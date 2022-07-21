Which white tennis shoes are best?

Whether facing off against tough opponents in a competition or playing a friend in a casual match, you always want to be at your best when you step onto the court. A good racket helps, but a reliable pair of tennis shoes is also important.

If you want high-quality shoes with an elegant look, white-colored shoes are your best bet. For example, the Nike NikeCourt Air Zoom Vapor Cage 4 Rafa Tennis Shoes have a modern design inspired by Rafael Nadal and offer excellent stability on hard courts.

What to know before you buy white tennis shoes

Size

You don’t want to wear the incorrect size shoes when playing tennis. Tennis requires players to move quickly, and shoes that are too big can feel awkward and cause you to stumble. On the flip side, your shoes shouldn’t be so tight your feet feel suffocated. They should provide a snug fit, but some extra room in the toe box is ideal.

Playing surface

There are three types of playing surfaces, and the tennis shoes you wear should correlate to which kind you play on most.

Hard-court shoes usually have plenty of cushioning for superior shock absorption, as well as a durable rubber outsole.

shoes usually have plenty of cushioning for superior shock absorption, as well as a durable rubber outsole. Clay-court shoes are lightweight and have a herringbone pattern on the outsole that provides sufficient grip for sliding.

shoes are lightweight and have a herringbone pattern on the outsole that provides sufficient grip for sliding. Grass-court shoes are similar to clay-court shoes but have a nub-patterned sole for extra grip on slippery grass.

Ankle rubbing

Some players might experience unpleasant rubbing between the lower part of their fibula and the ankle of their shoes. At first, it might not seem like a big deal, but if your ankle bone makes contact with those edges, it can quickly become a problem and lead to discomfort or pain after playing for a while. Depending on the shoes, rubbing may occur to some degree, but it’s best to ensure that your bone and the upper edge make minimal contact to prevent discomfort.

All-white vs. white with a splash of color

All-white tennis shoes have a clean, sophisticated look. However, if you find them too bland and prefer something that stands out a bit, you can get white shoes with a colored logo, stripes, or other accents. For example, some white Nike tennis shoes have a black swoosh logo, giving them a stylish color contrast.

What to look for in quality white tennis shoes

Stability

The upper should provide you with the stability you need to move quickly. Most uppers are made with synthetic materials and usually have mesh fabric overlays for improved airflow. Some tennis shoes also have a shank in the midsole that prevents them from twisting and bending, giving players extra stability.

Cushioning

A cushioned midsole is crucial, as it helps keep you comfortable and facilitates quick movements. Ethyl-vinyl acetate foam is the most commonly used material and is soft enough to provide sufficient padding and shock absorption. It’s also flexible enough to promote efficient energy transfer, and it can give players an extra spring in their step.

Outsole

If you play primarily on softer grass or clay surface, the outsoles should be rigid, and the tread should have a herringbone pattern. However, if you play on a hard court surface, it’s best to look for shoes with a nub-like design on the bottom of the soles for extra grip. In any case, you want non-marking shoes that provide enough grip to prevent unintentional sliding but offer sufficient give during lunges and long strides.

How much you can expect to spend on white tennis shoes

You can get a reliable pair of tennis shoes for $60-$100, but if you want something more durable, you can expect to pay up to $170.

White tennis shoes FAQ

Are white tennis shoes acceptable to wear casually?

A. Yes, white tennis shoes are versatile enough to wear for playing and as a part of a casual outfit. They have an elegant look and are a trendy fashion choice.

Can I wear tennis shoes to play pickleball?

A. Since tennis and pickleball involve many of the same body movements and mechanics, tennis shoes are also suitable for playing pickleball.

What are the best white tennis shoes to buy?

Top white tennis shoes

Nike NikeCourt Air Zoom Vapor Cage 4 Rafa Tennis Shoes

What you need to know: These shoes are inspired by superstar tennis player Rafael Nadal and offer elite performance on hard courts.

What you’ll love: They provide excellent durability during slides and have lacing wraps at the tongue’s top for a secure fit. The stiff lateral frames offer superior stability for side-to-side movements, and the Zoom Air unit in the midsole allows for more efficient energy transfer and more bounce back on strides.

What you should consider: The laces can be difficult to tie, and some players with narrow feet found them uncomfortable.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top white tennis shoes for the money

Prince Advantage Lite 2 Tennis Shoes

What you need to know: These shoes have a basic look but offer excellent comfort and durability, making them ideal for beginners.

What you’ll love: They have a rubber sole plate for superior traction, and the insole is packed with soft EVA foam cushioning for improved shock absorption. The shank in the midsole provides added stability, and the synthetic upper has a breathable mesh fabric overlay.

What you should consider: Some customers reported that the soles wore out fast and the sides aren’t as durable as those of other tennis shoes.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

Asics Gel-Resolution 8 Tennis Shoes

What you need to know: These shoes are designed for comfort and provide top-level performances on different surfaces.

What you’ll love: The Flexion Fit upper offers sufficient support, and the rubber outsole provides players a solid combination of traction and give. Gel cushioning in the heel decreases impact shock, and Dynawall technology in the midsole improves stability and flexibility, letting players move with agility.

What you should consider: Some players found using the top lacing holes for a more secure fit uncomfortable.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

