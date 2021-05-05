The best hip and joint supplement for pets

Hip and joint supplements for pets can improve senior pets’ quality of life, allowing them better mobility and reduced pain.

Pet supplements

It’s heartbreaking watching your pet struggle due to joint issues, such as arthritis, but these problems are prevalent in senior dogs and cats. Hip and joint supplements for pets can’t work miracles, but they can decrease pain and increase mobility in many cases.

If you’re trying to select a hip and joint supplement for your pet, we have all the details you need to make an informed purchase. We’ve included some of our favorite offerings, such as the Petlab Co. Joint Chews for Dogs, which are palatable and effective.

What to know before you buy a hip and joint supplement for pets

Active ingredients

You can find a range of active ingredients in hip and joint supplements for pets, some of which do more for pets than others.

Glucosamine and chondroitin are some of the most common ingredients in these types of supplements. Glucosamine can repair damaged joint cartilage, while chondroitin fights enzymes that destroy the joint cartilage. They work best in combination with one another, so look for supplements that contain both. Green-lipped mussel is an excellent source of chondroitin, and you may find this listed as an ingredient rather than chondroitin itself.

Methylsulfonylmethane is a compound that occurs naturally in the body and is in a range of fruits and vegetables. It seems to reduce pain and inflammation in arthritic pets.

Cannabidiol comes from the hemp plant and is an effective pain reliever in pets with arthritis.

Hip and joint supplements also commonly contain one or more anti-inflammatory ingredients, such as turmeric, yucca root and boswellia.

Supplement type

Hip and joint supplements for pets can come in a range of forms. Soft chews are by far the most common option. These look and taste like regular dog or cat treats, but they’re laden with active ingredients. You can also buy joint supplements in liquid form that you can mix with your pet’s food. Liquid supplements are usually more easily absorbed into the body, so they’re a good choice if your pet will tolerate them. Hip and joint tablets are another option, but some pets are easier to feed tablets to than others.

What to look for in a quality hip and joint supplement for pets

Pet specific

Pet hip and joint supplements are usually specific to one type of pet, often dogs or cats. Choose a supplement that’s specific to your pet’s species, and don’t use human supplements.

Free from filler ingredients

The best hip and joint supplements for pets don’t contain any unnecessary filler ingredients or artificial additives.

Easy to administer

Ensure your chosen hip and joint supplement is easy for you to administer. Whichever form of supplement you opt for, soft chew-type supplements should be highly palatable so that your pet is happy to eat them straight. Liquid supplements can have added flavorings or use fish oils that many pets are happy to eat when mixed with food.

How much you can expect to spend on hip and joint supplement for pets

Hip and joint supplements for pets can cost anywhere between $10-$80. Check the dosage and quantity to see how long the supplement will last to get a better idea of value for money.

Hip and joint supplement for pets FAQ

Do joint supplements for pets work?

A. Yes, joint supplements for pets do work, but some are more effective than others. Glucosamine and chondroitin make structural improvements to damaged joints and cartilage and have plenty of scientific backing. CBD supplements might not improve joint function, but they can reduce pain, giving pets a new lease of life. Anti-inflammatory supplements are unlikely to make significant improvements alone, but they can add some therapeutic benefit when combined with other active ingredients. What’s more, you have to be realistic about how much these supplements will help. They can improve the symptoms of hip and joint pain, but they can’t perform miracles.

How long does it take for glucosamine to work?

A. Many hip and joint supplements for pets contain glucosamine as the main active ingredient. It can take between two and six weeks for glucosamine to start working to the point where you notice improvements, so you should give supplements at least this long before deciding whether they’re working for your pet.

What’s the best hip and joint supplement for pets to buy?

Top hip and joint supplement for pets

Petlab Co. Joint Chews for Dogs

What you need to know: With glucosamine as the main active ingredient, these are ideal for dogs suffering from arthritis or age-related joint issues.

What you’ll love: The added turmeric and omega 3 provide extra relief for joints, and the soft chews are palatable to most dogs.

What you should consider: These are not effective for severe cases of joint pain.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Top hip and joint supplement for pets for the money

VetriScience Laboratories GlycoFlex 3 Hip and Joint Supplement for Cats

What you need to know: This high-strength hip and joint supplement is designed for felines.

What you’ll love: It contains a range of active ingredients, including glucosamine, DMG and MSM. It comes in a treat form that most cats enjoy and is veterinarian recommended.

What you should consider: They are slightly too large for some senior cats to manage.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Grizzly Joint Aid Liquid for Dogs

What you need to know: It’s a liquid joint supplement for dogs who don’t like soft chews or taking tablets.

What you’ll love: They contain glucosamine, chondroitin, MSM and more ingredients designed to remedy joint issues. They are a medical-grade formula made from high-quality ingredients.

What you should consider: Some buyers have reported receiving bottles with broken pumps.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

