What are the best Magna-Tiles sets?

Whether they are building their own worlds or just exploring how magnets stick and repel, kids love Magna-Tiles. These toys are deceptively simple, but provide hours of open-ended play that encourages problem-solving, spatial awareness and creativity. They are ideal when creating a play environment to encourage STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math).

While many larger sets are expensive, they work together so you can start with a few tiles and build a collection over time. The bright colors and specialty sets will become a favorite in your household. Plus, they don’t have sharp edges that can be painful when you step on them accidentally.

Best Magna-Tiles starter set

Top Magna-Tiles starter set

Magna-Tiles 32-Piece Clear Colors Set

What you need to know: With a mix of basic shapes and colors, this set includes everything your child needs to get started with simple builds and construction.

What you’ll love: It includes two sizes of squares and three types of triangles for a total of 32 pieces in bright, translucent colors. You can design your own 2D or 3D items or use the booklet to replicate popular designs, such as a sailboat or castle.

What you should consider: You’ll be limited to one build at a time with this number of pieces.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Magna-Tiles starter set for the money

Magna-Tiles Stardust Set

What you need to know: It has glitter-infused pieces and mirrors for visual stimulation that can be attached to other sets or used on their own.

What you’ll love: This is one of the most budget-friendly sets. If you want to let your child try it before investing in a jumbo set, this is the top one. Young children also like the mirrored pieces, which help them develop visual recognition skills.

What you should consider: It only includes 15 pieces, which may not be enough for older children to build their complex ideas.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth considering

Magna-Tiles Builder Set

What you need to know: It comes with pieces to make construction vehicles as well as squares, rectangles and quarter circles for buildings and roads.

What you’ll love: This is a favorite among kids who love everything that moves. It gives them the chance to explore real-life STEAM concepts by using the crane and spinning pieces at their own construction site.

What you should consider: The road tiles don’t blend seamlessly into other Magna-Tile sets due to their rounded edges.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best Magna-Tiles specialty set

Top Magna-Tiles specialty set

Magna-Tiles Metropolis Set

What you need to know: This large set of 100 pieces can build entire cities and worlds.

What you’ll love: It comes with simple shapes, such as squares, triangles and rectangles, in multiple sizes. The set also has specialty pieces for buildings, including doors, windows, stairs and arches. You can even create vehicles to zoom around the city using the chassis and spinner pieces.

What you should consider: This is an expensive set and best for kids who already love and use Magna-Tiles.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Magna-Tiles specialty set for the money

Magna-Tiles Glow in the Dark Set

What you need to know: This small set is perfect for nighttime builds or as an addition to other Magna-Tiles.

What you’ll love: It uses the same shapes and construction methods as the mainstream Magna-Tiles sets. After your child is done building, they can use the included LED flashlight to see how their tiles change in the dark and when illuminated for added learning disguised as play.

What you should consider: It only comes with 16 pieces and is best for simple builds.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth considering

“Magna-Tiles Play Book: Inspiring Creativity”-Kindle Edition

What you need to know: For the child that has more Magna-Tiles than they know what to do with, this book of inspiration and build instructions can engage their imaginations in a new way.

What you’ll love: Builds and activities are divided into beginner, intermediate and advanced levels with photos and instructions tailored to your child’s developmental level. There are also STEAM-specific activities to help kids develop these skills.

What you should consider: The book has ideas only and does not come with Magna-Tiles.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best Magna-Tiles themed sets

Top Magna-Tiles themed set

Magna-Tiles “Monster at the End of This Book” set

What you need to know: Play along with this set while you read the popular book about Grover, “The Monster at the End of This Book.”

What you’ll love: This set is perfect for kids who love “Sesame Street.” It comes with 14 double-sided pieces that show key scenes from the book. The chassis can be used to create a vehicle to store extra pieces, drive to and from Grover’s construction site or engage in any other play your child dreams up.

What you should consider: This set does not include the book.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Magna-Tiles themed set for the money

Magna-Tiles Jungle Animals Set

What you need to know: Build a jungle with this 25-piece set that includes five interactive animals.

What you’ll love: The jungle pieces are compatible with other Magna-Tiles and the animals all have movable parts and magnetic feet so they can stand or hang. The box also includes facts about these animals so your child can learn as they play.

What you should consider: Because five of the pieces are animals, this set has fewer tiles that can be used to build.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth considering

Magna-Tiles Princess Castle Set

What you need to know: Princesses can be engineers with this castle-themed set.

What you’ll love: It comes with 24 pieces that are double-sided and stackable. They feature pink, purple and blue colors along with woodland animals, flowers and a princess in a tower.

What you should consider: None of the pieces are translucent like other Magna-Tiles sets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Katie Begley writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.