign objects from damaging your grill when not in use. Every grill needs one.

Sold by Amazon

Grill Dog Cedar Hog Scraper

This all-wood scraper is designed to safely clean grill grates without damaging the metal or the stick-resistant finish.

Sold by Amazon

Char-Broil Nylon Grill Brush

It uses durable, heat-resistant nylon instead of metal fibers that can potentially dislodge from the brush and contaminate food.

Sold by Amazon

Comsmart BBQ Gloves

They’re resistant to knife cuts, powerful chemicals and heat, making them perfect for busy days outside on the grill.

Sold by Amazon

Grilljoy 24-Piece Tool Set

It has just about every hand tool you could need for perfect barbecued ribs or smoked brisket.

Sold by Amazon

What’s the best gas grill to buy for under $300?

Top gas grill under $300

Char-Broil Performance 4-Burner Gas Grill

What you need to know: Reliable performance and premium construction make this one of the best budget-friendly grills.

What you’ll love: Four burners with considerable heat output ensure fast and even cooking. Its stainless-steel makeup both looks great and lasts a long time with proper care. The side tables provide just enough room for light prep jobs and there’s even a stove burner on the left side for preparing sauces and side dishes.

What you should consider: It’s at the top of the price range and it’s also relatively heavy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top gas grill under $300 for the money

Char-Broil Classic 360

What you need to know: This straightforward model is manufactured by a well-known producer of dependable yet affordable grills.

What you’ll love: As the name implies, there are 360 square inches of cooking space, which isn’t huge but can accommodate meals for decently large groups. There’s a warming tray located above the main grill for keeping sides hot or toasting buns. The wheels on one side of the cart make it easy to move out of the way when it’s not in use and there’s an upgraded model with a stove burner set into the table on the left side of the grill.

What you should consider: While the grill grates are coated with corrosion-resistant porcelain, they’re not very thick and you should expect to replace them after a year or so.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Dyna-Glo 4-Burner Propane Grill

What you need to know: This premium grill is engineered for perfect searing, efficient grilling and even effective slow smoking.

What you’ll love: A lot of thought and research went into the design of this surprisingly affordable grill. With over 500 square inches of real estate, there’s enough room for a huge variety of culinary projects. The burners work consistently and are relatively easy to clean. While it has plenty of capacity, there’s also a similar 5-burner version if you’re willing to invest a little more.

What you should consider: The integrated thermometer is unreliable and the side tables are a bit too small for comfortable food prep.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

