What are the best kids swimming goggles?

Whether your little one is a budding Olympian swimmer or swims casually at your local recreation center, swimming goggles are a must.

Choosing the proper goggles for your child might seem like a breeze, but there are a few things every parent should consider. If you want your child to feel safe, see clearly and perform at their best, there are several things you should look for when shopping around.

What to consider before buying kids swimming goggles

Fit

Kids swimming goggles are typically suitable for those aged 4-12, but some have a more specific age range. All goggles have an adjustable head strap so your child can find the most comfortable fit. You should also consider the size of the lenses and the shape of your child’s face.

Competitive vs. recreational

If your child is a competitive swimmer, there’s no question you should get them the best goggles you can afford. However, if they’re a casual swimmer, you can opt for a more affordable pair of goggles. Cheaper kids goggles also usually come in more vibrant colors, and some have designs inspired by popular kids TV shows and movies.

Comfort

Even if your child’s goggles are the appropriate size, it doesn’t necessarily mean they’re comfortable. The best kids goggles have cushioned rubber gaskets with an adjustable nosepiece and should provide long-lasting comfort. They should feel secure but not so tight they constrict your child’s eye sockets or block blood circulation.

What to look for in quality kids swimming goggles

Durability

Your child’s goggles probably won’t last for an entire decade, but a durable frame means you’ll get your money’s worth and worry less about replacing them. The most sturdy goggle frames are made with silicone, providing a secure fit and a flexible feel.

Leakproof

The last thing you want is water seeping into your child’s goggles, so it’s a good idea to ensure they’re effective at keeping water out. Otherwise, your child’s eyes can become irritated, and their vision can become compromised, affecting their performance.

Anti-glare and ultraviolet protection

If your child’s goggles don’t have a coating over the lenses for reflecting light bouncing off surfaces or direct sunlight, it can damage their vision and affect their performance. Goggles vary in coating color, so it’s often a matter of preference, but certain ones are more effective at reflecting light. In any case, goggles with polarized or mirrored lenses offer elite functionality and performance.

Shape

The shapes of the lenses are usually a more significant concern for highly competitive swimmers. However, it’s worth noting that low-profile goggles offer a broader field of vision, making it easier for your child to see out of the corner of their eye. Flat lenses are usually more comfortable and suitable for novice and intermediate swimmers.

Best kids swimming goggles

Best goggles under $20

Speedo Kids Skoogles Swim Goggles

These goggles have a soft frame and a G.O. Fit system for a secure feel. They have a flexible gasket, and the head strap adjustment is easy to slide around so kids can find the most comfortable fit. Plus, they’re anti-fog and latex-free.

Speedo Jr. Vanquisher 2.0 Mirrored Swim Goggles

These goggles provide elite performance and comfort to competitive swimmers with a slim facial profile. The wide panoramic lenses offer excellent peripheral vision, and the mirrored coating substantially reduces reflective light and glare.

Swimples Kids Tie-Dye Goggles

Your kids will love these vibrant tie-dye-colored goggles. They have a secure-release button for easy adjustment, silicone gaskets lined with soft cushioning and a unibody design that conforms to the shape of the wearer’s face.

View Swim Swipe Youth Swim Goggles

These goggles have a traditional, straightforward design and have silicone eye seals for long-lasting comfort. The nose piece is flexible, and the one-touch buckle makes them easy to adjust. Also, they’re available in lime green, aqua, pink and blue.

Eversport Swim Goggles

If you want swim goggles with a stylish look, this bargain pick includes a pair of blue and pink goggles. They have a flexible silicone frame and gasket for a secure seal and leakproof fit. They offer excellent UV protection, and the lenses have a broad shape for a wider field of vision.

Speedo Kids Sunny G Seashell Swim Goggles

These goggles have a minimalist design but are more than adequate, thanks to their superior comfort, making them ideal for novice swimmers. The anti-fog lenses allow for a clear field of vision, and the bungee straps allow for fit adjustment.

Best goggles $20-50

Omid Kids Swim Goggles

These ergonomic goggles have a durable silicone frame, polarized blue lenses and a flexible nose bridge. They’re leakproof, block out up to 99% of reflective light and sunlight glare, and the anti-fog design lets wearers maintain maximum visibility.

Vorshape Swim Goggles

If you’re looking for elite-performance swim goggles, this two-pack is excellent. Their anti-glare and the fogging-prevention coating on the lenses create a soft-light experience, and the double-layer gasket offers a comfortable, leakproof fit.

Aqua Sphere Jr. Vista Swim Goggles

These goggles offer superior functionality and have a durable but flexible silicone skirt with a stylized frame for a low-profile fit. They’re leakproof, and the wraparound polycarbonate lenses are scratch-resistant and give wearers a 180-degree field of vision.

Finis Dragonfly Kids Swimming Goggles

These goggles are impact-resistant, provide excellent UV protection and are great for swimmers with long hair, thanks to their soft, neoprene strap. They have a colorful cap made with floating material, so you don’t have to worry about losing them underwater.

