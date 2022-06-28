You should never attach your dog’s leash to their vest. The loops that you sometimes see sewn on are for holding light items like doggy waste bags.

Which reflective dog vests are best?

Bringing your dog with you on all your adventures is a great way to make memories with your pet. But when your dog is along for the ride, it is important to take precautions for their safety. A reflective vest can help keep your pet safe on nighttime walks or off-leash explorations. Reflective dog vests increase your pet’s visibility in low light and make them easier to see from a distance. This makes them more visible to motorists and easier for you to keep your eye on. The SafetyPUP XD Dog Reflective Vest ensures your pet is visible in different weather conditions and won’t rub or chafe your dog.

What to know before you buy a reflective dog vest

Visibility

The ultimate goal of your dog’s reflective vest is to make your pet as visible as possible. This visibility is achieved through color, reflective patches and sometimes even with LED lights. Reflective vests come in a variety of fluorescent colors. These colors are easier to see in low light and from a distance. Reflective materials sewn on the vest, whether in strips or patches, make your pet easier to see when it is dark out. For ultimate visibility, some vests come with chargeable LEDs lights. You can often find these small lights sewn into the reflective strips.

Size

Before purchasing a reflective vest for your pooch, take their measurements. Use your findings to compare sizes on the manufacturer’s sizing guide. Most often you’ll need back length, chest diameter and neck diameter. You can usually find this guide on the vest’s tag or product webpage. Most vests come with adjustable straps, so you have a little bit of wiggle room. These can be useful if you shave your dog’s coat for the summer months and their measurements shift an inch or two.

Weather

Reflective dog vests come designed for all weather. If you live in a warm climate, a lightweight, breathable vest will keep your pet cool and comfortable. For dogs that sometimes find themselves taking snowy, evening walks, a vest with a waterproof exterior and cozy lining will keep your pet dry and warm. Consider buying one vest for warm weather and one for cold.

What to look for in a quality reflective dog vest

Durability

High-quality materials and construction make for a durable and reliable vest. You want a vest that will hold up against the elements and the wear-and-tear of rough usage. Durability is especially important if you take your dog into any type of rough terrain. Before heading out on a walk, check the stitching and straps on your dog’s vest to ensure their integrity.

Water resistance

Whether you find yourself dealing with summer rainfall or snow, a vest that is resistant to water is important for keeping your pet dry. Often reflexive vests are made out of polyester, a naturally water-repellent material.

Ease of cleaning

If your dog will be wearing their vest a lot or regularly explores rougher terrain, purchasing one that is easy to clean will make your life a lot easier. Look for a vest that says it is machine washable.

How much you can expect to spend on a reflective dog vest

You can purchase a simple reflective vest for your dog for $10-$15. If you want a vest that will provide your pet warmth or that has extra features like LEDs, expect to pay $20-$50.

Reflective dog vest FAQ

Do I attach my dog’s leash to their reflective vest?

A. You should never attach your dog’s leash to their vest. The loops that you sometimes see sewn on are for holding light items like doggy waste bags. Attaching the leash to your dog’s vest can lead to your pup tearing free.

How do I clean my dog’s reflective vest?

A. Many reflective dog vests are machine washable or you can clean them by washing them by hand. It is important to check the manufacturer’s specifications for your vest. Vests that have electrical components are much more difficult to keep clean and you can usually only wipe them down with a damp rag or towel.

What’s the best reflective dog vest to buy?

Top reflective dog vest

SafetyPUP XD Dog Reflective Vest

What you need to know: This is an overall great reflective dog vest that is affordable, durable, water-resistant and has excellent visibility.

What you’ll love: This vest’s design reduces rubbing and chaffing, ensuring a comfortable wearing experience for your pup. The interior lining is soft, and the exterior is durable and resistant to water. The bright color and reflective strips will make your pet highly visible in low light.

What you should consider: This vest may be too warm for hotter climates.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Top reflective dog vest for the money

4 Legs Friend Dog Safety Reflective Vest

What you need to know: This is a great reflective vest for everyday activities like walks.

What you’ll love: The reflective strips and paw prints render your dog visible from up to 500 feet away. The fabric is waterproof, rip resistant and breathable. It comes in multiple sizes and is easily adjusted to fit your pet.

What you should consider: This vest might not be the best fit for dogs moving through wooded areas or thick underbrush.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Pet & Protect Premium Dog Reflective Vest

What you need to know: This is a simple and effective reflective vest that will make sure your dog is visible when out and about.

What you’ll love: Lightweight and comfortable for your dog to wear, this vest is easy to adjust to your dog’s exact size. The straps do not detach easily, and the vest makes your dog visible in many different kinds of environments.

What you should consider: This vest is not quite as visible without light shining directly on it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

