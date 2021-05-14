The most comfortable summer golf shoes

If you require more cushioning or support in your summer golf shoes, consider investing in sports insoles, which tend to offer more heel and arch support for active wearers.

Summer golf shoes

It’s easy to feel spoiled for choice when you shop for summer golf shoes. Finding the right pair, however, involves examining a few key features closely.

You’ll walk a few miles on the golf course, so it’s no surprise that golf shoes should be durable, comfortable and supportive. Depending on your needs or the weather, you may need a breathable summer golf shoe that’s waterproof or lightweight.

Find the right pair of summer golf shoes in time for your first 18 holes this season with help from this buying guide.

Key considerations for summer golf shoes

How can I tell if golf shoes are comfortable?

Summer golf shoes, like other golf shoes, are designed to keep you comfortable while you play. Here’s how to tell whether golf shoes are comfortable:

Flexibility: Flexible golf shoes allow your foot to move naturally, whether you’re walking or swinging. The shoes should let you stand or twist on your tip-toes without feeling as if they’re cutting across the toes.

Cushioning: Well-made golf shoes have cushioning in certain areas. Many styles have shock-absorbing heel cushions, padded tongues or contoured insoles with arch support.

Shock absorbing midsole: Comfortable golf shoes have shock-absorbing midsoles. The midsoles are usually made with foam or gel, or they may have air pockets.

Smooth seams: Summer golf shoes with smooth seams are a top priority among golfers with sensitive skin because they cause less chafing and fewer blisters, especially in warmer weather.

Socks and summer golf shoes

Many golfers wear lightweight golf socks with summer golf shoes. While padded and cushioned, these socks are typically thin and breathable for warm-weather wear. Many golfers prefer low-cut styles for summer socks.

It’s crucial to consider socks when you try on summer golf shoes. As you would do so with any type of footwear, it’s best to try on summer golf shoes with the socks you intend to wear with them.

How much do summer golf shoes cost?

Entry-level summer golf shoes cost $50-$95. Mid-range styles, which often have more comfort and support features, run between $100-$175. High-end summer golf shoes, often worn by competitive golfers, cost $200 or more.

Features to compare in summer golf shoes

Styles of summer golf shoes

Summer golf shoes can be loosely grouped into three main style categories: traditional, sporty and casual.

Traditional: Traditional golf shoes, like FootJoy Men’s FJ Originals Golf Shoe, have a more formal, shoe-like appearance. These shoes are comfortable and keep your feet dry.

Sporty: Sporty summer golf shoes, such as Puma Men’s Ignite NXT Golf Shoe, resemble athletic footwear. These shoes fit well and provide ample space for a comfortable experience.

Casual: Casual golf shoes include sandal styles like Skechers Women’s 600 Spikeless Golf Sandal. This category also includes slip-on styles such as FootJoy Men’s Club Casual Spikeless Golf Shoes.

Materials of summer golf shoes

Many summer golf shoes are made with genuine leather and suede; however, synthetic materials remain more common. Polyester and mesh blends, for example, are appreciated for their lightweight and breathable design. A few of these blends include Spandex for more flexibility.

Breathable vs. waterproof summer golf shoes

If you’re wondering whether you should buy breathable or waterproof styles, consider the conditions you’ll be playing in most often.

Breathable summer golf shoes are designed with lightweight, permeable materials to promote airflow. This keeps feet cool and keeps sweating to a minimum.

Waterproof summer golf shoes keep out rain and moisture with materials like Goretex. They’re intended for wear in rainy conditions or on dewy courses. However, these styles aren’t very breathable, which means feet may sweat in them.

It should be noted that there are some breathable waterproof golf shoes on the market. However, wearers are split whether they’re genuinely dual-purpose in design.

Summer golf shoe sizing

The vast majority of men’s and women’s golf shoes are available in half and full sizes. Most golf shoes run true to size.

It’s a bit harder to find golf shoes available in wide sizes since only a few brands offer them. However, New Balance is known for its width variety, as seen in New Balance Women’s Fresh Foam Breath 21 Golf Shoe.

What is the difference between spiked and spikeless summer golf shoes?

Golf shoes with metal spikes

Up until the late 1990s, golf shoes traditionally had metal spikes. Unfortunately, they caused considerable damage to courses.

For the better part of 20 years, metal golf spikes have been prohibited on most public and private courses— except for some pro golfers that use metal spikes where allowed in major championships, including the PGA Tour.

These days, golf shoes are either spiked or spikeless since they cause far less damage. If you’re wondering what the differences are, here’s how they compare:

Spiked golf shoes

Spiked golf shoes, often called soft-spike golf shoes, have replaceable spikes made of plastic, rubber or ceramic. These spikes have spiral designs that won’t cause much damage to the green.

It’s common for golfers playing in wet conditions to use spikes since they provide more grip than spikeless styles. Overall, spikes offer a bit more stability and balance than spikeless golf shoes. Some golfers, however, find spiked styles are less comfortable than spikeless ones.

Spikeless golf shoes

Spikeless golf shoes, which have risen in popularity, have flat outsoles with pronounced rubber studs. These cause less damage to greens than spiked golf shoes.

Many golfers prefer spikeless golf shoes when playing in dry conditions. Some golfers feel they connect better to the ground in spikeless styles, which may help their stance or swing. However, they provide much less traction than spiked styles, even in dry conditions.

Comfortable summer golf shoes

New Balance Men’s Breeze Golf Shoe

The breathable design of this bestselling style has a mesh upper and a forefoot water guard to repel water. It has a responsive insole for all-day comfort.

Where to buy: Dick’s Sporting Goods and Amazon

PUMA Women’s Laguna Fusion Sport Golf Shoe

Wearers like this shoe for its innovative breathable and waterproof mesh upper. The style has a mixture of ultra-responsive rubber and EVA foam and a soft, flexible design.

Where to buy: Dick’s Sporting Goods and Amazon

Adidas Men’s Adicross Bounce 2 Golf Shoe

This lightweight golf shoe has Adidas’ signature Cloudfoam technology to give golfers a soft step. The sporty, spikeless style quickly goes from the green to the clubhouse.

Where to Buy: Amazon

Callaway Women’s Coronado Golf Shoe

Ideal for wet conditions, this style is coated in a patented waterproof treatment. The shoe is appreciated for its balanced support with a dura-rubber outsole and supportive EVA insole.

Where to buy: Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Adidas Jr. CODECHAOS BOA Golf Shoe

Popular as a first pair of golf shoes, this summer style offers breathable protection against wind and rain. It’s equipped with a micro-adjustment lacing system to achieve a near-custom fit.

Where to buy: Dick’s Sporting Goods

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.