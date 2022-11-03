Which Elf on the Shelf outfit is best?

Elf on the Shelf has become a lovable family tradition in countless households. The magic created by this sneaky little Elf delights children and adults alike. Your Elf on the Shelf experience is completely customizable, even down to the clothes and activities you find the Elf in.

Whether your Elf is swinging from the Christmas tree, crawling up a shelf or playing in the snow, there is an outfit available to enhance their look. Dressing up your elf adds to their personality and charm while also being just plain adorable.

What to know before you buy Elf on the Shelf outfits

Fitting

You’ll want to make sure that whatever accessories you end up buying are going to fit your elf. The Claus Couture Collection is always a safe bet, since it is manufactured by the same company that created Elf on the Shelf. However, there are plenty of other brands that make clothing and accessories that are compatible with your Elf. When shopping, be sure to check the product descriptions to be sure the outfit you choose will fit an Elf.

Base

No matter what you dress your Elf in, they will always retain their base red bodysuit layer. Do not attempt to remove this when dressing, as you can severely damage your Elf. All outfits and accessories can be safely worn above their base, and even incorporated into it.

Props & accessories

In addition to full outfits, there are also plenty of props and smaller accessories such as shoes and even face masks that can help bring your Elf to life. With a good search engine and a few well-placed key words, you’ll be able to find almost anything you need to bring your vision for your Elf to fruition.

How much you can expect to spend on an Elf on the Shelf outfit

On average, expect to spend $10-$20 for a complete outfit.

Elf on the Shelf outfits FAQ

How do you wash your Elf’s outfits if they get dirty?

A. Since they are so tiny, it is not recommended to put your Elf’s outfits into a washing machine. Instead, hand-wash with a gentle soap and air dry.

Do Elf on the Shelf outfits pose a choking hazard?

A. Due to their small size they absolutely can be a choking hazard to small children and infants. Do not leave children with these items unsupervised.

What’s the best Elf on the Shelf outfit to buy?

Top Elf on the Shelf outfit

The Elf on the Shelf Claus Couture Donut Be Naughty PJs

Show your Elf rolling out of bed on a sleepy morning with these adorable and punny PJs. This outfit includes both a “Donut Be Naughty” shirt and donut-patterned pajama pants.

Sold by Amazon

Top Elf on the Shelf nightgown

The Elf on the Shelf Yummy Cookie Nightgown

If a nightgown is more your Elf’s style, this adorable outfit lets you know that your Elf has a sweet tooth and wants “Cookies for breakfast.” Note that the miniature cookie display is pictured but not included.

Sold by Amazon

Top Elf on the Shelf sports outfit

The Elf on the Shelf Claus Couture Holiday Hobbies Outfit 3-Pack

This three outfit pack will give you loads of options to choose from. Included is an ice fishing hut, warm sportsman vest, candy-cane fishing pole, red and green striped scarf, soccer uniform, socks, cleats and a goal backdrop, which makes for easy scene staging.

Sold by Amazon

Top Elf on the Shelf superhero outfit

The Elf on the Shelf Claus Couture Collection Scout Elf Superhero Girl

This superhero costume comes complete with a cape and shield, so your Elf is ready to face any foe who stands in the way of Christmas.

Sold by Amazon

Top Elf on the Shelf outfit for bathtime

E-TING Santa Couture Clothing for Elf Doll (Bathrobe)

It’s time for your elf to get pampered in this fluffy white bathrobe. This robe ties in the front as well as has hook-and-loop closures up the sides, making it super easy to get your Elf in and out of this outfit.

Sold by Amazon

Top Elf on the Shelf outfit for winter sports

The Elf on the Shelf Claus Couture Collection Totally Tubular Snow Set

Get ready for a race, because your Elf will be speeding down the slopes in this snow tubing set. Comes with ear muffs, a snowflake patterned scarf and matching snow tube. This can easily be paired with other outfits as well.

Sold by Amazon

Top Elf on the Shelf baking outfit

The Elf on the Shelf Exclusive Claus Couture Itty Bitty Baker Outfit

Your Elf will be ready for the kitchen with their gingerbread-style apron, mixing bowl, spoon, baking tray and cookies.

Sold by Amazon

Top silly Elf on the Shelf outfit

The Elf on the Shelf Claus Couture Jolly Gingerbread Set

Included is a gingerbread house with customizable candy stickers, making this a fun outfit and activity that lets kids interact with their Elf.

Sold by Amazon

Top personalized Elf on the Shelf outfit

Custom Name Elf Shirt, Personalized Embroidered Sweater for Elf or Doll

You can personalize your Elf experience by giving them their own custom embroidered shirt. With many colors to choose from, your Elf can rock their own personal style all season long.

Sold by Etsy

Top movie Elf on the Shelf outfit

Elf Outfit – Elf Shirt – Christmas Elf Costume

If you’re a fan of the classic Christmas movie “Elf,” why not dress yours as the lovable and hilarious Buddy the Elf? This costume is a dead ringer for the costume Will Ferrell wears in the movie, making it the perfect addition to a cozy day curled up in front of the TV.

Sold by Etsy

