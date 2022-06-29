DnD dice sets are sold in many different configurations, though most users will be able to make the classic seven-piece dice set work just fine.

Which DnD dice sets are best?

Finding the best Dungeons and Dragons, or DnD, dice set can be intimidating, especially since each pair of dice will be associated closely with a character or world of your making. And while there are many different models of polyhedral dice out there, finding the right set could also unlock your creative role-playing and help deliver an optimal experience for you and your party.

This six-pack of Haxtec DnD dice sets includes all the dice you’ll need to start playing as the Dungeon Master (DM), or is a good addition for players looking to keep multiple sets of dice.

What to know before you buy a DnD dice set

Seven dice per DnD dice set

The average DnD dice set will include seven different polyhedral dice, including one each that’s four-sided, six-sided, eight-sided, 12-sided and 20-sided, along with two 10-sided dice for percentage rolls. These dice are commonly referred to as D4, D6, D8, D10, D12 and D20 in DnD parlance. That said, a seven-piece set may not be right for all buyers. Still, the best polyhedral dice are simply those that fulfill the buyer’s needs best, and

Other DnD dice sets with irregular makeups

Beyond the standard seven-piece arrangement, a common offering among dice producers is a set of several D6s, or sometimes a set that adds extra D6s to what otherwise would be a standard seven-piecer. Since the D6 is used in fairly high volumes in DnD character creation and gameplay, many find it worthwhile to stack up their supply of this die.

Playing, DMing or both

While any specific die isn’t required for a particular role in DnD, players and teams may have preferences for dice that the DM of a game should have on hand. You can definitely still run a game as a DM with just one set of dice, but many DMs use multiple dice sets in order to roll for different characters or to have extra D6s or other dice. No matter what set(s) you decide to buy, knowing your role in the game can help you narrow down the choices.

What to look for in a quality DnD dice set

Color and design

Ultimately, the color and design of a given set of DnD dice is the major selling point for most. This is because most dice roll exactly the same — as long as the dice are balanced.

Warranty

Since most dice sets are balanced, this makes the shopping decision largely about style. However, finding a DnD dice set with a warranty is a great backup option in case you receive the dice and they aren’t balanced. Many buyers are attracted to sets that have the guarantee of a replacement in case of a defective product.

How much you can expect to spend on DnD dice sets

DnD dice sets tend to be fairly affordable. While a single seven-piece set can cost as little as $7, a set sporting a special or intricate design could cost as much as $40. Multi-set bundles also range quite a bit in price, but usually sell for between $22 and $35.

DnD dice set FAQ

What comes in a DnD dice set?

A. The actual dice included vary from set to set. If you’re looking for a basic set of DnD dice, it will only include the polyhedral dice needed for gameplay. Other sets or bundles, however, may include accessories like dice bags, rolling boxes or dice towers.

How many dice are in a DnD dice set?

A. Standard DnD dice sets include seven dice. These usually consist of two D10s and one each of a D4, D6, D8, D12 and D20. Non-standard sets may contain any number of different configurations of dice.

What’s the best DnD dice set to buy?

Top DnD dice set

TOYFUL Six-Pack of Seven-Piece Tabletop Game Polyhedral DnD Dice Set Bundle

What you need to know: Six standard sets of DnD dice together, this bundle comes at an incredibly affordable price and features a variety of colorful seven-piece sets, along with multiple other accessories.

What you’ll love: The value, of course. But this bundle includes accessories — dice bags for each set, a rolling tray and a variety of stickers. In addition, each set of dice features a beautiful washed-color design with crisp gold or white paint for the numbers.

What you should consider: This isn’t suitable for those looking for a single set of dice. It is recommended mostly for those who play as DM or who just want multiple dice sets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top DnD dice set for the money

Haxtec Seven-Piece Tabletop Game Polyhedral DnD Dice Set in Blue Purple Nebula

What you need to know: This glittery seven-piece set comes at a price that’s doable even for those on a serious budget.

What you’ll love: This Haxtec set includes the standard seven dice and a bag to store them. These dice are offered in 45 different color and design combinations. Some include extra D6 dice for just a few dollars more.

What you should consider: Some users reported that their dice showed up slightly lighter or darker than they appeared in the listing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Haxtec Seven-Piece Finished Metal Bundled Polyhedral DnD Dice Set in Antique Iron

What you need to know: This set of seven comes in a beautiful faux leather dice bag and features quality brushed-metal finishing, making it perfect for boss battles and regular DnD gameplay alike.

What you’ll love: These zinc-alloy dice are beautiful to look at and feel good in the hand. In addition to the “Antique Iron” finish on this particular set of dice, Haxtec offers other similar metal-finish dice, all with a classic numbering font.

What you should consider: This set is more expensive than most standard sets of DnD dice.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

