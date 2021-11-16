Skip to content
KFOR.com Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City
38°
Oklahoma City
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local
Coronavirus
In Your Corner
Great State
Washington
Pay It 4ward
Health
U.S. & World
Oklahoma Politics
Instagram
Digital Original
Flash Point
A Heart 4 Kids
United Voice
Kids with Courage
Oklahoma Media Center
Your Local Election HQ
Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon
Top Stories
OSDH: 1,100 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma
Update: Silver alert canceled for El Reno woman
Buy or sell a home in 2021? It could impact your …
Second arrest made in Oklahoma child porn case
Weather
Forecast
Oklahoma Weather Radar
Oklahoma City Weather Radar
Oklahoma Weather Watches & Warnings Map
Weather Warnings
Closings and Delays
4Warn Weather Stories
🛣️ KFOR Live Traffic map
Junior Meteorologist
KFOR App Center
📺 Watch
📺 Watch KFOR News Live
📡 KFOR Live Events
🛣️ KFOR Interactive Traffic map
📹 Video Center
In Studio Guests
Sports
College
OSU
OU
Thunder
High School Scores
Olympics
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
Masters Report
High School Athlete of the Week
Big 12 Football
Links
Links seen on TV
Program Schedule
In-Studio
4 Seniors
ShapED My Life
Horoscopes
Lottery
Mr. Food Test Kitchen
Recipes
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
What’s Right With Our Schools
Rise & Shine Mail Call
Proud to Serve
Clear The Shelters
Hispanic Heritage Month
Sponsored
BestReviews
Today in Oklahoma
Contests
PR Newswire Press Releases
Newsletter
About
Contact Us
About Us
Meet the KFOR Team
Program Schedule
Programming
KFOR Station History
Antenna TV Schedule
KFOR App Center
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help and Information
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Newsletter sign-up
Nexstar Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Olympics
Experts
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work With Us
Search
Please enter a search term.
Beds
Best waterproof dog bed
Top Beds Headlines
Best wicker cat bed
Best dog pillow
Best extra-large dog bed
Best memory foam dog bed
Best dog cot
Best cooling dog bed
Close
You have been added to KFOR Morning Headlines Newsletter
Subscribe Now
KFOR Morning Headlines
Sign Up
More Beds
Best Petsmart cat bed
Best cute cat bed
Best calming dog bed
Best Kong dog bed
Best king-size bed-in-a-bag
The best heated cat bed
Most popular Chewy cat bed
Don't Miss
1st woman, person of color president at OKC Comm. …
Turning barber shops into safe spaces to share
Inside the road to making MLK Day a federal holiday
Prolific musician’s life chronicled by son
HBCU set to mark 95 years