The go-to gift guide for the makeup lover on your list

If you want to restock your makeup collection or simply want to buy a nice gift for a loved one, purchase a makeup gift set.

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Which makeup gift set is best?

If you want to restock your makeup collection or simply want to buy a nice gift for a loved one, purchase a makeup gift set. Makeup gift sets usually work within a particular range of colors or color palettes. For example, an essential makeup gift set might include a flattering lip color with a few similar eye-shadow colors. If you’re looking for a top makeup gift set either for yourself or for a loved one as a gift, the Estee Lauder 33 Beauty Essentials Set Resilience is a fantastic choice.

Do you need a few more gifts for the holiday season? Check out these gift guides:

What to know before you buy a makeup gift set

Wash your makeup brushes regularly

It helps to wipe down your makeup brushes with a spray cleaner every time you use them. You also should bathe your makeup brushes weekly in a brush cleaner. Cleaning and washing makeup brushes regularly can help reduce any acne or breakouts, and decrease the amount of residue on the bristles, which could impact the application of your makeup.

Shelf life

Every makeup gift set and type of makeup has a shelf life, so research the shelf life and quality of the makeup products you’re buying to figure out how long they will last.

Occasion

Stick to neutral makeup tones for everyday makeup and bolder colors for special occasions and nighttime makeup.

What to look for in a quality makeup gift set

Eye color

Consider your eye color or the recipient’s eye color when shopping for eye makeup. For example, hazel or green eyes look best with rich eye makeup shades such as chocolate brown, charcoal and deep purple, while blue eyes work well with warm shades such as brown, orange and some grays.

Skin type

If you have dry skin, you need liquid or creamy makeup. Acne-prone and oily skin works well with powdery, oil-absorbing makeup, and sensitive skin works best with organic and hypoallergenic makeup.

How much you can expect to spend on a makeup gift set

Makeup gift sets vary in price from about $10-$200 depending on the quality of the set. The most basic makeup gift sets go for about $10-$30, while midrange makeup gift sets cost about $35-$60 and high-end makeup gift sets range in price from $75-$200.

Makeup gift set FAQ

What does it mean for a makeup gift set to be marked as high-pigment?

A. High-pigment makeup includes any cosmetics with a higher color concentration. For example, high-pigment eye shadows might include richer and bolder colors and shades that photograph very well. High-pigment tends to be more pricey than regular makeup, since regular makeup colors typically are diluted with less-expensive filler ingredients.

Is it OK to use the makeup brushes that come with eye-shadow palettes?

A. Luxury and high-end beauty brands typically include high-quality makeup brushes with their eye-shadow palettes, but these palettes often only come with a single shadow makeup brush.

You can certainly use the single eyeshadow brush if you’re on the go or in a rush, but one shadow brush can be limiting for specific makeup applications. That’s why it’s recommended to invest in a high-quality makeup brush set for the best eye-shadow application.

Is it worth it to purchase an expensive makeup gift set from a high-end beauty brand?

A. Some say that when it comes to the quality of makeup, you get what you pay for. That said, there are a lot of well-made makeup gift sets out there that are budget-friendly. If you’re looking for a certain luxury makeup set with beautiful colors, you can often find an affordable knock-off that features similar consistency and colors.

What’s the best makeup gift set to buy?

Top makeup gift set

Estee Lauder 33 Beauty Essentials Set Resilience

What you need to know: This makeup gift set from Estee Lauder is the perfect holiday gift for a loved one.

What you’ll love: This Estee Lauder makeup gift set features 33 products, including 12 full-size items, in a deluxe train case. Some favorite products include a full-size serum, a cream moisturizer, two eye-shadow palettes, lipsticks and lip glosses.

What you should consider: Some customers said this makeup gift set’s product case is fairly flimsy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top makeup gift set for the money

Physicians Formula Shimmer Strips Custom Eye Enhancing Kit

What you need to know: This eye-enhancing makeup gift set from Physicians Formula is a nice, affordable present.

What you’ll love: This budget-friendly makeup gift set comes with a smudge-resistant and water-resistant eyeliner formula that offers 24 hour wear. The products are developed with no parabens, gluten or fragrance.

What you should consider: This product might not work well for those with sensitivities or allergies.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

SHANY All in One Harmony Makeup Kit – Ultimate Color Combination

What you need to know: This colorful makeup gift set from SHANY is a great affordable option for someone who needs an entire makeup collection.

What you’ll love: The set includes 168 eye shadows, three powder blushes, six lip colors, a mini blush brush, two lip brushes and seven dual-ended foam tip applicators, as well as shimmer shades made of high-quality materials.

What you should consider: Some customers said they thought the makeup gift set was overpriced.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Alex Kilpatrick​​​​​​ writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.