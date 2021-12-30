Planning to read more in the new year? Here are 8 recommendations

Many people make New Year’s resolutions to read more, but sticking to this throughout the year is more challenging. Avoid making unattainable goals.

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

How to start reading more in the new year

Reading more is a goal for many people, but how do you turn it from a New Year’s resolution into a reality? You can start by carving out some dedicated time to read, and you may choose to make reading goals, but you’ll also need decent books to keep you turning those pages.

If you’d like to read more in the new year, these eight book recommendations are a great place to get started.

Tips for reading more

You can buy every book recommended to you, but if you don’t make an effort to read more, they’ll only pile up on your nightstand or gather dust on your bookshelves. One easy way to encourage yourself to read more is always to have a book on hand, even when out and about, so you can squeeze in a few pages whenever you have some downtime. You can also try setting out some dedicated reading time, for instance, an hour before bed or on your lunch break, but be flexible as life might not always allow for this. Try only to read books you’re interested in and don’t be afraid to ditch a book if you’re 100 or so pages in and are still finding it a slog.

Reading goals

Some people thrive on setting themselves goals, for reading or otherwise, while others feel pressured by these goals and crumble under their weight. You probably know which camp you fit into, so choose your path accordingly. There’s no need to set yourself reading goals if you don’t want to. After all, reading is supposed to be fun. However, try not to make unrealistic goals, as these will only discourage you should you fail to meet them. Start small, with a goal of one book a month, for instance, and ramp it up if you find you easily meet your target.

Top book recommendations

Parable of the Sower by Octavia E. Butler

After the events of 2020 and 2021, you might think the last thing you want to read is a post-apocalyptic novel, but this classic masterfully weaves in elements of fantasy and science fiction. It also provides a commentary on climate change and social inequality that seems even more pressing now than it did when it was released in 1993.

Sold by Amazon

The Anthropocene Reviewed: Essays on a Human-Centered Planet by John Green

This nonfiction tome delves into the anthropocene, the current geologic age, where humans have reshaped the earth. You can dip into topics such as culture, medicine and science in this insightful and funny collection of essays exploring the human condition.

Sold by Amazon

Detransition, Baby: A Novel by Torrey Peters

A huge hit of 2021, this novel fearlessly tackles issues around sex, gender, family and relationships with a whole lot of heart. It tells the story of three women, trans and cis, wrestling with questions about family and motherhood from a perspective rarely tackled in popular fiction.

Sold by Amazon

No One Belongs Here More Than You by Miranda July

This collection of strange and charming short stories is an excellent read for anyone, but especially those out of the habit of reading who find the idea of tackling a weighty novel intimidating. Rich, lyrical and sad, but filled with whimsy and pockets of joy, these stories will stick with you long after you’ve turned the last page.

Sold by Amazon

The Wind-Up Bird Chronicle by Haruki Murakami

When the protagonist of this book’s cat goes missing, followed by his wife, it sets off an extraordinary chain of events masterfully told by internationally-renowned Japanese author Haruki Murakami. A master of magical realism, this book perfectly blends the fantasy elements with the mundane.

Sold by Amazon

All About Love: New Visions by bell hooks

Not only does this book explore what love is beyond conventional ideas of romantic love, but it also discusses the polarization of society and what you can do to heal it. This is a visionary work of nonfiction from the late feminist icon and should be on every 2022 reading list.

Sold by Amazon

White Teeth: A Novel by Zadie Smith

A beautifully-written bestseller from British author Zadie Smith centered around the unlikely friendship between World War II veterans Archie Jones and Samad Iqbal. This inventive and sometimes challenging novel might have been released more than 20 years ago, but it still feels relevant.

Sold by Amazon

The Sympathizer by Viet Thanh Nguyen

Winner of the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction, this novel follows a Vietnamese communist double agent as he starts a new life in Los Angeles with other refugees from his country after the Vietnam War. In parts, a pacey spy thriller, an exploration of identity and a gripping story of love and friendship, this book will keep you gripped from start to finish.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.